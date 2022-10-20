While Kyle Pitts gets the most hype, Dalton Schultz may just be the biggest bust at tight end. Even if you don't hold the missed game against him, he only has one game with more than two catches and he turned in a zero despite playing 90% of the snaps in Week 4. After a surprise inactive in Week 6, I would understand if you spite-dropped Schultz. But I'm holding him this week and even starting him in one league.
The first positive for Schultz is that he got a full practice in on Wednesday. That trend continuing is the first step toward Schultz earning his way back into your lineup. Well, the first step was getting Dak Prescott back at quarterback, but that's a foregone conclusion at this point.
Schultz's 2021 success was predicated on two things, targets and touchdowns. With Cooper Rush, both disappeared because Rush threw 33% of his passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys scored just one touchdown through the air per game. Prescott has a solid history of throwing nearly 20% of. his passes to tight ends and he's averaged more than two passing touchdowns per game since the start of 2019.
If we get a fully healthy Schultz on Sunday, he should be a borderline top 12 tight end. And he should be started above Kyle Pitts.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 7:
Week 7 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
Cade Otton is a borderline top 12 tight end.
Numbers to Know
- 12.4% -- Tua Tagovailoa has targeted tight ends on just 12.4% of his throws in 2022, the lowest in the league.
- 22 -- It took Kyle Pitts 22 games to score his first touchdown on U.S. soil.
- 4 -- Zach Ertz has double-digit targets in four of six games this year.
- 28.2 -- Daniel Bellinger saw a 28.2% route participation increase from Week 5 to Week 6.
- 10 -- Receptions for Robert Tonyan in Week 6, the most of his career.
- 71 -- Greg Dulcich played 71% of the Broncos' snaps while Albert Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
Engram has seen 16 targets over the last two games and gets a revenge game against the Giants this week. He's also one of the top touchdown regression candidates playing this week with zero scores on 32 targets in 2022.
Hunter Henry has been targeted on 21% of Bailey Zappe's pass attempts so far. The Patriots could be without Kendrick Bourne in Week 7 and Nelson Agholor appears to be in Bill Belichick's dog house. Henry could see another large target share in Week 7 against the Bears.
DFS Plays
Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce are the only sure things at tight end this season. Which one is the top tight end each week is mostly determined by pricing. This week, Kelce is the better value on FanDuel while Andrews is the better option on DraftKings.
Cade Otton played 94% of the snaps and earned seven targets in the last game Cameron Brate missed. I'd expect Greg Dulcich to be more popular, and he's on a worse offense facing a worse matchup.