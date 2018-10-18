Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Tarik Cohen set to keep on rolling

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Welcome to Week 7, which is the first week of more than two teams on a bye. We have Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Oakland off this week.

While you likely won't miss many (any?) of the Raiders, we are down multiple stars, especially at quarterback, including Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. Oh yeah, and Derek Carr as well.

At running back, there's no James Conner, Chris Carson or Marshawn Lynch. Thankfully, you don't have to guess the right Packers running back for this week -- or find out if Le'Veon Bell is playing.

And at receiver, we're without headliners in Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Davante Adams and Doug Baldwin, as well as Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The tight ends missing are Jimmy Graham, Vance McDonald and Jared Cook.

When you look at those names, as well as the usual allotment of injuries – Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Devonta Freeman (groin) and Cooper Kupp (knee) are the big names, among others – it makes you realize how important quality depth is for your Fantasy roster. Hopefully, you're ready to handle this week.

And from now until Week 11, there are at least four teams on a bye each week, so get ready to really manage your Fantasy roster. But that's the fun of playing this game, right?

We know you'll do just fine. And, as always, we're here to help if needed. So good luck in Week 7, and let's start making that playoff push now.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

The best Bears running back this season has been Tarik Cohen and not Jordan Howard. And lately, it hasn't exactly been close.

In the past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami, Cohen has 18 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, as well as 14 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. He's scored 53 PPR points over that span.

Howard, meanwhile, has 25 carries for 94 yards and no touchdowns, as well as no catches on just two targets against the Buccaneers and Dolphins. He's scored six PPR points combined in those two games.

While this isn't really about Cohen and Howard -- who I still consider a buy-low candidate, by the way -- it does show that Bears are leaning on Cohen as their No. 1 running back. And this is a good matchup to feature him in Week 7 against New England.

The Patriots have struggled with pass-catching running backs in the past two games. Nyheim Hines had seven catches for 45 yards on nine targets in Week 5, and Kareem Hunt had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 6.

For the season, six running backs have either scored or gained at least 90 total yards against New England. And Cohen should add to that total this week. I like him as a No. 2 running back in non-PPR leagues, but he's a No. 1 option in PPR.

In PPR leagues, I'm starting Cohen over: Sony Michel (at CHI), Mark Ingram (at BAL), Adrian Peterson (vs. DAL), LeSean McCoy (at IND) and Jordan Howard (vs. NE)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.0 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB It was a great first start for Winston in Week 6 at Atlanta with 38 Fantasy points, and this system should continue to produce tremendous stats all season. In four of five games for the Buccaneers, their quarterbacks have passed for at least 395 yards and three touchdowns, and Winston should have the chance for that on a weekly basis. In Week 7 against Cleveland, Winston will face a defense that has allowed multiple touchdowns in two of the past three games against Derek Carr and Philip Rivers, and I like Winston as a top-five quarterback in this matchup. 23.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback of late with one game over 19 Fantasy points in his past four outings. He's played well in wins against the Eagles and Cardinals the past two weeks, but the stats have been minimal. This week, however, look for Cousins to get back on track with his Fantasy production. The Jets have been destroyed by Blake Bortles, Case Keenum and Andrew Luck in the past three games for 1,066 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and all three guys scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Cousins should be in that range also, and he's a top five Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 7. 21.4 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB I've been hesitant to trust Wentz in his first four starts since coming back from last year's knee injury, and he's proven me wrong over the past three games. He's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but he looked his best last Thursday at the Giants with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 14 rushing yards. This week, Wentz faces a Panthers defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row with Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Eli Manning and Alex Smith, and Wentz should add to that total. And last year against Carolina in Week 6, Wentz passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, as well as ran for 25 yards, and he scored 25 Fantasy points. He has the chance to do that again in Week 7. 19.4 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton should hopefully take advantage of Kansas City's defense like most opposing quarterbacks have this season. Only Keenum in Week 4 failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Chiefs, and they allow an average of 26.3 points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Dalton is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points in three road games this season, and he also played well in his previous prime-time game, which was Week 2 against Baltimore, scoring 34 points on a Thursday night. This game projects as a high-scoring affair, and I like Dalton to try and keep up with Patrick Mahomes in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues. 19.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB It's hard to find a quarterback hotter than Trubisky right now since he comes into Week 7 against the Patriots with 87 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami. That's not a misprint. He scored 55 points against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and 32 points at Miami in Week 6. He might be trending in the wrong direction, but another week with 20-plus points is probable given the matchup with New England. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Ryan Tannehill in Week 4. For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 23.4 Fantasy points against New England, and Trubisky should continue to play well in this matchup.

Sleepers

Eli Manning (at ATL): Manning was clearly terrible in Week 6 against Philadelphia when he managed just nine Fantasy points, but this is good rebound spot against the Falcons. The past five opposing quarterbacks against Atlanta all scored at least 27 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 30.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Hopefully, Manning can take advantage of this defense on the road.



Joe Flacco (vs. NO): Flacco comes home after three consecutive games on the road, and he could be in a potential shootout with Drew Brees. In two road games for New Orleans, Matt Ryan and Manning combined for 629 passing yards and six touchdowns, and Flacco has 44 Fantasy points in his two lone games in Baltimore this season against Buffalo and Denver. In his past five home games going back to last year, he's averaging 244 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns and one interception.



Baker Mayfield (at TB): We'll see if firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith does anything for Tampa Bay's defense this week, but Mayfield should have the chance for his best game so far in his rookie campaign. The Buccaneers have allowed 12 passing touchdowns in their past three games against Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky and Ryan, and every opposing quarterback against Tampa Bay has passed for at least 334 yards. Mayfield, who is expected to be fine with his ankle, is a great streaming option given the matchup.



Sit 'Em 17.4 projected points Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB Watson is coming off his worst game of the season with just seven Fantasy points against Buffalo in Week 6, and he's playing through a chest injury, which could be a cause for concern. He's been sacked 25 times this season, and he has to face an angry Jaguars defense this week that just lost two games on the road. Watson made his NFL debut against Jacksonville in Week 1 last year when he came on in relief of Tom Savage, and he passed for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception, as well as 16 rushing yards. He'll be better this time around, but it might not be by much. I view him as a No. 2 quarterback in Week 7. 18.3 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 33 Fantasy points, but don't get suckered into thinking he's back as a starting Fantasy option. While he does have at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, he also has scored 16 points or less in his four other outings. And in three road games at Carolina, Seattle and Houston, Prescott is averaging just 10.0 Fantasy points a game. While Washington does allow an average of 20.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, you can't trust Prescott this week on the road. 17.2 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB The Cowboys defense has been great against opposing quarterbacks, holding them to an average of 18.0 Fantasy points for the season. Only Russell Wilson in Week 3 and Matthew Stafford in Week 4 have scored multiple touchdowns against Dallas, and Smith has scored 19 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. The Cowboys defense is legit, and Smith has not done enough during his brief tenure in Washington to consider him as a must-start option, even in two-quarterback leagues. 17.4 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum is coming off two solid Fantasy games against the Jets and Rams the past two weeks when he scored at least 22 points in both outings. He passed for 699 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions over that span, but I expect him to struggle in this matchup Thursday night. For starters, Arizona allows an average of just 16.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and only C.J. Beathard in Week 5 scored more than 18 points against the Cardinals in their past four games, including matchups with Trubisky, Russell Wilson and Cousins. And the Broncos can run on Arizona, which is the weakness of this defense. Keenum is barely an option in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

Rivers had his streak of five games in a row with at least 21 Fantasy points come to an end in Week 4 at Cleveland when he scored just 18 points, and he could have similar production this week against the Titans in London. It's not that Rivers is expected to play poorly, but he hasn't had to throw much of late with the way Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are running the ball. Rivers only attempted 20 passes against the Browns, and he could post minimal production again this week. Tennessee also has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, and the Titans allow an average of just 17.0 points to opposing quarterbacks on the year. Rivers is a low-end starting option at best this week.

