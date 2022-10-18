Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 208 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Engram gets a revenge game in Week 7 against the Giants, and hopefully he can keep playing well as a PPR streaming option. In his past two games against the Texans and Colts, Engram has 16 targets for 11 catches and 109 yards. He scored at least nine PPR points over that span and now has three games in his past five outings with that level of production. The Giants are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Engram is worth using as a low-end starter. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Daniel Bellinger TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 17 REYDS 139 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 The Giants need playmakers, and Bellinger has been stepping up of late with at least 10 PPR points in his past two games against the Packers and Ravens. He had a rushing touchdown in London against Green Bay, and he had a season-high five catches against Baltimore to go with 38 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He has the ability to be a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 7 against the Jaguars, who just allowed a touchdown to Indianapolis' Jelani Woods in Week 6. Bellinger is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Cameron Brate (neck) is likely out in Week 7 against the Panthers, and Otton should have the chance for a featured role. In Week 5 against Atlanta with Brate out, Otton had six catches for 43 yards on seven targets and scored 10 PPR points. He could have similar production this week, and Otton is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 44 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Dulcich made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Chargers, and he had three targets for two catches, 44 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully there is more of that to come, and Dulcich could become a low-end starter in all leagues. The Broncos need playmakers, and Dulcich should emerge as the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich is worth using as a streaming tight end in deeper leagues for Week 7 against the Jets, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT MIA -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 170 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 If we knew Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was going to miss Week 7 or beyond then I would have Gesicki as the No. 1 tight end to add. But Waddle appears fine heading into this week's game against the Steelers, so don't chase Gesicki's production from Week 6 against the Vikings. While it was a great game with six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, it's just his second outing this year with more than four PPR points. In deeper leagues, however, you can buy back into Gesicki as a low-end starter, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If the Steelers secondary is still banged up then maybe Gesicki can have quality back-to-back games for the first time all year.

Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Henry is starting to come alive the past two weeks with 12 targets for eight catches, 115 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least nine PPR points in each outing against the Lions and Browns. It could be that he has a better connection with Bailey Zappe than Mac Jones, or that the Patriots are just starting to use him more. I hope it's the latter, and Henry is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 19th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 25 REYDS 170 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 The Saints receiving corps is a mess, and Johnson might be the actual New Orleans tight end who can help in the passing game. In Week 6 against Cincinnati, he had four catches for 41 yards on six targets, which are all season highs. Now, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry were all out in that game, and Olave should return in Week 7, although Thomas and Landry remain out. To help Johnson, the Saints get the Cardinals this week, and Arizona is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Johnson is worth adding as a streamer for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Fant is starting to emerge as a playmaker for the Seahawks with 12 targets in his past two games against the Saints and Cardinals, and he has nine catches for 94 yards over that span. It's not huge production, but he did score 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, which is something that he can hopefully build on. In deeper leagues, Fant is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.