A touchdown bailed out Fantasy owners who trusted Kyle Pitts in Week 6. It may have also provided one last off-ramp if you're looking to move him.
While Pitts did score in Week 6 he also posted 19 yards for the third time this season. He was also out-targeted by both Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus. Pitts is clearly not the No. 1 option in this offense like he was in the second half of 2021, and the pie has shrunk considerably.
The Falcons sit at 3-3 and are averaging just 22.8 pass attempts per game. That's nearly 11 fewer pass attempts than they had in 2021. Even with the touchdown regression we all expect, Pitts is not going to be able to produce consistent starter numbers on this type of volume. What further exacerbates the problem is that Mariota and Pitts have not found a rhythm yet. Pitts' 52% catch rate and 6.8 yards per target are well below the results Mariota is getting when targeting other players.
None of this is to say that you should give up on Pitts. I expect he'll be in the top-12 discussion all year. But if last week's touchdown gave anyone hope that he's trending towards the player he was drafted to be, I would jump at the opportunity to sell for a bonafide starter at any position.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 7:
Week 7 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Cade Otton is a borderline top-12 tight end.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jake Ferguson is a deep streamer if Schultz is out.
Numbers to Know
- 12.4% -- Tua Tagovailoa has targeted tight ends on just 12.4% of his throws in 2022, the lowest in the league.
- 22 -- It took Kyle Pitts 22 games to score his first touchdown on U.S. soil.
- 4 -- Zach Ertz has double-digit targets in four of six games this year.
- 28.2 -- Daniel Bellinger saw a 28.2% route participation increase from Week 5 to Week 6.
- 10 -- Receptions for Robert Tonyan in Week 6, the most of his career.
- 71 -- Greg Dulcich played 71% of the Broncos' snaps while Albert Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch.
Matchups that matter
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Engram has seen 16 targets over the last two games and gets a revenge game against the Giants this week. He's also one of the top touchdown regression candidates playing this week with zero scores on 32 targets in 2022.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hunter Henry has been targeted on 21% of Bailey Zappe's pass attempts so far. The Patriots could be without Kendrick Bourne in Week 7 and Nelson Agholor appears to be in Bill Belichick's dog house. Henry could see another large target share in Week 7 against the Bears.
DFS Plays
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce are the only sure things at tight end this season. Which one is the top tight end each week is mostly determined by pricing. This week, Kelce is the better value on FanDuel while Andrews is the better option on DraftKings.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Cade Otton played 94% of the snaps and earned seven targets in the last game Cameron Brate missed. I'd expect Greg Dulcich to be more popular and he's on a worse offense facing a worse matchup.