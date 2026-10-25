It was another wild ride for Fantasy football managers in Week 7, with breakout performances, unexpected heroes, and some frustrating disappointments rewriting the landscape. We kicked things off with a shootout between two of the best young quarterback in the NFL. Drake Maye continued his incredible hot streak, putting together another monster performance, while Caleb Williams showcased his growing potential with back-to-back 300-yard passing games.

But Week 7 wasn't all good news, as several highly anticipated players failed to live up to expectations, leaving fantasy managers searching for answers heading into Week 8. Injuries, inconsistent usage and disappointing offensive performances once again played a major role in determining fantasy outcomes. Let's take a deeper dive into the Fantasy stockwatch after Week 7 heading into Week 8.

Pittsburgh 16 – New Orleans 10

SNEAKY WINNER: Travis Etienne, RB, Saints

Etienne is eligible to come off IR in Week 9 (the Saints have a bye in Week 8). This team cannot run the football and desperately needs Etienne to inject some life into the run game. I think he'll be a decent RB2 going forward (assuming he is back in Week 9).

New York Giants 27 – Houston 21

I'M GETTING WORRIED: Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Collins just had his second straight game with only five targets, and today he turned those targets into just 2.6 PPR Fantasy points. In Week 6, Collins was shadowed by Travis Hunter. This week, he was shadowed by Deonte Banks. That's no excuse! It wasn't the best day for C.J. Stroud (17-28/153/2), and I think I'd be buying low on Collins, but that's with the expectation of him being a WR2 for the rest of the season. Right now, I can't treat him like a WR1.

NOT SURE WHAT TO MAKE OF IT: Giants run game

Cam Skattebo led the way with 17/124/1 and one reception, but he split touches pretty evenly with Tyrone Tracy Jr. before Tracy left with an injury. After the injury, Devin Singletary factored in. My guess is that Skattebo will split with Tracy if Tracy is healthy after the bye week. Also, this was by far the best performance by the Giants' run game this season. I can't buy in fully. It's great that you can use Skattebo as an RB2 or maybe a flex going forward, but I wouldn't expect this to game to catapult him to must-start status.

WORTH NOTING: Isaiah Likely's targets

Since J.J. McCarthy took over in the fourth quarter of Week 6, Isaiah Likely has a 15.9% target share. You know who McCarthy is targeting a lot? Yes, Malik Nabers of course. But Malachi Fields has a 22.7% target share with McCarthy. Right now, it's coming at Likely's expense.

Atlanta 29 - San Francisco 20

BUY LOW: Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

The 49ers have a bye in Week 8 and will hopefully be healthy for Week 9. I expect Purdy to get back on track once Mike Evans and/or Deebo Samuel are healthy.

I'M NOT WORRIED: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

This is three straight games without a TD and with fewer than 18 PPR points. He had a three-game stretch (Weeks 8-10) last season that was even worse than this stretch, and then he dominated Fantasy Football for the rest of the season.

Cincinnati 35 – Baltimore 13

WINNER AND LOSER: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

Brown dominated snaps and touches, yet he came away with another disappointing game. I was concerned Samaje Perine would have a bigger role, so I'm relieved that didn't happen. However, Perine did have a goal-line TD run, and Brown once again was inefficient as a ball carrier. The only reason Brown is a must-start player right now is that running back sucks so bad.

I'M A LITTLE WORRIED: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

My gut tells me that once Lamar Jackson comes back, Henry will regain his form. But he is 32 years old, after all, and is now averaging 3.9 ypc this season. For the first time in his career, Henry has gone six straight games (within the same season) averaging 4.3 ypc or less.

Tampa Bay 43 – Carolina 13

FLUSH IT AND FORGET IT: The Carolina Panthers

I'm willing to call it a bad day at the office. Start the four main Panthers next week against the Packers.

Miami 28 – New York Jets 25

BREAKOUT STAR #1? Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

Only five targets for Cooper, but he caught all of them for 115 yards and a TD. I had my doubts about Cooper, and honestly, if you told me he was only going to get five targets, I would have confidently sat him. I think I have to recommend him as a starter next week against the Raiders. Is Cooper the new WR1 for the Jets? Nah! Garrett Wilson (three catches for 26 yards on three targets) will bounce back.

BREAKOUT STAR #2? Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

This is Gordon's third straight game with 88 or more rushing yards and a TD. I would consider selling high on him (though I feel like I've said that too many times already) because he doesn't have much of a role in the passing game, and the Dolphins will be facing some great offenses in the coming weeks. That could lead to bad game scripts. Or, you could just keep him because he's a workhorse who is playing well.

Cleveland 27 – Tennessee 24

WINNER #1: Tony Pollard, RB Titans

The second three-TD game of Pollard's career! Unfortunately, he was started in only 49% of CBS leagues. I get it. This was Pollard's first game with more than 13.6 PPR FPs. He has dominated carries all season long but had just one TD entering the game. I think you have to look at him as a low-end RB2 going forward. I just don't think the Titans offense will create enough scoring chances for him. Also, Tyjae Spears was out today, which probably helped a little. I view Pollard similarly to Ollie Gordon.

WINNER #2: KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

Finally, we get the breakout game for Concepcion, who had eight catches for 129 yards and nearly had a TD. I don't think this means he is a reliable starter, but he is a must-roster player who can be a flex for your Fantasy team.

Minnesota 16 – Indianapolis 10

LOSER: Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

Bad performance in a great matchup. At least he rushed for 39 yards. That's actually quite encouraging, and his schedule is as good as it gets for the next few weeks (@DET, BUF, @GB). Don't give up on him yet, but you have every right to be disappointed with this performance!