Running backs

Start 'Em 10.7 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB On one hand, Lindsay just had his worst game of the season of the five games he was able to finish (he was ejected in Week 3 at Baltimore for throwing a punch) with 66 total yards and no touchdowns. On the other hand, he had season highs in targets (seven), receptions (six) and receiving yards (48), so hopefully his involvement in the passing game is starting to rise. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of six games, with Week 3 the lone exception, and he has an amazing matchup Thursday night at Arizona. The Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, with nine guys either scoring a touchdown or gaining at least 90 total yards. It puts Royce Freeman in play as a flex option this week, but Lindsay should be started in all formats. 13.0 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Another running back with a tremendous matchup is Johnson, who faces a Dolphins defense that has been terrible against opposing running backs, especially of late. In the past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Chicago, Miami has allowed 80 carries for 368 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, as well as 20 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The 20 receptions allowed over that span are tied for third-most in the NFL. This bodes well for Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick since, unfortunately, all three will share touches. But I'm hoping (fingers crossed) that Detroit comes off its bye and leans on the best running back on its roster – Johnson – with a heavy workload. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row and has either 85 total yards or a touchdown in his past three outings. Given the matchup, I would trust him as at least a No. 2 running back this week in all formats. 10.1 projected points Carlos Hyde Cleveland Browns RB It's been a tough two-week stretch for Hyde against the Ravens and Chargers in consecutive games, and he's combined for just 12 PPR points over that span. He didn't score in those two outings, and he's proven to be a touchdown-dependent running back this season, especially with his lack of involvement in the passing game (six catches for 29 yards on 10 targets for the year). But I'm expecting Hyde to score in a game that projects as one of the higher-scoring matchups of the week. And Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score in four of five games this season, with multiple touchdowns to running backs in three of those outings. The Buccaneers are also tied for fourth in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. It will take Hyde finding the end zone to have a successful day but look for him to score this week. And he comes into Week 7 tied for fourth in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns for the season. I also like Duke Johnson as a sleeper in PPR in this matchup 13.1 projected points Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB One of the biggest surprises in Week 6 was the San Francisco backfield at Green Bay. Breida played despite being expected to miss the game with an ankle injury, and it was him and Raheem Mostert -- and not Alfred Morris -- getting the bulk of the work. Breida finished with 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, and it was the most carries he's had all year. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five outings, and he's worth starting in all formats this week now that he appears to be healthy. He also gets a favorable matchup at home against the Rams, who have allowed six running backs to score at least 11 PPR points this year. 12.2 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB The Falcons backfield now belongs to Coleman and Ito Smith after Devonta Freeman (groin) was placed on injured reserve, and I expect Coleman to play well enough this week to be at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. He's struggled of late with 57 total yards or fewer in three of his past four outings, but touchdowns have saved his production in two of those games. But he's played well at home this season with a touchdown or 85 total yards in all four games, and this game is expected to be a high-scoring one against the Giants. And New York has allowed six running backs to combine for eight touchdowns in six games this season. I like Smith as a flex option this week, but look for Coleman to have one of his better outings of the year in prime time.

Sleepers

Corey Clement (vs. CAR): In the first game without Jay Ajayi (ACL) in Week 6 at the Giants, Clement showed he's the best running back for the Eagles now ahead of Wendell Smallwood with 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 26 yards. He was on a snap count in that game coming off two missed outings with a quad injury, but he should be ready for more work this week against the Panthers. And Carolina has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in every game this season.



Marlon Mack (vs. BUF): Mack played in Week 6 at the Jets after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury, and he looked explosive with 12 carries for 89 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards. He will continue to share playing time, especially with Nyheim Hines on passing downs, but the Colts should lean on Mack for at least 15 touches this week against the Bills. It's not an easy matchup against Buffalo, but the Bills have allowed four rushing touchdowns in four road games this year.



Frank Gore (vs. DET): Gore has led the Dolphins in carries in each of the past four games, and he's gotten more carries each week, with 15 for 101 yards in Week 6 against Chicago. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he gets a great matchup in Week 7 against Detroit. The Lions have allowed four running backs to score five total touchdowns in just five games, and Gore, as well as Kenyan Drake, are worth using as flex options this week.



Peyton Barber (vs. CLE): Coming off their bye in Week 6 at Atlanta, the Buccaneers leaned on Barber -- and not rookie Ronald Jones -- with his best game of the season. Barber had 13 carries for 82 yards, as well as four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week. He's facing a Browns defense down linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), and Cleveland has already allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season. Barber is a flex option in Week 7.



Latavius Murray (at NYJ): I'm hopeful the Vikings let Dalvin Cook (hamstring) rest to make sure he's 100 percent healthy without a setback. That way, you can have Cook for the stretch run of the Fantasy season without an issue, but we can also use Murray this week without fear of a committee. In Week 6 against Arizona, Murray was dominant with 24 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 3 yards. It was the best performance for a Minnesota running back this season, and I like his chances for a strong encore this week at the Jets. If Cook is out, use Murray as a starter in all leagues.



