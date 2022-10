Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 271 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 It was looking like an ugly game for Pierce in Week 6 against Jacksonville until he caught a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left, and he only finished the game with three catches for 49 yards on seven targets. But he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 16 targets in his past two outings. The Colts are second in the NFL in pass attempts, and Pierce had four catches for 80 yards on six targets in Week 4 against the Titans, who he faces this week. Pierce should continue to get better as the season goes on, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 The Cardinals receiving corps is in flux with DeAndre Hopkins now back, and Arizona traded for Robbie Anderson on Monday. But this comes after the news of Marquise Brown (foot) being out for at least six weeks. I expect Moore to remain relevant in PPR with Brown out, and he has 18 targets in his past two games for 13 catches and 117 yards. This role, whether it's been Moore or Greg Dortch when Moore was out, has produced at least 13 PPR points in four of six games. I'd add Moore where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And you can take a flier on Anderson (24 percent rostered) now that he's with Arizona for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Maybe, without Brown and now paired with Kyler Murray, Anderson could have some meaningful moments at some point this year.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 We've been waiting for Robinson to return from his knee injury since Week 1, and he finally played in Week 6 against Baltimore. He only had four targets, but he finished with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. There should be more production coming for Robinson given how bad the Giants receiving corps has been this season, and he could be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR for Week 7 at Jacksonville. Robinson is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 335 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Let's not forget about Reynolds with the Lions coming off a bye in Week 6. In four games prior to that, he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he had at least eight targets in his past three games. Part of that stretch came with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark dealing with injuries, so keep that in mind, but it appears like Jared Goff and the Lions coaches trust Reynolds. And Goff and Reynolds were also teammates with the Rams. The Lions have a tough matchup in Week 7 at Dallas, but Reynolds can still be used as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. And, if you have an open IR spot, you should be stashing Jameson Williams (38 percent rostered), who will hopefully make his NFL debut soon coming off the knee injury he suffered in the national championship game for Alabama. Williams is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 33 REYDS 241 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 I'm hopeful that Mooney continues to improve because we had high hopes for him this season, but his production has suffered with the Bears not wanting to throw the ball much with Justin Fields. Mooney has now scored 13 PPR points in two of his past three games, and in Week 6 against Washington, he had season highs in targets (12) and catches (seven). He's still looking for his first touchdown, and Fields is now battling a shoulder injury heading into Week 7 at New England. But Mooney can once again be in the discussion as a No. 3 PPR receiver moving forward. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 We're hopeful that Keenan Allen (hamstring) can return in Week 7 against Seattle, but if he's out again then Palmer would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He had nine catches for 57 yards on 12 targets against Denver, and he now has at least 13 PPR points in three of five games with Allen sidelined. Keep an eye on what happens with Allen, and Palmer could be a solid replacement option once again in a great matchup against the Seahawks. Palmer is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Tyquan Thornton WR NE New England • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 44 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 The Patriots aren't going to be the type of team to feature multiple receivers on a weekly basis, so keep that in mind with Thornton when it comes to Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker. That said, Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne (toe) are hurt, and Thornton could start getting more touches. In Week 6 at Cleveland, he had his coming-out performance with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on five targets, along with three carries for 16 yards and a rushing score. I like that the Patriots are trying to manufacture touches for Thornton, who is among the fastest receivers in the NFL. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 225 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Claypool just had his best game of the season in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, and he might be someone to consider once again as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 7 at Miami. He had seven targets against the Buccaneers and finished with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He now has 16 targets for 12 catches, 146 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games, and he could continue to be needed with Pat Freiermuth (concussion) hurt. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Pittsburgh when everyone is healthy, but you can buy back into Claypool in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.