Michael Pittman had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against Arizona with 4.0 PPR points, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chargers. Pittman is worth starting in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver.

Prior to Week 6, Pittman had scored at least 14.9 PPR points in four of his first five games, and the lone game where he failed to reach that mark was against Denver in Week 2. This week, Pittman should get back on track, especially if Josh Downs (concussion) is out.

Pittman, who played collegiately at USC, already had one good game at Los Angeles in Week 4 at the Rams with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. And the Chargers have struggled with No. 1 receivers as Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel and Jaylen Waddle have each scored at least 15.5 PPR points.

Pittman has been successful in every game this season with at least six targets, and Daniel Jones should give them those opportunities in Week 7, especially if Downs is out. I'll start Pittman with confidence again, even though he struggled in Week 6.

Rashee Rice is back this week, but I still like Worthy as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Rice and Worthy should both perform well in this matchup. Worthy has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in two of his past three games, and he has at least eight targets in two outings over that span. We'll see how Rice and Worthy perform together moving forward, but Worthy should still be productive in Week 7 given the matchup. Olave has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of six games this season, including two in a row against the Giants and Patriots. He has 21 targets in his past two outings, and he just had his best yardage game of the season in Week 6 against New England with 98. The Bears are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Chicago this year. I like Olave as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Williams had a season-high six catches in Week 6 at Kansas City, and he scored his second touchdown of the year. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, and I like his matchup in Week 7 against Tampa Bay at home. The Buccaneers have allowed three receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past two games, and Williams had five catches for 79 yards on 11 targets against Tampa Bay in Week 2 last year, along with one carry for 15 yards. This should be a high-scoring game, and Williams should excel at home as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Allen has struggled for the past three games with 10.8 PPR points or less in each outing against the Giants, Commanders and Dolphins, but I expect him to rebound in Week 7 against the Colts. Indianapolis is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Quentin Johnston (hamstring) could be out for the second week in a row. Even if Johnston plays, Allen has received at least seven targets in every game this season, so he's due for a positive outing if that continues. I like Allen and Ladd McConkey as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues this week, and Johnston would also be a solid starter if he's healthy.

What Thomas did in Week 6 against Seattle is what we hoped for all season when he had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. His receptions and yards were a season high, and this was his first receiving touchdown. Hopefully, he'll stay hot in Week 7 in London against the Rams, who have allowed five guys to score at least 15.1 PPR points this season. Thomas' last game in London was Week 7 against New England in 2024, and he had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It would be great if he can repeat that performance back in Wembley Stadium this week.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 48 REYDS 334 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 What Thomas did in Week 6 against Seattle is what we hoped for all season when he had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. His receptions and yards were a season high, and this was his first receiving touchdown. Hopefully, he'll stay hot in Week 7 in London against the Rams, who have allowed five guys to score at least 15.1 PPR points this season. Thomas' last game in London was Week 7 against New England in 2024, and he had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It would be great if he can repeat that performance back in Wembley Stadium this week.

Doubs only had five catches for 55 yards in Week 6 against Cincinnati, but he had nine targets. And he now has 17 targets in his past two games, so he should continue to get fed from Jordan Love against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, and Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Matthew Golden as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had three catches for 86 yards on five targets and two carries for 16 yards against the Bengals in Week 6.

We don't expect D.J. Moore (groin) to play in Week 7 against the Saints, which should put Burden in a prominent role opposite Rome Odunze. Burden just had season highs in targets (four) and receptions (four) in Week 6 at Washington, and he finished with 51 yards, which was second on the team behind D'Andre Swift. The Saints have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points in the same game twice this season with Seattle in Week 3 and New England in Week 6. I can see Odunze and Burden doing that in Week 7 as long as Moore is out.

We don't expect Calvin Ridley (hamstring) to play in Week 7 against the Patriots, which should put Ayomanor in prime position to soak up targets from Cam Ward. Van Jefferson could also benefit with Ridley out, but Ayomanor has more upside. He has two games this season with at least 13.8 PPR points, and the Patriots have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. Ayomanor is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7.

Jeudy has been a huge disappointment so far this season and scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he just had 13 targets in Week 6 at Pittsburgh and finished with five catches for 43 yards. But I like his chances to perform well in Week 7 against Miami, especially if David Njoku (knee) is out. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and Jeudy has faced Miami in each of the past two seasons and scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing.

Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) are not expected to play in Week 7 at Detroit, but we hope Mike Evans (hamstring) will return. Shepard, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson all have the chance to step up this week for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers, and all three should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues. I'll lean toward Shepard being the best since he's scored at least 11.9 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should play the most. Kameron Johnson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the 49ers in Week 6 in the game Egbuka was injured, and Tez Johnson had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets in that game. The Lions are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which is why any of these three receivers could be viable in Week 7. If you're desperate for a receiver this week then look at Shepard, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson, in that order, as fliers given the matchup.

The Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this could be a tough week for Smith and A.J. Brown. I'll still start Brown in the majority of leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver because he has at least eight targets in five games in a row. Smith has six targets or less in three games over that span, and he only has two outings this season with more than 9.3 PPR points. I would only start Smith in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 given the matchup.

Higgins has 15 targets in his past two games, which is encouraging. And he played better in Week 6 at Green Bay in the first game with Joe Flacco with five catches for 62 yards on eight targets, which matched his season high. But 11.2 PPR points is kind of the expectation for Higgins now, which is frustrating. And he should only be started in three-receiver leagues until we see more consistent production from him. The Steelers have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers this season, and Higgins will likely need to score to salvage his Fantasy production. I'm not worried about Ja'Marr Chase in the majority of leagues, but Higgins is not worth starting in two-receiver formats in Week 7.

We don't know who is going to start at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 7 against the Eagles with Carson Wentz (shoulder) and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) both injured. Given the uncertainty and that both aren't at 100 percent, I would only start Addison in three-receiver leagues against the Eagles. Justin Jefferson remains a must-start option, and No. 1 receivers against Philadelphia have done well with CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, Courtland Sutton and Wan'Dale Robinson. The only No. 2 receiver to excel against the Eagles was Davante Adams in Week 3, and he scored 14.6 PPR points. Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each of his two games this season, but I'm worried his quarterback situation and the matchup could limit his production in Week 7.

Meyers has disappeared in the past four games, and it's tough to trust him in the majority of leagues in Week 7 against the Chiefs. After starting the season with at least 12.8 PPR points in each of his first two games, Meyers has scored 9.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, and he has two games in his past four outings with just four targets. The Chiefs are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Meyers should struggle in this matchup in Week 7. Now, if you're looking for a sign of hope with Meyers, he did score at least 15.7 PPR points in each of his two games against Kansas City last season. But given his recent body of work, I would only start Meyers in three-receiver leagues.