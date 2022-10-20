You want to bench Kyle Pitts. I know you do. I can't blame you. I want to bench Kyle Pitts, too. I've only got him in one league, and I'd love to bench him, but here's the problem: My only alternative is T.J. Hockenson. And I'm guessing that is one of the better alternatives out there for Pitts – and let's not forget, for as frustrating as Pitts has been, Hockenson had one catch for 6 yards in his last game.

There are actually only 11 tight ends who have had 40 or more receiving yards in a game more than twice this season, and that list includes, among others:

Tyler Higbee (one catch for 7 yards in Week 6)

Tyler Conklin (one catch for 16 yards over his past two games)

Gerald Everett (six catches for 31 yards over the past two games)

Pat Freiermuth (in concussion protocol, may not be active this week)

Juwan Johnson (career high is 43 yards in a game)

Pitts hasn't been good. There's no getting around that – you got bailed out by a touchdown if you started him in Week 6, and it was his first of the season, so it's hard to say you saw it coming.

The Falcons are averaging 22.8 pass attempts per game this season, and that's made it just about impossible for any of their pass-catchers to thrive. Pitts was also a bit limited in Week 6, playing 57% of the snaps after missing the previous game with a hamstring, and we don't know if he'll be ready for a full snap share this week. There really isn't much to point to in favor of Pitts.

But there he is, still stubbornly stuck in my top 10 for the tight end position in Week 7. If you want to start Everett or Hockenson or Robert Tonyan or Daniel Bellinger ahead of him, I can't really blame you.

All I can tell you is, I think at some point the Falcons are going to have to throw it more than they have been, and they're probably going to have to throw it to their incredibly talented, physically talented tight end. I can't guarantee it'll be in Week 7. I definitely can't guarantee it'll happen often enough for you to feel good about having drafted him.

But I can say that I'm going to keep throwing a player with a ton of upside at a position with very little upside into my lineup. Hopefully it starts to work out for me. With most tight ends, hope is all you have anyway.

Here are the rest of my tight end rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.