Fantasy Football Week 7: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 47 51 Dalvin Cook 44 47 Saquon Barkley 43 47 Ezekiel Elliott 40 42 Nick Chubb 34 37 Alvin Kamara 31 34 Le'Veon Bell 30 34 David Johnson 29 33 Leonard Fournette 26 29 Chris Carson 25 27 Marlon Mack 23 24 Derrick Henry 23 23 Todd Gurley 22 24 Mark Ingram 21 22 Aaron Jones 20 22 James Conner 20 22 Kerryon Johnson 19 21 Josh Jacobs 17 19 Devonta Freeman 16 19 Melvin Gordon 16 19 Phillip Lindsay 15 18 Austin Ekeler 13 15 Joe Mixon 13 15 Sony Michel 11 12 Tevin Coleman 10 12 LeSean McCoy 9 11 Miles Sanders 9 11 Devin Singletary 8 11 David Montgomery 8 10 Matt Breida 8 10 Jordan Howard 8 9 James White 7 11 Jamaal Williams 7 9 Damien Williams 7 9 Ronald Jones 7 8 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Royce Freeman 6 8 Chase Edmonds 5 6

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 30 34 Julio Jones 30 34 Tyreek Hill 29 32 Cooper Kupp 28 32 Chris Godwin 28 32 Amari Cooper 26 30 DeAndre Hopkins 25 29 Keenan Allen 24 28 Mike Evans 23 27 Adam Thielen 22 25 Davante Adams 20 23 Tyler Lockett 19 22 T.Y. Hilton 19 22 Julian Edelman 18 22 Kenny Golladay 18 21 Odell Beckham 17 20 Brandin Cooks 15 18 Stefon Diggs 14 17 Terry McLaurin 14 17 JuJu Smith-Schuster 14 17 D.J. Chark 13 16 Robert Woods 12 15 A.J. Green 12 15 Tyler Boyd 11 15 Allen Robinson 11 14 Larry Fitzgerald 10 13 Tyrell Williams 10 13 Calvin Ridley 10 12 Will Fuller 9 12 Courtland Sutton 9 12 Alshon Jeffery 9 11 D.J. Moore 8 11 Michael Gallup 8 11 Sammy Watkins 7 9 Marquise Brown 7 9 Josh Gordon 6 8 Christian Kirk 5 9 Sterling Shepard 5 8 Jamison Crowder 5 8 Curtis Samuel 5 7 Robby Anderson 5 7 Auden Tate 5 7 John Brown 5 7 Golden Tate 5 7 D.K. Metcalf 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 18 21 George Kittle 18 21 Zach Ertz 17 20 Evan Engram 15 18 Austin Hooper 14 18 Hunter Henry 14 17 Mark Andrews 10 13 Darren Waller 8 11

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes 24 48 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Lamar Jackson 21 42 Russell Wilson 20 40 Matt Ryan 16 32 Tom Brady 15 30 Dak Prescott 14 28 Carson Wentz 13 26 Kyler Murray 13 26 Aaron Rodgers 9 18

DST