Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Rankings: Can you trust Jordan Reed or Delanie Walker?
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we expect it to continue?
More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts
Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 9 a.m. EST Sunday.
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 injury updates
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action...
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
Add a Comment