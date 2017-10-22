Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Rankings: Can you trust Jordan Reed or Delanie Walker?

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we expect it to continue?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 9 a.m. EST Sunday. 

Week 7 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS)
3Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK)
4Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG)
5Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE)
6Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI)
7Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN)
8Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA)
9Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA)
10Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE)
11Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF)
12Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)
13Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) George Kittle SF (vs DAL)
14George Kittle SF (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL)
15Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC)
16Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) George Kittle SF (vs DAL) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI)
17Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN)
18Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Jason Witten DAL (at SF)
19Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT)
20Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR)
21Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO)
22Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Antonio Gates LAC (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs KC)
23Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Coby Fleener NO (at GB)
24Jared Cook OAK (vs KC)Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE) A.J. Derby DEN (at LAC)