Sit 'Em 6.0 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB We'll see if leaving the country to play in London can help the Titans' offense because it's been ugly in America for the first six weeks of the season. Henry has failed to score a touchdown or gain 60 total yards this year. He's a non-factor in the passing game with four catches for 17 yards, and even Dion Lewis has been bad since Week 1. Neither running back is worth using this week against the Chargers, who have been fantastic against opposing running games the past three weeks in matchups vs. San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland. Duke Johnson had over 100 total yards last week, but the Chargers have not allowed a running back to gain more than 39 rushing yards over that span, with no touchdowns allowed. It will be another rough outing for Henry and Lewis this week. 9.5 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller returned from his one-game absence with a chest injury to struggle again in Week 6 against Buffalo. He had 15 carries for 46 yards, as well as two catches for 25 yards, and he's now scored eight PPR points or less in three of his past four outings. Houston's offensive line is a disaster, and this week the Texans have to face an angry Jacksonville defense coming home after two disappointing road losses. In two games against the Jaguars last year, Miller combined for 26 carries for 97 yards, as well as four catches for 32 yards, with no touchdowns. He had five PPR points at Jacksonville in Week 15, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's in that range again this week. He's not worth starting in most leagues. 10.2 projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB Even though Smallwood had more touches and playing time than Clement in the first game without Ajayi in Week 6 at the Giants, it doesn't mean he's the better running back in Philadelphia moving forward. Clement will prove to be the better of the two, and he should start getting more work now that he's healthy. Smallwood had 18 carries for 51 yards, along with one catch for no yards on two targets against the Giants. He has shown flashes of being a good Fantasy options with 17 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he's better suited in a reserve role. I'm OK if you want to use Smallwood as a flex option, but he should fall behind Clement in touches and production this week. 9.6 projected points Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB We saw the downside for Hines in Week 6 at the Jets now that Mack was back in action. Hines went from 13 total touches in Week 4 against Houston and 22 total touches in Week 5 at New England to just five total touches at New York. While you can understand his carries going down, it was frustrating to see him catch just two passes for 21 yards on three targets. Hopefully, he'll be more involved in the passing game against Buffalo this week, but he might not be needed since it's doubtful the Colts are chasing points against this awful offense. Mack should again lead Indianapolis' backfield, and Hines is not worth using in any non-PPR leagues. In PPR, he's a low-end flex option at best. 11.1 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB If the pattern continues, then this is a good week to use Crowell. He's scored at least 18 PPR points in every odd week, but he's scored seven points or less in every even week. But this should be the week where the pattern changes given the matchup with Minnesota. The Vikings have only allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back, which was David Johnson last week. And Todd Gurley in Week 4 is the lone running back with more than 60 rushing yards. Crowell's big games thus far have been against Detroit, Cleveland and Denver, and those are three terrible defenses against opposing running backs. Crowell, who will continue to share touches with Bilal Powell, is only worth using as a flex option in most formats.

