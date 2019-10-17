Fantasy Football Week 7: Updated Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
47
51
Dalvin Cook
44
47
Saquon Barkley
43
47
Ezekiel Elliott
40
42
Nick Chubb
34
37
Alvin Kamara
31
34
Le'Veon Bell
30
34
David Johnson
29
33
Leonard Fournette
26
29
Chris Carson
25
27
Marlon Mack
23
24
Derrick Henry
23
23
Todd Gurley
22
24
Mark Ingram
21
22
Aaron Jones
20
22
James Conner
20
22
Kerryon Johnson
19
21
Josh Jacobs
17
19
Devonta Freeman
16
19
Melvin Gordon
16
19
Phillip Lindsay
15
18
Austin Ekeler
13
15
Joe Mixon
13
15
Sony Michel
11
12
Tevin Coleman
10
12
LeSean McCoy
9
11
Miles Sanders
9
11
Devin Singletary
8
11
David Montgomery
8
10
Matt Breida
8
10
Jordan Howard
8
9
James White
7
11
Jamaal Williams
7
9
Damien Williams
7
9
Ronald Jones
7
8
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Royce Freeman
6
8
Chase Edmonds
5
6
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
30
34
Julio Jones
30
34
Tyreek Hill
29
32
Cooper Kupp
28
32
Chris Godwin
28
32
Amari Cooper
26
30
DeAndre Hopkins
25
29
Keenan Allen
24
28
Mike Evans
23
27
Adam Thielen
22
25
Davante Adams
20
23
Tyler Lockett
19
22
T.Y. Hilton
19
22
Julian Edelman
18
22
Kenny Golladay
18
21
Odell Beckham
17
20
Brandin Cooks
15
18
Stefon Diggs
14
17
Terry McLaurin
14
17
JuJu Smith-Schuster
14
17
D.J. Chark
13
16
Robert Woods
12
15
A.J. Green
12
15
Tyler Boyd
11
15
Allen Robinson
11
14
Larry Fitzgerald
10
13
Tyrell Williams
10
13
Calvin Ridley
10
12
Will Fuller
9
12
Courtland Sutton
9
12
Alshon Jeffery
9
11
D.J. Moore
8
11
Michael Gallup
8
11
Sammy Watkins
7
9
Marquise Brown
7
9
Josh Gordon
6
8
Christian Kirk
5
9
Sterling Shepard
5
8
Jamison Crowder
5
8
Curtis Samuel
5
7
Robby Anderson
5
7
Auden Tate
5
7
John Brown
5
7
Golden Tate
5
7
D.K. Metcalf
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
18
21
George Kittle
18
21
Zach Ertz
17
20
Evan Engram
15
18
Austin Hooper
14
18
Hunter Henry
14
17
Mark Andrews
10
13
Darren Waller
8
11
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Patrick Mahomes
24
48
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Lamar Jackson
21
42
Russell Wilson
20
40
Matt Ryan
16
32
Tom Brady
15
30
Dak Prescott
14
28
Carson Wentz
13
26
Kyler Murray
13
26
Aaron Rodgers
9
18
DST
Player
Value
Patriots DST
7
Bears DST
6
Bills DST
6
49ers DST
5
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...