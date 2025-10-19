I'm curious to see some of the receivers who will be used in Fantasy lineups in Week 7, especially in deeper formats. While CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) might return to action after extended absences -- and Rashee Rice is back now that his six-game suspension is over -- we're still dealing with several ailments at the position.

The new injuries for Week 7 include Puka Nacua (ankle), Garrett Wilson (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), D.J. Moore (groin), Josh Downs (concussion) and Calvin Ridley (hamstring). And we're still monitoring other injuries to players who have been out recently, including Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Quentin Johnston (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ribs).

You need to keep an eye on the injury report all week, and we'll have you covered on CBS Sports. And, depending on who is out, we could see guys like Elic Ayomanor, Sterling Shepard, Zay Jones, Jordan Whittington and Josh Reynolds, among others, playing prominent roles for Fantasy managers in Week 7.

Those are desperation plays, but one or two of them could decide your matchup for this week. And we'll tell you if any of those guys are start options below.

We'll also get into the other players to use at quarterback, running back and tight end, and there are a lot of great matchups in Week 7. So let's get started to make sure your lineups are right for this scoring period.

Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 13 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.2 I don't typically use a player from Thursday night as Start of the Week, but I thought Warren was worth it for Week 7. There are still questions about him being at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues after what happened in Week 6 against Cleveland, but I expect Warren to dominate the Bengals in this matchup. Warren missed Week 4 against Minnesota with a knee injury, and Kenneth Gainwell had a dominant game with 31.4 PPR points, which is better than anything Warren did this year. After Pittsburgh's bye in Week 5, Warren returned against the Browns with just 11 carries for 52 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Gainwell had six carries for 22 yards and six catches for 14 yards on six targets against Cleveland, but Warren led the backfield in snaps (31-20). I expect a similar workload for both, and I like Gainwell as a flex in Week 7 (see below). But Warren has top-15 upside in all leagues since Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year. Eight running backs have scored at least 14.1 PPR points against the Bengals, and Cincinnati has allowed 10 total touchdowns to the position. This should be a great game for Warren, and I expect him to go off on Thursday night.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start

Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NE -7 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1522 RUYDS 138 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 24 Maye scored 33.2 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 6, and he has now scored at least 23.2 points in four of his past five games heading into Week 7 at Tennessee. The Titans are actually No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud each scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against this defense, while guys like Kyler Murray and Geno Smith have struggled. I'm not worried about Tennessee's defense slowing down Maye, and he has top-five upside in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 16 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.6 This should be a great week for Goff. The Buccaneers have allowed 688 passing yards in the past two games against Sam Darnold and Mac Jones, and four quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. Goff has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Bengals and Chiefs, and both of those were on the road. At home, Goff is averaging 30.3 Fantasy points per game this season, albeit in two outings against Chicago and Cleveland. In four career meetings against the Buccaneers, Goff is averaging 388.3 passing yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he's passed for at least 307 yards in each outing. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1179 RUYDS 108 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 24 The worst performance for a quarterback against the Saints this season was Jaxson Dart in Week 5 with 19.6 Fantasy points. Every other quarterback against New Orleans has scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and I expect Williams to follow suit. He has one game this season with less than 20.9 Fantasy points. And he's averaging 31.7 Fantasy points at home, albeit in just two starts against Minnesota and Dallas. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1493 RUYDS 155 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.2 Herbert snapped out of his three-game slump in Week 6 at Miami with 22.8 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he should continue to play well in Week 7 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24.7 Fantasy points, which includes Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett. And we'll see if the Chargers get Quentin Johnston (hamstring) back in Week 7, which would be an added boost for Herbert. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 799 RUYDS 235 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.9 Fields struggled in Week 6 against Denver with 4.9 Fantasy points, and coach Aaron Glenn had to defend Fields, who will also be without his top receiver in Garrett Wilson (knee). While that limits the upside for Fields, I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues because of his matchup against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and I'm counting on Fields to use his legs for success. Two quarterbacks this season have scored at least 3.4 Fantasy points against Carolina with just their rushing totals alone in Kyler Murray and Drake Maye. And Fields has scored at least 29.9 Fantasy points in three of five games this season. He still has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nix falls into sleeper territory because he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past four games, and he's coming off a down performance in Week 6 against the Jets in London with 15.4 Fantasy points. But I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Giants at home. In his past 10 games at home, going back to last year, Nix averages 26.7 Fantasy points. And the Giants have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points, including two on the road with Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott. Nix should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Love was a disappointment in Week 6 against Cincinnati with just 16.9 Fantasy points, but I expect him to bounce back against the Cardinals, who just allowed 26.5 Fantasy points against Daniel Jones in Week 6. Love scored 32.3 Fantasy points in his last road game at Dallas in Week 4, and he scored 33.6 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6 last year. Love should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year This is a good week to trust Rodgers as a streaming option in all leagues at Cincinnati since the Bengals have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six games. Rodgers also just had a solid outing in Week 6 against the Browns with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 21.5 Fantasy points. He's just the second quarterback to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland this year (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 was the other), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff, so hopefully Rodgers continues to play well in a plus matchup. I like him as a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1502 RUYDS 76 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.2 Jones has been fantastic this season, scoring at least 20.7 Fantasy points in four of his six games. But all of his productive outings this season have been at home. In two road games at the Titans and Rams, Jones has scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less. The Chargers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has multiple passing touchdowns against Los Angeles this year. Only three quarterbacks have topped 200 passing yards against the Chargers, with Patrick Mahomes the best with 258 yards in Week 1. I would only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1684 RUYDS -3 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22 I'll change this post if Puka Nacua (ankle) is able to play against the Jaguars in London, but we're not expecting him to suit up in Week 7. Stafford can still be productive with Davante Adams and a supporting cast made up of Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Tyler Higbee, but Stafford struggled in Week 6 at Baltimore. In that game, Nacua was injured with just 11.3 Fantasy points. Three quarterbacks in a row (Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, and Sam Darnold) have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, but Stafford is also averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points on the road in three games. And Stafford played five games without Nacua in 2024 and scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in each outing. Without Nacua, I would only start Stafford in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 508 RUYDS 167 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.4 Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and he just had his best outing in Week 6 against Philadelphia with 25.6 points. He's rushed for at least 54 yards in all three starts, including two rushing touchdowns, and he's been fun to watch since taking over for Russell Wilson in Week 4. But Dart should struggle in Week 7 at Denver, and the Broncos are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Denver also has been fantastic against mobile quarterbacks in holding Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields to a combined 17 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if Dart can make plays through the air against the Broncos, but without his rushing prowess, it could be a long day for the rookie on the road. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1213 RUYDS 32 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.3 Tagovailoa looked great in Week 5 against Carolina with 28.7 Fantasy points, but he regressed in a major way in Week 6 against the Chargers with just 8.6 points. Now, he has to face a brutal Browns defense, and only two quarterbacks this season have scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 6), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff. I'm nervous to start Tagovailoa in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7, and this should be a rough game for him on the road.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU SEA -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1541 RUYDS 40 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.6 Darnold is on fire coming into Week 7 with at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two starts against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. Prior to that, he had scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, so he's done a nice job in his first year with Seattle. But this could be a tough week for Darnold, given the matchup with the Texans, who are coming off a bye in Week 6. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Baker Mayfield in Week 2 scored more than 15.6 points against the Texans, including matchups with Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence. The Texans haven't actually faced the toughest competition, and Darnold did have a big game against Houston in 2024 when he was with the Vikings, with 181 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 3. But I'm expecting Darnold to regress in Week 7, and I would prefer to start him in only Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 15 REYDS 85 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 White was excellent as the Start of the Week in Week 6 against San Francisco with 17.6 PPR points, and he's combined for 40.7 PPR points in two games without Bucky Irving (shoulder), who won't play again in Week 7 against Detroit. White has seven catches for 51 yards on seven targets in his past two outings, and he could have an expanded role in the passing game with Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) hurt. The Lions are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four guys have already scored at least 12.7 PPR Points against Detroit this year, including Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, and Quinshon Judkins. I like White as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 295 REC 15 REYDS 152 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 Swift was a star in Week 6 at Washington with 25.5 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 16 PPR points in consecutive games heading into Week 7 against New Orleans. Last week against New England was the first time a running back failed to score at least 14.4 PPR points against the Saints, but I'm counting on Swift to hit that threshold, if not do better. He's averaging three catches per game this season, and he's had at least 45 receiving yards in two of his past three outings. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 The last time we saw Mason was in Week 5 against Cleveland in London, and he finished with 12.6 PPR points thanks to a touchdown. Mason has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of three starts in place of Aaron Jones (hamstring), who remains out in Week 7 against the Eagles. And I love that Mason has six catches for 19 yards on seven targets in his past two games, so hopefully he continues to get work in the passing game this week. Philadelphia has allowed a running back to score at least 15.4 PPR points in five of six games this season, and the Eagles are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Mason should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 338 REC 20 REYDS 155 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. returned from a two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Eagles, but it didn't matter for Skattebo. He had 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, including the past three outings with at least 21 total touches. The Broncos are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three guys this season have scored at least 17.8 PPR points against Denver, including Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, and Jonathan Taylor. Skattebo should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DEN -7 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 442 REC 6 REYDS 23 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.8 Dobbins had his first bad game of the season in Week 5 against the Jets in London with four PPR points, but he should get back on track against the other team from New York at home. The Giants have allowed three running backs this season to score at least 14.2 PPR points, including Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Javonte Williams, and Omarion Hampton. Dobbins will likely need a touchdown to help his Fantasy value in this matchup, and the Giants are one of nine teams to allow at least five rushing touchdowns to a running back this year. Dobbins is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We found out in Week 6 at Miami that Vidal will be the replacement for Omarion Hampton (ankle), and Vidal is worth using as a No. 2 running back or flex in all leagues in Week 7 against the Colts. Against Miami, Vidal had 18 carries for 124 yards and three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on four targets. By comparison, Hassan Haskins was held to six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target. Vidal should continue in the lead role, and Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in every game this season. He probably won't perform as well as he did against the Dolphins since Miami's defense is abysmal, but this matchup against the Colts is still favorable enough to trust Vidal in all leagues. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie I had high expectations for Marks in Week 5 at Baltimore in his last game, but he only managed seven carries for 24 yards and no catches on one target. The week before against Tennessee, Marks had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Nick Chubb played better against the Ravens, which hurt Marks, but he should get back on track in Week 7 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most receptions (43) allowed to running backs and No. 2 in receiving yards (344) behind only Dallas. Six running backs against Seattle have scored at least 6.8 PPR points against this defense with just their receiving totals alone. I like Marks as a high-end flex, with his value slightly better in PPR. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. While Jaylen Warren is my Start of the Week, I still like Gainwell as a high-end flex with this matchup against the Bengals on Thursday night. There's room for both running backs to be successful against this defense since Cincinnati has already allowed a pair of running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the same game three times this season (Jacksonville in Week 2, Denver in Week 4, and Detroit in Week 5). In total, nine running backs have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against the Bengals, and Gainwell has scored at least 9.6 PPR points in three games in a row, which includes two in tandem with Warren. I'm expecting a big game from Warren and Gainwell on Thursday night. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Allgeier has done a nice job of being productive in tandem with Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 7 at San Francisco. He's scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of the past four games, and the 49ers run defense could struggle this week in the first game without star middle linebacker Fred Warner (ankle). Robinson is my No. 1 running back this week given the matchup, but I like Allgeier as a flex, especially since he has at least 10 carries in all but one game this year.