Bust Alert

Touchdowns saved Collins in Week 6 at Tennessee, and he will likely need to score again this week against the Saints to make him a viable Fantasy option. He only managed 2.8 yards per carry against the Titans on 19 carries, and he had no catches. He's also combined for just two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the past three games, and hopefully that's not a sign of things to come. Javorius Allen will continue to share touches with Collins, and this isn't an easy matchup against New Orleans. The Saints are top five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Peyton Barber in Week 1 has the most rushing yards against New Orleans this season with 69, including matchups against Hyde, Coleman and Saquon Barkley. Collins is still worth a look as a low-end starting running back or flex option, but don't be so quick to start him in all leagues again just because he scored twice against Tennessee. If he doesn't score this week, his Fantasy production could be minimal.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 17.3 projected points Golden Tate Detroit Lions WR Before his bye in Week 6, Tate had a down game in Week 5 against the Packers with five catches for 42 yards on seven targets. It was his worst game of the season, but he should rebound this week against the Dolphins . In two road games for Detroit, Tate has 15 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets at San Francisco and at Dallas. The Dolphins have struggled with slot receivers all season, and Tate should be the best of the Lions ' trio this week, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones . I would start Golladay in all leagues also, but Jones is just a No. 3 receiver in this matchup. 16.0 projected points Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns WR Landry is coming off his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Chargers when he was held to two catches for 11 yards despite nine targets. He's been held to fewer than 70 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and he has just one touchdown on the season. But this week should be the start of a solid stretch run with matchups against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta, and he should go off vs. the Buccaneers . Tampa Bay is tied for second in the NFL with the touchdowns to allowed to receivers with 10, and 11 guys have either scored or gained over 100 receiving yards against the Buccaneers this year. You can confidently start Landry once again this week. 10.8 projected points Josh Gordon New England Patriots WR Gordon appears on the verge of going off, and it could happen this week against the Bears . His targets have risen in each of his three weeks with the Patriots , and he just had nine against Kansas City for five catches and 42 yards. He was on the field for 63 of 78 snaps, and Gordon will get the chance to make some plays down the field against Chicago. The Bears have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards against them in just five games, and Gordon could have his best game of the season in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues. 10.9 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR We've been talking up Godwin since training camp when my colleague Pete Prisco visited Tampa, and he came on all our Fantasy Football Today programs and said Godwin would be a featured part of the passing game. Godwin has now scored in four of five games, and he has at least nine targets in two of the past three outings for the Buccaneers. In Week 6 at Atlanta, Godwin had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should excel in this matchup with the Browns . Cleveland will likely use standout rookie cornerback Denzel Ward on Mike Evans , which is a tough matchup for Evans, but Godwin should have the chance for another successful outing. I like Godwin as a top-20 receiver this week. And DeSean Jackson is also worth using as a low-end starting option in this matchup. 14.4 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Like his quarterback Carson Wentz , Jeffery proved me wrong in Week 6 at the Giants with a standout performance. He had eight catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he now has at least eight targets in the three games he's played since coming back from offseason shoulder surgery. Wentz should continue to lean on Jeffery again this week, and Jeffery has 10 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown in two career meetings with the Panthers . There have been seven receivers with at least seven targets against Carolina, and five of them have scored at least 11 PPR points this year. Look for Jeffery to at least hit that number, but he should do even better in this matchup at home.

Sleepers

Taylor Gabriel (vs. NE): Gabriel has been awesome the past two games with 12 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Patriots. He's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in what should be a high-scoring affair, with the Bears potentially chasing points, even at home.



Christian Kirk (vs. DEN): Even if you don't want to start Kirk this week, he should be added in most leagues. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be able to avoid Broncos cornerback Chris Harris this week since Harris will likely spend time on Larry Fitzgerald. Josh Rosen and Kirk seem to have a strong rapport, and he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in Week 7.



Willie Snead (vs. NO): I don't like Snead as much as Michael Crabtree or John Brown this week, and both can be considered starting Fantasy options against the Saints. But Snead can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR with the revenge-game factor of facing his former team. He also had at least 10 PPR points in five of six games, and he has 24 targets in his past three outings.



Jermaine Kearse (vs. MIN): With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) banged up, we could see the Jets have to rely on Kearse and Robby Anderson. And I like Kearse better for this week against the Vikings. He's coming off a big game in Week 6 against the Colts with nine catches for 94 yards on 10 targets, and he should be heavily involved again this week. Anderson will likely see more of Xavier Rhodes than Kearse, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 receiver in PPR if Enunwa and Pryor are out as expected.



Antonio Callaway (at TB): Callaway is due for a big game, and he'll get it this week if he continues to see a significant amount of targets. He has at least nine targets in three of his past five games, but he's scored eight PPR points or less in each game over that span. This week, he gets a great matchup against the Buccaneers, and it's worth trusting Callaway again as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats.



