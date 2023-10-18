luke-musgrave-1400-us.jpg
There were people who said the 2023 rookie tight end class would be one for the ages. They told us to ignore the rookie tight end narrative. Excusing the fact that most of those people expected Dalton Kincaid to be a big part of the class's success, they look more right every year.

Sam LaPorta has already established himself as a must-start tight end, earning a 21% target share in one of the best offenses in football. Luke Musgrave isn't there yet, but he does have 15 total targets in his last two healthy games and he's my favorite streaming option in Week 7. Michael Mayer joined the party in Week 6 and is close to a must-add this week, even if it is tough to trust him as a starter. Imagine how good this class would look if Kincaid was doing anything?

The point? I am just about ready to ignore the rookie tight end narrative with this class as a whole. I mean, I'm already there with LaPorta, and Week 7 could convince me with both Musgrave and Mayer. They are a huge help at a position that has seen too many presumed starters fall flat on their faces. There may be multiple rookies we're starting over George Kittle if he has another one-target outing in Week 7.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 7:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

  • 7 -- Evan Engram has at least seven targets in five straight games; he's a must-start even in a terrible matchup.
  • 2.01 -- Trey McBride has averaged 2.01 yards per route run this season to 1.02 for Zach Ertz. McBride just played a season-high 58% of the snaps, hopefully that starts a trend.
  • 10 -- Jake Ferguson leads all tight ends with 10 red zone targets. I would like to hold him on his bye.
  • 15 -- Kyle Pitts scored 15 PPR points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Week 7 of 2021.
  • 47 -- Jonnu Smith is averaging a career-high 47 receiving yards per game.
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -3 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
32
REYDS
240
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN GB -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.2
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
23
REYDS
159
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
13
REYDS
53
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 7 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN GB -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
40%
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
23
REYDS
159
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.8
Musgrave saw seven targets in his Week 5 return, and understandably was dropped last week because he was on his bye week. But he has a great matchup against a Falcons defense that has funneled targets to tight ends this season. It's quite possible since Musgrave has already had his bye that once you pick him up you're no longer streaming tight ends.
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -2.5 O/U 38
OPP VS TE
10th
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
18%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
32
REYDS
282
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.5
It feels really weird saying that both Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith are startable, but such is life in an Arthur Smith offense. Smith ranks 12th among all tight ends in target share this season and has the third-highest yards per route run among the top 12. He's a featured part of the offense and he's earning the targets he's receiving.
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
LV Las Vegas • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
25th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
9%
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
11
REYDS
116
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.6
If Mayer becomes a starting tight end rest of season we will view Week 6 as his breakout party. He set season highs in targets (6), receptions (5), yards (75) and played 81% of the snaps. There is no reason to think Josh McDaniels will go back to Austin Hooper, but I also understand if you would like to see more than one good game before you start him.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC KC -5.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
6th
PROJ PTS
17.9
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
46
REYDS
346
TD
3
FPTS/G
17.7
You can see Kelce rounding into form each and every week. His 124 yards last week were a season-high, and now he's coming off a 10-day break, at home, against a mediocre Chargers defense. He's locked in as my cash game TE.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
6.5
TE RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
28
REYDS
183
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.1
Historically, the Bills haven't been near as tough on tight ends when they don't have Matt Milano. Henry only has one catch in his past two games, but he's still a full-time player and I don't think sequencing is actually all that telling with low-end tight ends. He still has the same upside he had in Weeks 1 and 2, but no one is going to want to roster him
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 7 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.