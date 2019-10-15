Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Preview: Top streamers, projections, waiver wire adds and more

The tight end waiver wire is either incredibly easy or incredibly difficult this week. That all depends on whether or not you're in one of the 33% of leagues where Hunter Henry is still available.

Henry came back with a bang in Week 6, catching eight of nine targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He looked every bit the part of the top five tight end we expected at the beginning of the year. After this week he should be owned and started in all formats.

If Henry is not available, you're probably in trouble. It's not just that there aren't any good options available, it's that there's so much uncertainty with the top priorities. Will Evan Engram return and rule Rhett Ellison useless? Does Luke Willson get a big share of the work left behind by Will Dissly? Can Darren Fells build off his seven-target outing?

I can't promise I'll answer all these questions below, but I will give you my top priorities on the waiver wire and more.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Engram sits, Ellison becomes close to a must-start option. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Dissly is likely out for the year with a torn achilles.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

12.3 - Henry's averaged targeted air yards. That's a big number for a tight end and shows how they used him more like a wide receiver.

- Henry's averaged targeted air yards. That's a big number for a tight end and shows how they used him more like a wide receiver. 20.8% - Gerald Everett's target share in Week 6. He didn't do anything with it, but it's encouraging he was still involved with Brandin Cooks back.

- Gerald Everett's target share in Week 6. He didn't do anything with it, but it's encouraging he was still involved with Brandin Cooks back. 9 - Red-zone targets for Jason Witten this year. He lost a touchdown in Week 6, but is heavily involved in this area of the field.

- Red-zone targets for Jason Witten this year. He lost a touchdown in Week 6, but is heavily involved in this area of the field. 80 - Offensive snaps for Darren Fells in Week 6. His snaps have gone up for four straight weeks.

- Offensive snaps for Darren Fells in Week 6. His snaps have gone up for four straight weeks. 37 - Receptions for Darren Waller, still the second most at the position despite the fact that he just had his bye week.

- Receptions for Darren Waller, still the second most at the position despite the fact that he just had his bye week. 35.7% - Drop rate for Eric Ebron, the highest mark in football. It will be interesting to see how involved he is coming out of the bye.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Rhett Ellison TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 2.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamer Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 65% Henry is worth up to a third of your FAAB for a good team with a hole at tight end. He'll be must-start rest of season, and I expect him to be a top-five option from Week 6 forward. Rhett Ellison TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 3% Ellison is my first choice because of how much higher his upside is if there's no Evan Engram. If Engram returns, you can just drop Ellison for one of the handful of touchdown-or-bust tight ends on the waiver wire. Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 7% I'm cautiously optimistic about Fells' increasing role in the offense. I still don't think he'll be a weekly starter, but the Colts have had their troubles with tight ends. Luke Willson TE SEA Seattle • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 0% Willson played 56 snaps on Sunday and should see a majority of the work Will Dissly was receiving. This week he's in what should be a high-scoring game with the Ravens, which helps his touchdown prospects.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $5,300 Hooper has at least six targets in every game but one this year and he's topped 100 yards in two of his last three outings. The breakout looks legit. In Week 7, I expect a shootout between the Rams and Falcons with Matt Ryan again hoisting 40-plus passes. That should keep the volume coming for Hooper, who has outscored every other tight end by 15 PPR points this season.

Contrarian Play Rhett Ellison TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $4,800 DraftKings $3,400 If Engram is out and Ellison gets the free-space matchup, I'll have a ton of him in DFS. I'll be curious what projected ownership is.

TE Preview Heath's Projections