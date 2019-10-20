Fantasy Football Week 7: Updated PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Miami (0-5) at Buffalo (4-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -17

Ryan Fitzpatrick (4.5) Josh Allen (7.5) Kenyan Drake (5.8) Frank Gore (7.3) Mark Walton (5.5) Devin Singletary (6.6) DeVante Parker (5.5) John Brown (7.3) Preston Williams (3.6) Cole Beasley (5.6) Albert Wilson (3.5) Dawson Knox (6.0) Dolphins (1.5) Bills (9.5)

Jacksonville (2-4) at Cincinnati (0-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5

Gardner Minshew (7.1) Andy Dalton (5.8) Leonard Fournette (9.7) Joe Mixon (6.7) D.J. Chark (8.7) Giovani Bernard (4.6) Dede Westbrook (6.7) Tyler Boyd (8.4) Jaguars (8.0) Auden Tate (6.9)



Bengals (2.2)

Minnesota (4-2) at Detroit (2-2-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -1

Kirk Cousins (6.7) Matthew Stafford (6.5) Dalvin Cook (9.9) Kerryon Johnson (7.7) Adam Thielen (9.4) Kenny Golladay (7.5) Stefon Diggs (7.7) Marvin Jones (5.7) Vikings (7.4) T.J. Hockenson (6.4)



Lions (5.4)

Oakland (3-2) at Green Bay (5-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Derek Carr (4.7) Aaron Rodgers (7.0) Josh Jacobs (8.3) Aaron Jones (7.6) Zay Jones (5.0) Jamaal Williams (6.95) Darren Waller (7.9) Allen Lazard (6.1) Foster Moreau (5.6) Jake Kumerow (3.4) Raiders (5.7) Jimmy Graham (4.4)



Packers (7.2)

L.A. Rams (3-3) at Atlanta (1-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3

Jared Goff (8.3) Matt Ryan (9.2) Todd Gurley (8.0) Devonta Freeman (8.8) Darrell Henderson (5.2) Julio Jones (9.2) Cooper Kupp (9.7) Calvin Ridley (8.0) Robert Woods (7.8) Mohamed Sanu (6.5) Brandin Cooks (7.6) Austin Hooper (8.8) Gerald Everett (5.8) Falcons (2.4) Rams (5.9)





Houston (4-2) at Indianapolis (3-2)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1

Deshaun Watson (9.5) Jacoby Brissett (7.7) Carlos Hyde (6.8) Marlon Mack (8.4) Duke Johnson (5.1) T.Y. Hilton (8.8) DeAndre Hopkins (9.3) Zach Pascal (3.7) Will Fuller (7.1) Jack Doyle (5.4) Kenny Stills (4.4) Eric Ebron (4.2) Darren Fells (7.0) Colts (4.6) Texans (5.2)





San Francisco (5-0) at Washington (1-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Jimmy Garoppolo (6.8) Case Keenum (5.7) Tevin Coleman (8.1) Adrian Peterson (3.7) Matt Breida (5.7) Terry McLaurin (8.1) Raheem Mostert (4.7) Redskins (2.3) Dante Pettis (4.5)



Marquise Goodwin (3.9)



George Kittle (8.9)



49ers (9.2)





Arizona (2-3-1) at N.Y. Giants (2-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Giants -3

Kyler Murray (9.1) Daniel Jones (6.9) David Johnson (9.6) Saquon Barkley (9.8) Chase Edmonds (5.9) Golden Tate (6.4) Larry Fitzgerald (8.3) Darius Slayton (4.7) Damiere Byrd (4.4) Evan Engram (9.2) KeeSean Johnson (3.3) Giants (3.9) Cardinals (3.7)





L.A. Chargers (2-4) at Tennessee (2-4)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2

Philip Rivers (6.6) Ryan Tannehill (4.9) Austin Ekeler (7.2) Derrick Henry (7.8) Melvin Gordon (6.05) Adam Humphries (6.3) Keenan Allen (8.5) A.J. Brown (4.9) Mike Williams (6.8) Corey Davis (4.2) Hunter Henry (9.0) Delanie Walker (6.8) Chargers (7.0) Titans (8.3)

Baltimore (4-2) at Seattle (5-1)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Lamar Jackson (8.9) Russell Wilson (9.3) Mark Ingram (7.9) Chris Carson (9.0) Willie Snead (4.8) Tyler Lockett (7.9) Mark Andrews (7.7) D.K. Metcalf (6.2) Ravens (5.0) Jaron Brown (4.0)



Seahawks (7.1)

New Orleans (5-1) at Chicago (3-2)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -3

Teddy Bridgewater (5.3) Mitchell Trubisky (4.1) Latavius Murray (7.0) David Montgomery (5.6) Michael Thomas (8.85) Tarik Cohen (5.4) Ted Ginn (3.8) Allen Robinson (6.6) Saints (6.9) Anthony Miller (4.3)



Bears (8.9)

Philadelphia (3-3) at Dallas (3-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Carson Wentz (8.2) Dak Prescott (7.4) Miles Sanders (6.4) Ezekiel Elliott (9.5) Jordan Howard (5.3) Amari Cooper (8.9) Alshon Jeffery (7.0) Michael Gallup (7.45) Nelson Agholor (5.1) Jason Witten (6.9) Zach Ertz (7.8) Cowboys (6.1) Eagles (6.0)





New England (6-0) at N.Y. Jets (1-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -9.5

Tom Brady (8.8) Sam Darnold (6.4) James White (7.1) Le'Veon Bell (9.1) Sony Michel (6.9) Jamison Crowder (7.2) Brandon Bolden (4.5) Robby Anderson (5.8) Julian Edelman (9.0) Demaryius Thomas (4.1) Phillip Dorsett (6.85) Jets (1.6) Patriots (9.1)





Kansas City (4-2) at Denver (2-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Joe Flacco (5.6) Damien Williams (6.5) Phillip Lindsay (8.9) LeSean McCoy (6.2) Royce Freeman (7.4) Tyreek Hill (9.6) Courtland Sutton (7.4) Demarcus Robinson (5.3) Emmanuel Sanders (5.9) Mecole Hardman (4.6) Broncos (4.4) Travis Kelce (9.3)



Chiefs (5.8)