RBs to Sit Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 11 REYDS 79 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 We'll see if the coaching change in Tennessee helps Pollard, but he played a season-low 43 percent of the snaps in Week 6 against Las Vegas and scored a season-low 6.7 PPR points. Tyjae Spears had a bigger role in his second game back from an ankle injury, and that could be a developing trend. This week, Pollard has a tough matchup against the Patriots, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back has rushed for 50 yards against New England, and the Patriots have only allowed three total touchdowns to running backs all year. Pollard is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in this matchup. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 2 REYDS 33 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 I'll use Knight ahead of Michael Carter in Week 7 against Green Bay, but I would only consider both running backs as flex options in this matchup. The Packers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Green Bay has only allowed two total touchdowns to running backs all season. Knight will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value, and he had 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 20 yards on two targets in Week 6 against the Colts. Without a touchdown, it will likely be minimal production for Knight against the Packers in Week 7. Nick Chubb RB HOU Houston • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 249 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 The last time we saw Chubb was in Week 5 at Baltimore, and he ran well with 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He scored 12.1 PPR points, but I'm not expecting a repeat performance against Seattle. The Seahawks have struggled with pass-catching running backs this season, but Christian McCaffrey's 69 rushing yards in Week 1 is the best outing against Seattle this year. The Seahawks have also allowed just two rushing touchdowns on the season. Chubb is only worth using as a flex option in Week 7, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 10 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Pacheco had a season-high 12 carries in Week 6 against Detroit, but he managed to score just 6.1 PPR points. He had one catch for no yards on three targets, and he scored 8.6 PPR points or less in all but one game this season. The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season to running backs, which is tied for third in the NFL, but that will likely benefit Kareem Hunt more than Pacheco, who has yet to score on the ground. And only two running backs have rushed for more than 40 yards against Las Vegas, which were Jeremy McNichols in Week 3 and Jonathan Taylor in Week 5. Pacheco is at best a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 7.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU SEA -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 364 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Walker continues to lose touches to Zach Charbonnet, and it's hard to trust Walker as a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues heading into Week 7 against Houston. At best, he's a flex option, and Walker has just 11 total touches in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. Charbonnet continues to steal touchdown chances from Walker, and Walker hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. Walker also has just one catch in five games in a row, with only six targets over that span. Houston is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Texans have held Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry to 10.6 PPR points or less in each of the past two games. I'm still hopeful the Seahawks will realize Walker deserves more touches moving forward, but based on his split with Charbonnet and the matchup this week, it's hard to start Walker in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Rashee Rice is back this week, but I still like Worthy as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Rice and Worthy should both perform well in this matchup. Worthy has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in two of his past three games, and he has at least eight targets in two outings over that span. We'll see how Rice and Worthy perform together moving forward, but Worthy should still be productive in Week 7 given the matchup. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 64 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 Olave has scored at least 12.4 PPR points in four of six games this season, including two in a row against the Giants and Patriots. He has 21 targets in his past two outings, and he just had his best yardage game of the season in Week 6 against New England with 98. The Bears are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Chicago this year. I like Olave as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Williams had a season-high six catches in Week 6 at Kansas City, and he scored his second touchdown of the year. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, and I like his matchup in Week 7 against Tampa Bay at home. The Buccaneers have allowed three receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past two games, and Williams had five catches for 79 yards on 11 targets against Tampa Bay in Week 2 last year, along with one carry for 15 yards. This should be a high-scoring game, and Williams should excel at home as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 293 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Pittman had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against Arizona with 4.0 PPR points, but I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chargers. Pittman is worth starting in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Prior to Week 6, Pittman had scored at least 14.9 PPR points in four of his first five games, and the lone game where he failed to reach that mark was against Denver in Week 2. This week, Pittman should get back on track, especially if Josh Downs (concussion) is out. Pittman, who played collegiately at USC, already had one good game at Los Angeles in Week 4 at the Rams with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. And the Chargers have struggled with No. 1 receivers as Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel and Jaylen Waddle have each scored at least 15.5 PPR points. Pittman has been successful in every game this season with at least six targets, and Daniel Jones should give them those opportunities in Week 7, especially if Downs is out. I'll start Pittman with confidence again, even though he struggled in Week 6. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 48 REYDS 334 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 What Thomas did in Week 6 against Seattle is what we hoped for all season when he had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. His receptions and yards were a season high, and this was his first receiving touchdown. Hopefully, he'll stay hot in Week 7 in London against the Rams, who have allowed five guys to score at least 15.1 PPR points this season. Thomas' last game in London was Week 7 against New England in 2024, and he had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It would be great if he can repeat that performance back in Wembley Stadium this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Doubs only had five catches for 55 yards in Week 6 against Cincinnati, but he had nine targets. And he now has 17 targets in his past two games, so he should continue to get fed from Jordan Love against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, and Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Matthew Golden as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had three catches for 86 yards on five targets and two carries for 16 yards against the Bengals in Week 6. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We don't expect D.J. Moore (groin) to play in Week 7 against the Saints, which should put Burden in a prominent role opposite Rome Odunze. Burden just had season highs in targets (four) and receptions (four) in Week 6 at Washington, and he finished with 51 yards, which was second on the team behind D'Andre Swift. The Saints have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points in the same game twice this season with Seattle in Week 3 and New England in Week 6. I can see Odunze and Burden doing that in Week 7 as long as Moore is out. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie We don't expect Calvin Ridley (hamstring) to play in Week 7 against the Patriots, which should put Ayomanor in prime position to soak up targets from Cam Ward. Van Jefferson could also benefit with Ridley out, but Ayomanor has more upside. He has two games this season with at least 13.8 PPR points, and the Patriots have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. Ayomanor is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Jeudy has been a huge disappointment so far this season and scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he just had 13 targets in Week 6 at Pittsburgh and finished with five catches for 43 yards. But I like his chances to perform well in Week 7 against Miami, especially if David Njoku (knee) is out. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and Jeudy has faced Miami in each of the past two seasons and scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing. Sterling Shepard WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) are not expected to play in Week 7 at Detroit, but we hope Mike Evans (hamstring) will return. Shepard, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson all have the chance to step up this week for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers, and all three should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues. I'll lean toward Shepard being the best since he's scored at least 11.9 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should play the most. Kameron Johnson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the 49ers in Week 6 in the game Egbuka was injured, and Tez Johnson had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets in that game. The Lions are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which is why any of these three receivers could be viable in Week 7. If you're desperate for a receiver this week then look at Shepard, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson, in that order, as fliers given the matchup.

