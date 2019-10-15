Fantasy Football Week 7: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

47

51

Dalvin Cook

44

47

Saquon Barkley

43

47

Ezekiel Elliott

40

42

Nick Chubb

34

37

Alvin Kamara

31

34

Le'Veon Bell

30

34

David Johnson

29

33

Leonard Fournette

26

29

Chris Carson

25

27

Marlon Mack

23

24

Derrick Henry

23

23

Todd Gurley

22

24

Mark Ingram

21

22

Aaron Jones

20

22

James Conner

20

22

Kerryon Johnson

19

21

Josh Jacobs

17

19

Devonta Freeman

16

19

Melvin Gordon

16

19

Phillip Lindsay

15

18

Austin Ekeler

13

15

Joe Mixon

13

15

Sony Michel

11

12

Tevin Coleman

10

12

LeSean McCoy

9

11

Miles Sanders

9

11

Devin Singletary

8

11

David Montgomery

8

10

Matt Breida

8

10

Jordan Howard

8

9

James White

7

11

Jamaal Williams

7

9

Damien Williams

7

9

Ronald Jones

7

8

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Royce Freeman

6

8

Chase Edmonds

5

6

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

30

34

Julio Jones

30

34

Tyreek Hill

29

32

Cooper Kupp

28

32

Chris Godwin

28

32

Amari Cooper

26

30

DeAndre Hopkins

25

29

Keenan Allen

24

28

Mike Evans

23

27

Adam Thielen

22

25

Davante Adams

20

23

Tyler Lockett

19

22

T.Y. Hilton

19

22

Julian Edelman

18

22

Kenny Golladay

18

21

Odell Beckham

17

20

Brandin Cooks

15

18

Stefon Diggs

14

17

Terry McLaurin

14

17

JuJu Smith-Schuster

14

17

D.J. Chark

13

16

Robert Woods

12

15

A.J. Green

12

15

Tyler Boyd

11

15

Allen Robinson

11

14

Larry Fitzgerald

10

13

Tyrell Williams

10

13

Calvin Ridley

10

12

Will Fuller

9

12

Courtland Sutton

9

12

Alshon Jeffery

9

11

D.J. Moore

8

11

Michael Gallup

8

11

Sammy Watkins

7

9

Marquise Brown

7

9

Josh Gordon

6

8

Christian Kirk

5

9

Sterling Shepard

5

8

Jamison Crowder

5

8

Curtis Samuel

5

7

Robby Anderson

5

7

Auden Tate

5

7

John Brown

5

7

Golden Tate

5

7

D.K. Metcalf

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

18

21

George Kittle

18

21

Zach Ertz

17

20

Evan Engram

15

18

Austin Hooper

14

18

Hunter Henry

14

17

Mark Andrews

10

13

Darren Waller

8

11

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Patrick Mahomes

24

48

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Lamar Jackson

21

42

Russell Wilson

20

40

Matt Ryan

16

32

Tom Brady

15

30

Dak Prescott

14

28

Carson Wentz

13

26

Kyler Murray

13

26

Aaron Rodgers

9

18

DST

Player

Value

Patriots DST

7

Bears DST

6

Bills DST

6

49ers DST

5

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
10/15: Waiver Wire (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories