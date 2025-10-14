We come to this point almost every year. I swore I wouldn't say it again, but yes, tight end looks deep in Fantasy Football. We actually have 12 tight ends in Week 7 projected to score double digit PPR Fantasy points, even with Dalton Kincaid on bye and Brock Bowers injured. Part of that is because we are projecting George Kittle to return from injured reserve, and he instantly moves back into the top five at the position. Part of it is because we project David Njoku to miss Week 7, which should mean a target share north of 20% for Harold Fannin Jr. against a Dolphins defense that is giving up 14.8 PPR FPPG to tight ends. And part of it is because both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka are projected to be out, which means Cade Otton could be Baker Mayfield's number two target in a shootout with the Lions.

But, a word of caution. Every time we have made this mistake, of thinking tight end was deeper than ever, the position has turned back into what it always is. And if there is one guy that could spearhead that happening again it is Travis Kelce. Kelce has had a bit of a resurgence at the start of 2025. His yards per reception (11.5) and yards per target (8.7) are both the best he's posted since 2022. But Rashee Rice is back. In the last 11 regular season games that Rice and Kelce have played at least half the snaps, Kelce has averaged 9.1 PPR FPPG. We are still ranking him as a starter this week, he's facing the Raiders and Rice hasn't played a real football game in more than a year. But if Kelce's targets disappear in Week 7 he will disappear from our weekly top 12.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 7:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

47 -- Travis Kelce's 47 yards in Week 1 are the most the Chargers have allowed to a tight end this year. They face Tyler Warren in Week 7.

-- Travis Kelce's 47 yards in Week 1 are the most the Chargers have allowed to a tight end this year. They face Tyler Warren in Week 7. 21% -- Jake Ferguson had a 21% target share in the first two weeks with CeeDee Lamb. He is still a must-start tight end in a shootout with the Commanders.

-- Jake Ferguson had a 21% target share in the first two weeks with CeeDee Lamb. He is still a must-start tight end in a shootout with the Commanders. 5 -- Tucker Kraft only has one game with more than five targets this year. It feels impossible to sit him because of his upside, but his floor is non-existent.

-- Tucker Kraft only has one game with more than five targets this year. It feels impossible to sit him because of his upside, but his floor is non-existent. 30.4% -- Michael Mayer led the Raiders with a 30.4% target share in his first game without Brock Bowers. He is a start until Bowers gets back.

-- Michael Mayer led the Raiders with a 30.4% target share in his first game without Brock Bowers. He is a start until Bowers gets back. 21.1% -- Dallas Goedert has a 21.1% target share over the last month. It doesn't seem sustainable, but he is a start until that changes.

-- Dallas Goedert has a 21.1% target share over the last month. It doesn't seem sustainable, but he is a start until that changes. 10 -- Trey McBride leads all tight ends with 10 red zone targets. He has already matched last year's two receiving touchdowns and looks well on his way to setting a career high in scores.

-- Trey McBride leads all tight ends with 10 red zone targets. He has already matched last year's two receiving touchdowns and looks well on his way to setting a career high in scores. 8 -- Oronde Gadsden had a career-high eight targets in Week 6. We'd like to see one more week before we start him, but he's a stash for sure.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Streamers (TE Preview) Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 254 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Fannin has now scored double-digit Fantasy points in three of his six games and has a matchup against the Dolphins who have been terrible against tight ends. Fannin is a must-start, maybe even top six, tight end if David Njoku is out. If Njoku plays, they are both worthy of ranking as low-end starters. Fannin's rest of season upside if enormous if Njoku misses extended time or gets traded. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Mayer was playing the Brock Bowers role in Week 6 and did very well, turning seven targets in 16 Fantasy points. The Raiders are 11.5-point underdogs in Week 7, so expect even more targets as the Raiders are forced to go pass heavy. The only problem with Mayer is that the Raiders have a bye in Week 8 and we expect Brock Bowers back in Week 9. This looks like a one week fill in. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Otton has double digit PPR points in back to back games and we are expecting both Chris Godwin ad Emeka Egbuka to be out. Did I mention they are facing the Lions, who will be missing half of their starting secondary, in a game that has an over/under of 52.5?

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Mayer is just $5,100 on FanDuel this week and has a chance at 10 targets against the Chiefs. Kansas City has been stingy against tight ends, but Sam LaPorta just scored 16.5 PPR points on six targets against them in Week 6 and they haven't played any other top-12 tight ends.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 51 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.4 I anticipate a lot of people get off Ferguson this week because while his price does reflect his recent production, we expect CeeDee Lamb back. If that's right, he is a great tournament play against the Commanders in a game with an over/under of 54.5. Ferguson had a huge role even when Lamb was healthy and this could be one of the highest scoring games of the season.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 7 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 5. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.