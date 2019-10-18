Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receiver calls start with Chark and Gallup

D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 10th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 528 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.3 I was concerned about Chark last week with his matchup against the Saints, and he had his worst game of the season with seven PPR points on three catches for 43 yards, with seven targets. He should bounce back in a big way against the Bengals, who are without their top cornerback in Dre Kirkpatrick (knee). The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, but Chark and Gardner Minshew should be successful in this game, with Chark a must-play at receiver in all leagues.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 14th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 387 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Like Chark, Gallup had his worst game of the season in Week 6 at the Jets, scoring just eight PPR points. But this week he gets the chance to bounce back in a big way since the Eagles can't stop anyone and allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Gallup could get a boost in targets with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up. Gallup scored at least 12 PPR points in his first three games, the Eagles and have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. You should feel confident going back to Gallup in all your lineups this week.

Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 343 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks has now gone four games in a row without scoring a touchdown, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points in his past two outings against Seattle and San Francisco. He's due for a breakout performance, and it should happen this week against the Falcons, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, behind only the Eagles and Giants. I like all three Rams receivers this week, with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Cooks all ranked as starters in every league. Now, it's doubtful all three will have a good game, but I'm counting on Cooks to end his scoreless streak in this matchup on the road.

Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 22nd OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 343 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll see what happens with the Rams secondary now that they have Jalen Ramsey after a trade with the Jaguars, but I still like Ridley as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored the past two games against Houston and Arizona, and he has the ability to stay hot when he's rolling like this. The nice thing for Ridley is he's had consistent targets with 22 over his past three outings, and he's only had one bad game so far this year when he's gotten at least six targets, which was Week 4 against the Titans when he scored one PPR point. I expect this game to be high-scoring, so Ridley has the chance for a big week at home.