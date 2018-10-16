Fantasy Football Week 7: Top streaming options for quarterback, tight end, defense and kicker

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 7 brings us the first week of the season with four teams on a bye. It also ushers in an uncomfortable time for streamers. The options get less appealing and multiple teams in your league are competing with your for these players, so when a tier exists you really have to make adding that player a priority. That's definitely the case at tight end this week, not so much at quarterback.

QB

Yes, Eli Manning has disappointed readers of this column before this season. When the Saints came to town, Manning threw for just 255 yards and one score in a game that turned out to be less appealing than we thought it would. It's hard to imagine the same thing happening in Week 7.

The Falcons, like the Saints, have a great offense and a terrible defense. But the difference is the Saints still thought their defense could be good and chose to slow the game down and run the ball. The Falcons aren't running the ball well enough to try that, and with all of their injuries, it's hard to imagine how they could trust their defense at all.

The one thing this defense has always been bad at is defending running backs. That's mostly shown up in the passing game, where Saquon Barkley could make Manning's job much easier. Manning isn't in my top 10 this week but I'd start him over Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson.

If you just can't trust Manning, there's not a big drop off to Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has thrown nine touchdown passes in his last two games and faces a Patriots defense that just got lit up by Patrick Mahomes. I'm not sure the Patriots defense matters much one way or another, but their offense could. As long as Tom Brady and Sony Michel are putting up points, Trubisky should as well. He's just outside my top-12 this week.

This is where you would expect to see Baker Mayfield's name. But with his current receiving corps and lack of Fantasy success, I'd rather start Joe Flacco. Flacco has been up and down this year, which is different than Mayfield, who has only been down. Assuming you don't think the Ravens' defense totally shuts down Drew Brees, this should be a high-volume spot against a below-average defense.

TE

Oh what a difference a week makes. Last week I told you Cameron Brate could be the answer to your tight end streaming. Now it looks like O.J. Howard. What changed? Almost everything.

A week ago Howard was supposed to be on the shelf for two-to-four weeks. Instead, he played Week 6 and had more snaps, targets, receptions and yards than Brate. We know Jameis Winston is going to lean on his tight ends and it looks pretty clear Howard is the top dog. He's already had his bye so, yes, this could be your tight end for the rest of the season.

It may seem like a big drop from Howard to C.J. Uzomah but the big drop is really after Uzomah. With Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft out of the picture, Uzomah figures to be a big part of this offense and he has an outstanding matchup against the Chiefs in Week 7. The Chiefs have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Like I said, there's a big drop off here. Ricky Seals-Jones has still been involved in this offense, with 12 targets over his last two games. And he's facing a Broncos defense that hasn't been very good against tight ends. But you need to prioritize Howard and Uzomah heavily. Seals-Jones is a desperation guy you settle on.

DST

Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills

As long as Nathan Peterman is starting you can start any defense against the Bills, even the Colts. Peterman has thrown an interception on 11 percent of his career passes and will be playing behind arguably the worst offensive line in football. The Bills have allowed 20 percent more Fantasy points to opposing DSTs than the second-worst offense this year.

But don't sleep on the Bills defense. They are getting after opposing quarterbacks, and Tre'Davious White is the real deal. Andrew Luck has been better than most people expected but he's still thrown eight interceptions and been sacked 10 times this season. The Bills are my second favorite option for streaming.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I know the Browns let us down last week, but they've still been good defensively more often than not and this is an interesting matchup. Don't use them in leagues where you're penalized for giving up big numbers, but otherwise there is huge turnover and big-play ability against Winston.

K

Adam Vinatieri vs. Buffalo Bills



Aldrick Rosas at Atlanta Falcons



Cody Parkey vs. New England Patriots



Vinatieri is a cut above the rest this week. Even with the Bills good defense I would expect Peterman puts the Colts in some short fields. Rosas is going against a bad defense indoors, which is generally a great combination. Parkey faces the bend-but-don't-break Patriots defense. Just watch the wind forecast.

