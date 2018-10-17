Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Wide receivers

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 17.3 projected points Golden Tate Detroit Lions WR Before his bye in Week 6, Tate had a down game in Week 5 against the Packers with five catches for 42 yards on seven targets. It was his worst game of the season, but he should rebound this week against the Dolphins. In two road games for Detroit, Tate has 15 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets at San Francisco and at Dallas. The Dolphins have struggled with slot receivers all season, and Tate should be the best of the Lions' trio this week, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. I would start Golladay in all leagues also, but Jones is just a No. 3 receiver in this matchup. 16.0 projected points Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns WR Landry is coming off his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Chargers when he was held to two catches for 11 yards despite nine targets. He's been held to fewer than 70 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and he has just one touchdown on the season. But this week should be the start of a solid stretch run with matchups against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta, and he should go off vs. the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is tied for second in the NFL with the touchdowns to allowed to receivers with 10, and 11 guys have either scored or gained over 100 receiving yards against the Buccaneers this year. You can confidently start Landry once again this week. 10.8 projected points Josh Gordon New England Patriots WR Gordon appears on the verge of going off, and it could happen this week against the Bears. His targets have risen in each of his three weeks with the Patriots, and he just had nine against Kansas City for five catches and 42 yards. He was on the field for 63 of 78 snaps, and Gordon will get the chance to make some plays down the field against Chicago. The Bears have allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards against them in just five games, and Gordon could have his best game of the season in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues. 10.9 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR We've been talking up Godwin since training camp when my colleague Pete Prisco visited Tampa, and he came on all our Fantasy Football Today programs and said Godwin would be a featured part of the passing game. Godwin has now scored in four of five games, and he has at least nine targets in two of the past three outings for the Buccaneers. In Week 6 at Atlanta, Godwin had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should excel in this matchup with the Browns. Cleveland will likely use standout rookie cornerback Denzel Ward on Mike Evans, which is a tough matchup for Evans, but Godwin should have the chance for another successful outing. I like Godwin as a top-20 receiver this week. And DeSean Jackson is also worth using as a low-end starting option in this matchup. 14.4 projected points

Like his quarterback Carson Wentz, Jeffery proved me wrong in Week 6 at the Giants with a standout performance. He had eight catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he now has at least eight targets in the three games he's played since coming back from offseason shoulder surgery. Wentz should continue to lean on Jeffery again this week, and Jeffery has 10 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown in two career meetings with the Panthers. There have been seven receivers with at least seven targets against Carolina, and five of them have scored at least 11 PPR points this year. Look for Jeffery to at least hit that number, but he should do even better in this matchup at home.

Sleepers

Taylor Gabriel (vs. NE): Gabriel has been awesome the past two games with 12 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Patriots. He's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in what should be a high-scoring affair, with the Bears potentially chasing points, even at home.



Christian Kirk (vs. DEN): Even if you don't want to start Kirk this week, he should be added in most leagues. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be able to avoid Broncos cornerback Chris Harris this week since Harris will likely spend time on Larry Fitzgerald. Josh Rosen and Kirk seem to have a strong rapport, and he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside in Week 7.



Willie Snead (vs. NO): I don't like Snead as much as Michael Crabtree or John Brown this week, and both can be considered starting Fantasy options against the Saints. But Snead can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR with the revenge-game factor of facing his former team. He also had at least 10 PPR points in five of six games, and he has 24 targets in his past three outings.



Jermaine Kearse (vs. MIN): With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) banged up, we could see the Jets have to rely on Kearse and Robby Anderson. And I like Kearse better for this week against the Vikings. He's coming off a big game in Week 6 against the Colts with nine catches for 94 yards on 10 targets, and he should be heavily involved again this week. Anderson will likely see more of Xavier Rhodes than Kearse, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 receiver in PPR if Enunwa and Pryor are out as expected.



Antonio Callaway (at TB): Callaway is due for a big game, and he'll get it this week if he continues to see a significant amount of targets. He has at least nine targets in three of his past five games, but he's scored eight PPR points or less in each game over that span. This week, he gets a great matchup against the Buccaneers, and it's worth trusting Callaway again as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats.



Sit 'Em 9.3 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR The emergence of Keke Coutee has impacted Fuller and his production, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Jacksonville. In his past two games against Dallas and Buffalo, Fuller has four catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets, and he's no longer a must-start receiver in most leagues. He started his tenure with Deshaun Watson with a touchdown in each of their seven games together going back to last year, but you can't count on that moving forward. And against the Jaguars, who have only allowed two receivers to score this season, you should keep Fuller on your bench. 15.0 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR At some point, Davis is going to become a must-start Fantasy receiver. I'm still confident in his talent, and he will start to be productive on the field on a consistent basis. But for this week, and potentially the foreseeable future, you can't start Davis in most leagues. He's coming off terrible performances against tough defenses in Buffalo and Baltimore with five catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, and he has another tough matchup this week against the Chargers in London. Keep in mind that Davis has just one touchdown in the regular season in 17 career games. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 14.1 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones has proven to be touchdown dependent since he has yet to have more than 69 receiving yards in any game this season. He has three games with single digits in PPR points. And he has a bad track record when sharing the field with Golladay. In 16 games together going back to last year, Jones has just one with more than four catches. Jones should struggle against Miami's secondary since the Dolphins typically struggle with slot receivers and not outside guys like him. And based on Jones' track record with Golladay, as well as his yardage totals this year, if Jones doesn't score, his production will be minimal. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 7. 10.1 projected points Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR In looking at the box score from Week 6 at the Giants, it seems like Agholor had a good game with three catches for 91 yards on five targets. But his production was somewhat fluky. He had a 32-yard reception that came after Wentz got his arm hit, and the ball fluttered out toward Agholor, who was smart enough to grab it and elude the defense. Then he had a 58-yard reception on a broken play where he got behind the Giants defense and ran downfield. Don't chase those stats thinking he's back as a productive Fantasy option. He has five targets or fewer in three of his past four games and has scored just one touchdown on the season. At best, use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7 against the Panthers. 9.6 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR It's hard to justify owning Fitzgerald in most Fantasy leagues at this point, let alone starting him. It's just been a disastrous season for the future Hall of Famer. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year, and he's scored eight PPR points or less in five games in a row. A nagging hamstring injury has limited Fitzgerald most of the season, and he comes into Week 7 against Denver dealing with a back problem. In a potential matchup with Harris, Fitzgerald could be in for another long game. Hopefully, he can turn things around before the season ends, but for now, keep him reserved in all formats.

Bust Alert

After a slow start, Thomas has come alive the past two weeks with eight catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Hopefully, he can continue to be productive for the rest of the season, but he has a tough matchup in Week 7 at Arizona. He will most likely see a lot of Cardinals' cornerback Patrick Peterson this week, and that will make it hard for him to be productive. I like Emmanuel Sanders better than Thomas this week, and Sanders is worth starting in most leagues. Thomas, however, should be considered a flex option at best.