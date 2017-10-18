Play

Fantasy Football Week 7 stash rankings: Hold on to Golden Tate and Emmanuel Sanders, even if that means dropping your Ezekiel Elliott handcuff

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone for? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

Injuries to Golden Tate and Emmanuel Sanders in Week 6 means they now lead the stash rankings, replacing Marcus Mariota and Ty Montgomery, who got back on the field in Week 6. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which you drop either Tate or Sanders, and that includes trying to hold on to Alfred Morris or Darren McFadden.

The problem with Morris and McFadden is that Elliott may not serve his suspension at all this season. The other issue, is that it may be a committee if he does and this Cowboys offensive line has not been as dominant in 2016. As you'll see below, there are a lot of running backs I would rather stash than Elliott or McFadden.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, he won't be in these rankings any longer. You won't be stashing him -- you'll be starting him. 

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Golden Tate 99%NR
Emmanuel Sanders 97%NR
Thomas Rawls 58%4--
Sterling Shepard 72%5--
Rob Kelley 69%NR
Bilal Powell 87%3
Marlon Mack 50%7--
Matt Breida 29%6
Mike Williams 27%9
Andrew Luck 78%8
Corey Davis 35%10--
D'Onta Foreman 48%11--
Greg Olsen 46%13--
Chris Ivory 15%NR
David Johnson 89%12
Josh Doctson 18%15--
Wendell Smallwood 54%19
Jalen Richard 20%14
DeVante Parker 93%16--
Donte Moncrief 64%11
Samaje Perine 50%18--
Eddie Lacy 33%20
Corey Coleman 13%22--
James Conner 21%23--
C.J. Prosise 23%25
Willie Snead 83%27
Dion Lewis 33%29
Alfred Morris 74%17
Darren McFadden 66%NR
DeAndre Washington 6%21
Teddy Bridgewater 3%NR
Wayne Gallman 41%NR
Kenny Golladay 29%NR--
Jordan Matthews 24%32--
John Ross 8%28--
Jamaal Williams 22%34--