Sit 'Em 9.3 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR The emergence of Keke Coutee has impacted Fuller and his production, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Jacksonville. In his past two games against Dallas and Buffalo, Fuller has four catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets, and he's no longer a must-start receiver in most leagues. He started his tenure with Deshaun Watson with a touchdown in each of their seven games together going back to last year, but you can't count on that moving forward. And against the Jaguars, who have only allowed two receivers to score this season, you should keep Fuller on your bench. 15.0 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR At some point, Davis is going to become a must-start Fantasy receiver. I'm still confident in his talent, and he will start to be productive on the field on a consistent basis. But for this week, and potentially the foreseeable future, you can't start Davis in most leagues. He's coming off terrible performances against tough defenses in Buffalo and Baltimore with five catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, and he has another tough matchup this week against the Chargers in London. Keep in mind that Davis has just one touchdown in the regular season in 17 career games. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 14.1 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones has proven to be touchdown dependent since he has yet to have more than 69 receiving yards in any game this season. He has three games with single digits in PPR points. And he has a bad track record when sharing the field with Golladay. In 16 games together going back to last year, Jones has just one with more than four catches. Jones should struggle against Miami's secondary since the Dolphins typically struggle with slot receivers and not outside guys like him. And based on Jones' track record with Golladay, as well as his yardage totals this year, if Jones doesn't score, his production will be minimal. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 7. 10.1 projected points Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR In looking at the box score from Week 6 at the Giants, it seems like Agholor had a good game with three catches for 91 yards on five targets. But his production was somewhat fluky. He had a 32-yard reception that came after Wentz got his arm hit, and the ball fluttered out toward Agholor, who was smart enough to grab it and elude the defense. Then he had a 58-yard reception on a broken play where he got behind the Giants defense and ran downfield. Don't chase those stats thinking he's back as a productive Fantasy option. He has five targets or fewer in three of his past four games and has scored just one touchdown on the season. At best, use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7 against the Panthers. 9.6 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR It's hard to justify owning Fitzgerald in most Fantasy leagues at this point, let alone starting him. It's just been a disastrous season for the future Hall of Famer. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he's scored eight PPR points or less in five games in a row. A nagging hamstring injury has limited Fitzgerald most of the season, and he comes into Week 7 against Denver dealing with a back problem. In a potential matchup with Harris, Fitzgerald could be in for another long game. Hopefully, he can turn things around before the season ends, but for now, keep him reserved in all formats.

Bust Alert

After a slow start, Thomas has come alive the past two weeks with eight catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Hopefully, he can continue to be productive for the rest of the season, but he has a tough matchup in Week 7 at Arizona. He will most likely see a lot of Cardinals' cornerback Patrick Peterson this week, and that will make it hard for him to be productive. I like Emmanuel Sanders better than Thomas this week, and Sanders is worth starting in most leagues. Thomas, however, should be considered a flex option at best.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 11.7 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE After a slow start, Njoku has been on fire of late. He's scored at least 10 PPR points three games in a row, including at least 12 points in the past two games against Baltimore and the Chargers. He has 22 targets over that span, and he's been Baker Mayfield's most reliable weapon in the passing game. This is an amazing matchup in Week 7 against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. In the past four games, a tight end has either scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards against Tampa Bay. Njoku has top five upside in this matchup. 11.5 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper has been exceptional the past two games, and he could be even better in Week 7 against the Giants if Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) are out or limited. In his past two outings against the Steelers and Buccaneers, Hooper has at least 16 PPR points in each game. He has 22 targets for 18 catches, 148 yards and a touchdown over that span, and the Giants just allowed Zach Ertz to score 17 PPR points in Week 6. 9.4 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard was a surprise performer in Week 6 because he was able to play despite an MCL sprain that was expected to keep him out 2-4 weeks when he was hurt in Week 4. And he played well with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and the one time he missed that total was when he got hurt against the Bears. He will share playing time with Brate, who has scored in three games in a row, but Brate only had one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown on one target against the Falcons last week. Brate is worth a flier in deeper leagues in Week 7 against Cleveland, but Howard is a must-start tight end against the Browns.

Sleepers

C.J. Uzomah (at KC): Uzomah is coming off a solid game in Week 6 against Pittsburgh with six catches for 54 yards on seven targets, and he should play well again this week at Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed at least 12 PPR points to four tight ends this season, and Uzomah has staying power as a low-end starter until Tyler Kroft (foot) returns.



Ricky Seals-Jones (vs. DEN): Seals-Jones has scored at least seven PPR points in three of his past four games, and he just set season highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (69), while matching his season best in targets (six) in Week 6 at Minnesota. We'll see if he can keep it up this week against the Broncos, but Seals-Jones is worth a flier given his role in this offense as a primary weapon for Josh Rosen.



Gerald Everett (at SF): With Cooper Kupp (knee) out this week, we could see Everett take on a bigger role in the passing game. He has seven targets in his past two games for five catches and 48 yards, and he has a good matchup against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed a tight end to score or gain 100 receiving yards in five of six games, and Everett is worth a flier in deeper leagues.



