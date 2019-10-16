Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Preview: Streaming options updated with Evan Engram's return

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who to stream now that Hunter Henry is gone.

The tight end waiver wire was either incredibly easy or incredibly difficult this week. That all depended on whether or not you're in one of the 33% of leagues where Hunter Henry was still available. 

Of course, if you didn't land Henry yet, you're probably in trouble. He's now owned in 86% of leagues and that will grow on Wednesday night.

If you speculated on Rhett Ellison, it's time to make different plans. Evan Engram was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and we fully expect him to have a big day against a Cardinals defense that has struggled mightily against tight ends.

There's not a good tight end left in more than 40% of leagues, but I'll still give you my top priorities below.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dissly is likely out for the year with a torn achilles. Luke Willson is a desperation play in his absence.
Numbers to Know
  • 12.3 - Hunter Henry's averaged targeted air yards. That's a big number for a tight end and shows how they used him more like a wide receiver. 
  • 20.8% - Gerald Everett's target share in Week 6. He didn't do anything with it, but it's encouraging he was still involved with Brandin Cooks back. 
  • 9 - Red-zone targets for Jason Witten this year. He lost a touchdown in Week 6, but is heavily involved in this area of the field. 
  • 80 - Offensive snaps for Darren Fells in Week 6. His snaps have gone up for four straight weeks. 
  • 37 - Receptions for Darren Waller, still the second most at the position despite the fact that he just had his bye week. 
  • 35.7% - Drop rate for Eric Ebron, the highest mark in football. It will be interesting to see how involved he is coming out of the bye.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI NYG -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
48
REYDS
373
TD
2
FPTS/G
16
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Streamer
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
70%
Witten's ownership is a little higher than we normally consider, but he's so much better than the other options I didn't want to leave him out. He saw a season-high seven targets without Cooper in Week 6 and has at least 50 yards in three of his past four outings.
headshot-image
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ownership
ww%
I'm cautiously optimistic about Fells' increasing role in the offense. I still don't think he'll be a weekly starter, but the Colts have had their troubles with tight ends.
headshot-image
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ownership
2%
Willson played 56 snaps on Sunday and should see a majority of the work Will Dissly was receiving. This week he's in what should be a high-scoring game with the Ravens, which helps his touchdown prospects.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$6,600
DraftKings
$5,300
Hooper has at least six targets in every game but one this year and he's topped 100 yards in two of his last three outings. The breakout looks legit. In Week 7, I expect a shootout between the Rams and Falcons with Matt Ryan again hoisting 40-plus passes. That should keep the volume coming for Hooper, who has outscored every other tight end by 15 PPR points this season.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$4,500
DraftKings
$3,100
Hooper and Engram will rightly dominate ownership this week. But Fells' low prices open up a lot more opportunities with the rest of your lineup, and no one is going to play him. He's scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his past four games.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

TE 

NON-PPR 

PPR 

Austin Hooper 

11.52 

18.20 

George Kittle 

11.32 

17.58 

Travis Kelce 

11.26 

16.76 

Darren Waller 

10.03 

16.66 

Mark Andrews 

10.51 

15.98 

Evan Engram 

9.87 

15.43 

Zach Ertz 

9.71 

15.21 

Hunter Henry 

8.54 

12.94 

Jason Witten 

6.58 

10.56 

10 

10 

TJ Hockenson 

6.37 

9.68 

11 

11 

Delanie Walker 

6.00 

9.53 

13 

12 

Gerald Everett 

5.24 

8.34 

12 

13 

Darren Fells 

5.27 

8.27 

15 

14 

Luke Willson 

4.66 

7.70 

16 

15 

Noah Fant 

4.62 

7.48 

20 

16 

Tyler Higbee 

4.34 

7.45 

14 

17 

Eric Ebron 

4.96 

7.27 

19 

18 

Jared Cook 

4.38 

7.23 

