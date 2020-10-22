JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 1 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Something weird is going on. Earlier this week Kyle Shanahan claimed Jerick McKinnon was tired after replacing Raheem Mostert last week, and that's why he put JaMycal Hasty into the game. Really? McKinnon played 23 snaps, seven more than the previous game but 44 fewer than in his Week 4 start! Maybe Shanahan is covering for McKinnon being hurt? Or maybe McKinnon wasn't really having a good game, and Hasty did flash some good speed. Guess what? It's tough to expect any one 49ers running back to do well against the Patriots. They yielded over 100 yards to Phillip Lindsay last week, the first 100-yard rusher allowed since Week 15 of last season. Even with the 49ers run game typically good regardless of the opponent, there's a very real chance Hasty, McKinnon and Jeff Wilson (that's right there could be three of them) split the workload. McKinnon is the one to start in PPR if you had to choose one.