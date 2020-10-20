Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Tight Ends ( 0:45 )

Arguably the two best options available on the waiver wire are not going to play in Week 7, which makes tight end even more complicated than usual.

Dallas Goedert is not expected to be cleared to return from injured reserve in time for the Eagles' Week 7 game, but assuming he beats Zach Ertz back, he'll be a top-four tight end. Trey Burton is on a bye, but coming off his best game since 2018, it's very difficult to leave him on the waiver wire.

I don't have a stash section in the tight end preview each week because I generally think it's a bad idea to carry two players at a position this weak. I would make an exception for Goedert and Burton. The tricky part about looking for them on waivers is they won't show up if you sort by Week 7 projections. That is a good reminder that you should sort the positions a variety of ways when looking for adds, including rest of season projections, which is where you'll find Goedert and Burton.

I also realize carrying two tight ends may mean you have to drop the tight end you were rostering before. And yes, I would drop Ertz for Goedert if I really had no other choice. I said earlier in the year I thought Goedert was better, and Ertz has done nothing to disprove that. I also believe it's more likely we see Goedert on the field again before Ertz.

More Week 7 help: Trade Values | Cut List | Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

The FFT crew breaks down key the Week 7 Waiver Wire and the Monday night games on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7:

Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Dallas Goedert would be a must-start if he returns from IR. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Anthony Firkser would be a fine streamer, but the matchup is tough.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Matchups that matter

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Streamers Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 56% I was skeptical about Hooper coming in, and he got off to a very slow start, but he actually leads the Browns with 23 targets over their past three games. Week 1 is the only week that Jarvis Landry has more targets than Hooper this season. He may just have enough volume to end your streaming, and he's definitely a good streamer in what should be a high-scoring game against the Bengals. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 16% There's not a good option if Hooper is gone. Firkser would be fine if Smith is out, but I worry about his role with Corey Davis back. Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski and Eric Ebron would be great if yours was one of the 30% of leagues where they're available. If not, I'll take Logan Thomas, who remains the No. 1 red-zone option for Washington. They should have multiple red zone opportunities against the Cowboys.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 0 TE RNK 4th FANDUEL $5,800 DRAFTKINGS $4,500 To be clear, George Kittle is the top tight end by projection and by projected value. I'm just terrified of paying up for a tight end against Bill Belichick. I did it just a couple of weeks ago with Darren Waller. I also don't want to pay the price tag on Kelce, so I'll drop down to Hunter Henry, who has double-digit PPR points in every game but one. I would fully understand if you want to punt tight end and go searching for a minimum-priced touchdown. Ryan Izzo is only $4,100 on FanDuel and saw his role increase last week.