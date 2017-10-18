Fantasy Football Week 7 stash rankings: Hold on to Golden Tate and Emmanuel Sanders, even if that means dropping your Ezekiel Elliott handcuff

Week 7 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST



QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST Week 7 PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST



So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone for? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

Injuries to Golden Tate and Emmanuel Sanders in Week 6 means they now lead the stash rankings, replacing Marcus Mariota and Ty Montgomery, who got back on the field in Week 6. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which you drop either Tate or Sanders, and that includes trying to hold on to Alfred Morris or Darren McFadden.

The problem with Morris and McFadden is that Elliott may not serve his suspension at all this season. The other issue, is that it may be a committee if he does and this Cowboys offensive line has not been as dominant in 2016. As you'll see below, there are a lot of running backs I would rather stash than Elliott or McFadden.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, he won't be in these rankings any longer. You won't be stashing him -- you'll be starting him.