WRs to Sit DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN PHI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 35 REYDS 321 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 The Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this could be a tough week for Smith and A.J. Brown. I'll still start Brown in the majority of leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver because he has at least eight targets in five games in a row. Smith has six targets or less in three games over that span, and he only has two outings this season with more than 9.3 PPR points. I would only start Smith in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 given the matchup. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 35 REYDS 220 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Higgins has 15 targets in his past two games, which is encouraging. And he played better in Week 6 at Green Bay in the first game with Joe Flacco with five catches for 62 yards on eight targets, which matched his season high. But 11.2 PPR points is kind of the expectation for Higgins now, which is frustrating. And he should only be started in three-receiver leagues until we see more consistent production from him. The Steelers have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers this season, and Higgins will likely need to score to salvage his Fantasy production. I'm not worried about Ja'Marr Chase in the majority of leagues, but Higgins is not worth starting in two-receiver formats in Week 7. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 We don't know who is going to start at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 7 against the Eagles with Carson Wentz (shoulder) and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) both injured. Given the uncertainty and that both aren't at 100 percent, I would only start Addison in three-receiver leagues against the Eagles. Justin Jefferson remains a must-start option, and No. 1 receivers against Philadelphia have done well with CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, Courtland Sutton and Wan'Dale Robinson. The only No. 2 receiver to excel against the Eagles was Davante Adams in Week 3, and he scored 14.6 PPR points. Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each of his two games this season, but I'm worried his quarterback situation and the matchup could limit his production in Week 7. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers has disappeared in the past four games, and it's tough to trust him in the majority of leagues in Week 7 against the Chiefs. After starting the season with at least 12.8 PPR points in each of his first two games, Meyers has scored 9.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, and he has two games in his past four outings with just four targets. The Chiefs are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Meyers should struggle in this matchup in Week 7. Now, if you're looking for a sign of hope with Meyers, he did score at least 15.7 PPR points in each of his two games against Kansas City last season. But given his recent body of work, I would only start Meyers in three-receiver leagues.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 380 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 I thought McMillan would score his first NFL touchdown in Week 6 against Dallas, and he ended up getting two. He finished the game with three catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he scored a season-high 17.9 PPR points. But this week, McMillan could struggle against the Jets, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. McMillan will likely line up against Sauce Gardner, and No. 1 receivers have struggled against the Jets this year, including DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, George Pickens and Courtland Sutton. All of those receivers scored at least 12.3 PPR points except Sutton, and Evans and Pickens scored touchdowns. That's encouraging, but McMillan should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Starting Tight Ends Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 268 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 The Cardinals like to give up big games to tight ends, and hopefully Kraft will follow suit in Week 7. Arizona has allowed four tight ends to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season, including Juwan Johnson, Ja'Tavion Sanders, A.J. Barner and Tyler Warren. Kraft has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has top-five upside in this matchup on the road. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 254 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 David Njoku (knee) is not expected to play in Week 7 against Miami, which puts Fannin in a prime spot to be a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. In two starts with Dillon Gabriel, Fannin has 14 targets for 11 catches, 94 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing against Minnesota and Pittsburgh. The Dolphins have allowed four tight ends to score at least 11.5 PPR points this season, including Tyler Warren, Dalton Kincaid, Mason Taylor and Oronde Gadsden II. Fannin could be awesome if Njoku is out as expected. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN PHI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 243 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.7 Goedert has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in all five games he's played this season, and he comes into Week 7 on a four-game scoring streak, with five touchdowns over that span. This week, he's facing a Vikings defense that allowed 10 catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. in their last game in Week 5, and Goedert has 20 targets in his past two games against Denver and the Giants. I like Goedert as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 177 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Taylor should be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Jets in Week 7 with Garrett Wilson (knee) out, and this is a great matchup against Carolina. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys have already scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Carolina, including Trey McBride, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller and Jake Ferguson. Taylor was bad in Week 6 against Denver in London with one catch for 2 yards on one target, but prior to that he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two games in a row against Miami and Dallas. He should bounce back in a big way in this game at home. Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL WAS -1.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 192 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Ertz snapped out of a three-game slump with a solid effort against the Bears in Week 6 with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Prior to Week 6, Ertz had combined for 12.9 PPR points in his previous three games. Ertz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 7 against Dallas, and the Cowboys have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, including Dallas Goedert, Tucker Kraft and Mason Taylor. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DEN -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Engram is playing well coming into Week 7 against the Giants with at least 9.9 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Jets. He has at least six targets in three games in a row, and the Broncos should feature Evans in this matchup, which is a revenge game against the team that drafted him. It also helps that the Giants have allowed three tight ends to score at least 11.6 PPR points, including Zach Ertz, Jake Ferguson and Dallas Goedert. I like Evans as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sit Tight Ends Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 YDS 277 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.0 The Titans are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Michael Mayer in Week 6 is the lone tight end with double digits in PPR against Tennessee, including matchups with Tyler Warren and Trey McBride. Henry has three games this season with at least 10.6 PPR points, but all of them have come at home. In three road games, Henry has scored 6.6 PPR points or less, including the past two weeks at Buffalo and New Orleans. Henry is a low-end starting option at best in the majority of leagues. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hockenson has one game this season with double digits in PPR points, which was Week 3 against the Bengals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He only has one touchdown this year, and he has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in any game. The Eagles are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Philadelphia has allowed just one touchdown to the position. Hockenson is not worth starting in the majority of leagues in this matchup. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 I had high expectations for Johnson in Week 6 against the Eagles, but he finished with just two catches for 27 yards on four targets. Prior to that he had scored three touchdowns in his previous two games, but I can't trust him in this matchup. Denver is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and the Broncos have allowed just one touchdown to the position. Johnson is not a good streaming option for this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 Waller has been great for Fantasy managers so far in the three games he's played thanks to four touchdowns. But what happens if he doesn't score? We almost found out in Week 6 against the Chargers when he finished with two catches for 12 yards on three targets -- with a touchdown. This week, Waller is facing a Browns defense that has limited the production of Mark Andrews (1.4 PPR points), Tucker Kraft (5.9 PPR points), Sam LaPorta (6.9 PPR points) and T.J. Hockenson (9.8 PPR points). None of those tight ends found the end zone, and we'll see if Waller can keep his touchdown streak alive on the road. He's a low-end starter at best in the majority of leagues for Week 7.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chiefs (vs. LV)

Geno Smith has six interceptions in his past three games, and the Raiders have allowed six sacks in their past two outings. Las Vegas has also scored 26 points combined in the past two weeks against the Colts and Titans. This should be a great game for the Chiefs DST in Week 7.

Sleepers

Browns (vs. MIA)

Seahawks (vs . HOU)

Eagles (at MIN)

DST to Sit

Chargers (vs. IND)

The Chargers were great on defense in Week 6 at Miami with two sacks and three interceptions, but this is a tougher matchup. The Colts have allowed just five sacks on the season, and Indianapolis only has four turnovers on the year. The Colts have also scored 71 points in their past two games against the Raiders and Cardinals, and Indianapolis has been above 20 points in every game this season. This is a good week to sit the Chargers DST.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Starts Mike Badgley K IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 13th Badgley spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chargers, so we get the rare kicker revenge game in this matchup. He signed with the Colts prior to Week 6 and made one field goal and four PATs in his debut against the Cardinals. Every kicker against the Chargers this season has made at least two field goals, and Badgley has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 7.