Sit 'Em 5.1 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson spent the previous two seasons with the Ravens, but this isn't a revenge game worth buying into. Watson has yet to score this season, and he has one game with double digits in PPR points in five games. Baltimore also has yet to allow a tight end to score this year. There are better streaming options to find for Week 7. 5.4 projected points Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE Gates is another streaming option to avoid in Week 7 since he only has one touchdown for the year, and he's scored seven PPR points or less in five of six games. The Titans also allow the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and no tight end has scored against Tennessee this year. 4.4 projected points Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 6 against Carolina, but he's not worth starting this week against the Cowboys. He has three targets or less in every game this season, and three catches or less in every outing as well. Jordan Reed remains a must-start Fantasy tight end even though he hasn't scored since Week 1, but he continues to lead Washington in targets from the tight end spot with at least seven in three of his past four games. Reed's production will start to rise, and Davis is not someone to start in Week 7.

Bust Alert

It was great to see Olsen return in Week 6 at Washington after missing the previous three games with a foot injury, and he had four catches for 48 yards on seven targets. He should have similar production this week, but you might be cautious starting him against the Eagles. Philadelphia is top five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Howard in Week 2 is the lone tight end to score against the Eagles, including matchups with Hooper, Eric Ebron and Kyle Rudolph. Olsen is low-end starting option at best in Week 7.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Chargers (vs. TEN) – 11.9 projected points

The Chargers defense has been great the past two games against Oakland and Cleveland. They have two interceptions, eight sacks, one fumble recovery and have allowed just 24 total points over that span. This week, the Chargers face a Titans offense that allowed 11 sacks to Marcus Mariota, and Tennessee didn't score against Baltimore. In fact, the Titans have scored just 12 points combined in their past two games against the Bills and Ravens.

Sleepers

Colts (vs. BUF): Derek Anderson will start for the injured Josh Allen (elbow) this week, and the Colts defense should be a good play at home. Buffalo has allowed 24 sacks on the season, and the Bills have an interception in all but one game. Buffalo has scored 13 points or less in four games as well. It's worth trusting the Colts DST in this matchup.



Cardinals (vs. DEN): The Cardinals DST has a touchdown in each of the past two games, with three interceptions, eight sacks and four fumbles over that span. The Cardinals DST is also facing a quarterback in Case Keenum who has been sacked 10 times in the past three games and has an interception in every game this year.



Lions (at MIA): Brock Osweiler is starting again for the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), and I'm expecting him to struggle despite his solid performance against Chicago last week. He still had two interceptions against the Bears, and the Lions defense has 17 sacks in five games. Coming off a bye, I'm confident in the Lions DST as a top 10 Fantasy option this week.



Sit 'Em

Bears (vs. NE) – 7.7 projected points

The Bears DST had one of the biggest letdown games of any position in Week 6 at Miami. Osweiler picked the Chicago defense apart for 31 points, and the Bears had no sacks. This week, they return home for a tough matchup against the Patriots, and standout pass rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) is banged up. If Mack is out, there's no chance you can play the Bears DST, but even with Mack, the unit is a low-end starting option at best against Tom Brady and Co.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Vinatieri has played two home games so far this season, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in both. In fact, he has at least 10 Fantasy points in all but two games this season, with just one game with fewer than eight points. In a game that's projected to be low-scoring against the Bills, look for Vinatieri to be a valuable weapon. He's a potential top-five kicker in Week 7.

Sleepers

Giorgio Tavecchio (vs. NYG): With Matt Bryant (hamstring) out, Tavecchio will start for the Falcons, and he's in a great spot against the Giants at home. The Giants allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers, and four kickers in a row have scored at least 10 points against the Giants.



Brett Maher (at WAS): Maher has been great over the past three games for the Cowboys, and he should be used as a streaming option this week at Washington. He has made 11 field goals and seven extra points in his past three outings against Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville, and he's scored at least 12 Fantasy points in each game over that span.



Jason Myers (vs. MIN): Myers was quietly one of the Fantasy MVPs in Week 6 with his performance against the Colts. He made seven field goals and three extra points for 27 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 11 points in each of the past two games. The Vikings are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and Myers appears to like kicking at home. He's worth using this week based on his recent level of play.



Sit 'Em

Succop didn't get the chance to score in Week 6 against Baltimore since the Ravens shut out the Titans, and it's hard to trust Tennessee's offense in a tough matchup against the Chargers. Now, prior to Week 6, Succop had scored at least nine Fantasy points in every game this year, so hopefully he'll rebound with his Fantasy production. But the Chargers have yet to allow a kicker to score double digits in Fantasy points this year. It could be another rough game for Succop in London.

Who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.