Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position in Week 7. Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you fill the holes in your lineup.
Editor's Note: We're going to be dealing with some significant absences in Week 7 at wide receiver. Thanks to bye weeks, Odell Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, D.J. Moore, Jarvis Landry, and Curtis Samuel are all out of the picture — that's seven guys who usually come in the top-36, or right around there in the wide receivers rankings. Add in injuries to the likes of Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Marquise Brown, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, and others, and your plans may look a lot different at the position than you expected.
But don't worry, because the elite wide receivers who are left have all lived up to expectations and have been helping carry your team all season, right? Well, not so much. It's been a tough go for the position, but it's not like the running backs are any deeper, so chances are, you might still need three wide receivers to start this week — if not more.
Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you figure out who to get active this week. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 5 right here, and then go check out his calls for <em>running back</em> and <em>quarterback</em>.
Wide Receivers
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was concerned about Chark last week with his matchup against the Saints, and he had his worst game of the season with seven PPR points on three catches for 43 yards, with seven targets. He should bounce back in a big way against the Bengals, who are without their top cornerback in Dre Kirkpatrick (knee). The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, but Chark and Gardner Minshew should be successful in this game, with Chark a must-play at receiver in all leagues.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Like Chark, Gallup had his worst game of the season in Week 6 at the Jets, scoring just eight PPR points. But this week he gets the chance to bounce back in a big way since the Eagles can't stop anyone and allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Gallup could get a boost in targets with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up. Gallup scored at least 12 PPR points in his first three games, the Eagles and have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. You should feel confident going back to Gallup in all your lineups this week.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Cooks has now gone four games in a row without scoring a touchdown, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points in his past two outings against Seattle and San Francisco. He's due for a breakout performance, and it should happen this week against the Falcons, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, behind only the Eagles and Giants. I like all three Rams receivers this week, with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Cooks all ranked as starters in every league. Now, it's doubtful all three will have a good game, but I'm counting on Cooks to end his scoreless streak in this matchup on the road.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see what happens with the Rams secondary now that they have Jalen Ramsey after a trade with the Jaguars, but I still like Ridley as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored the past two games against Houston and Arizona, and he has the ability to stay hot when he's rolling like this. The nice thing for Ridley is he's had consistent targets with 22 over his past three outings, and he's only had one bad game so far this year when he's gotten at least six targets, which was Week 4 against the Titans when he scored one PPR point. I expect this game to be high-scoring, so Ridley has the chance for a big week at home.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Every time I expect Jeffery to have a bad game he surprises me, so I'm not going to fight it anymore. He should be started in all leagues, especially this week against the Cowboys. Jeffery has scored at least 11 PPR points in all four healthy games he's been able to play, and he scored a touchdown in each of the past two meetings with the Cowboys in Dallas. The Cowboys struggled with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder last week, and hopefully Jeffery will do the same in a game that could be high-scoring. He's worth trusting as a high-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues this week.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Lazard could have an increased role for the Packers in Week 7 against Oakland if Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both out. In Week 6 against Detroit, Lazard stepped up down the stretch with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if Adams or Allison return, but Lazard could be needed against the Raiders as a valuable asset for Aaron Rodgers. It also helps that Oakland allows the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
Dante Pettis WR
SF San Francisco • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pettis is starting to see his playing time rise, and he just had a season-high six targets in Week 6 at the Rams. With Deebo Samuel (groin) hurt, his targets could increase even more, and Pettis has a great matchup in Week 7 at Washington. The Redskins allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so Pettis is worth using in all three-receiver leagues this week.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley is averaging 10.8 PPR points for the season, but he has three games with at least 12 PPR points on the year. This week, he's facing a Dolphins defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which would be good news for all of Buffalo's receivers, especially John Brown and Beasley. I like Beasley as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tate just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Baltimore with five catches for 91 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and it doesn't appear like A.J. Green will return in Week 7 against Jacksonville. I plan on using Tate as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who no longer have Jalen Ramsey.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're waiting to find out if Dorsett will play this week against the Jets, but it looks likely he'll be out there. And with Josh Gordon (knee) banged up, the Patriots could lean on Dorsett, who had at least 18 PPR points in two of his first three games. One of those games was in Week 3 against the Jets, when Dorsett had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, so hopefully the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 6 isn't a problem.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Robinson has a tough matchup this week against the Saints and likely cornerback Marcus Lattimore, who has helped limit Cooper (five catches for 48 yards), Mike Evans (no catches) and Chark (three catches for 43 yards) in the past three games. Robinson has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including a season-high 28 points in his past outing against Oakland in Week 5, but I would only consider him a No. 3 receiver at best this week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson was a star in Week 6 against the Cowboys with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but he should struggle this week against New England and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Sam Darnold didn't play in the first meeting for these teams in Week 3 at New England because of mono, so take that into account, but Anderson was held to three catches for 11 yards on five targets. And in his past five meetings with the Patriots, Anderson has just 13 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns. I would avoid Anderson and likely Jamison Crowder in all leagues this week.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders is expected to play Thursday night against the Chiefs despite dealing with a knee injury, but I'm not sure you want to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. His production has tailed off dramatically of late with a combined two Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Chargers and Titans, although he was hurt against Tennessee in Week 6. Still, he has just one game with more than three Fantasy points since Week 2, and Courtland Sutton has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. With Sanders at less than 100 percent and not playing well of late, it's safer to avoid him if possible this week.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tate is the lone receiver to score against the Patriots this year when he had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 6 on nine targets. It will be interesting to see what his encore performance is this week against the Cardinals, who could use Patrick Peterson to shadow him, especially if Sterling Shepard (concussion) remains out. Along with that, Tate's targets could decline now that Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are expected to play. I'll still use Tate as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but Peterson's return, along with Barkley and Engram playing, could make it tough for him to be productive in Week 7.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm nervous about Jones and Kenny Golladay playing at a high level this week with their matchup against the Vikings. Golladay is easier to trust given his production so far this season, but consider him a low-end starter in all leagues against Minnesota. For Jones, he's been too inconsistent to say he's a solid play against a difficult opponent. He has one game this season with more than 10 PPR points and three games with nine points or less, including a three-point outing in Week 6 at Green Bay. Jones should only be used as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin has been a star this year, and he comes into this matchup with San Francisco having scored five touchdowns in five games. He just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Miami with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and it's hard to sit him, even in a tough matchup. But this 49ers defense is legit, and they have shut down Odell Beckham (two catches for 27 yards), Kupp (four catches for 17 yards), Cooks (three catches for 18 yards) and Woods (no catches) in the past two games. McLaurin's speed can be an issue for this secondary, but I would only start him as a high-end No. 3 receiver instead of a must-start option given the matchup, even at home.
