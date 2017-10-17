Play

Fantasy Football Week 7 TE Rankings: Austin Seferian-Jenkins' breakout set to continue?

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we expect it to continue?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Monday. 

1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK)
3Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS)
4 Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG)
5Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE)
6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA)
7 Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE)
8Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF)
9Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI)
10Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN)
11Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA)
12Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)
13Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) George Kittle SF (vs DAL)
14 Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL)
15George Kittle SF (vs DAL) George Kittle SF (vs DAL) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC)
16Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI)
17Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN)
18Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO)
19Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Jason Witten DAL (at SF)
20 Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT)
21Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Antonio Gates LAC (vs DEN) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR)
22Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs KC)
23 Julius Thomas MIA (vs NYJ) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Coby Fleener NO (at GB)
24 Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE)Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE)A.J. Derby DEN (at LAC)
