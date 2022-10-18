Week 7 is rather brutal when it comes to the players who are on a bye. It's not going to be easy to replace the stars from Buffalo, Minnesota, Philadelphia and the Rams.
We don't have the ability to use Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins or even Matthew Stafford at quarterback. At running back, we're without Dalvin Cook, Miles Sanders, Devin Singletary and Darrell Henderson.
The receivers who are out include Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Adam Thielen and Allen Robinson. And we don't have Dallas Goedert or Tyler Higbee at tight end, as well as Dawson Knox and Irv Smith.
Look at those names and, for the most part, the production we'll be missing. Hopefully, you've prepared for this scoring period in advance. But if not, we have plenty of options for you on the waiver wire as replacements.
And you might find that some of the players you could be adding this week -- Alec Pierce, Wan'Dale Robinson and Latavius Murray, among others -- could have some staying power for the rest of the season. Those are the players we want to put on our roster at this point in the year.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 7 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts
- Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Russell Wilson (hamstring), Carson Wentz (finger), Jameis Winston (back), Justin Fields (shoulder), Kenny Pickett (concussion), Mac Jones (ankle), Baker Mayfield (ankle), Andy Dalton (back), Sklyer Thompson (thumbe) and P.J. Walker (neck).
- Check to see if available: Tua Tagovailoa (81 percent rostered) and Jared Goff (72 percent). Tagovailoa is expected to play in Week 7 against the Steelers after missing the past two games with a concussion. Prior to getting hurt, Tagovailoa was showing signs of becoming a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and hopefully he'll return to that level. I don't want to start Tagovailoa in Week 7, but I do want to stash him on my bench if there are enough roster spots. ... Goff comes off his bye with the chance to be a weekly starter in all leagues. We saw that to open the season when he scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his first four games, including two outings with at least 34 points. I like him as a low-end starter in Week 7 at Dallas.
- Drop candidates: Matthew Stafford (94 percent rostered), Russell Wilson (92 percent) and Carson Wentz (58 percent). Stafford isn't worth stashing on his bye. He has one game with more than 14 Fantasy points on the season and just one outing with multiple touchdowns, which was Week 2. Hopefully, things improve after the bye, but through six weeks, Stafford has been among the biggest busts at quarterback. ... Speaking of busts, you don't need to roster Wilson anymore either in one-quarterback leagues. He has one game with more than 19 Fantasy points on the season, and he hurt his hamstring in Week 6 at the Chargers. Keep an eye on his status heading into Week 7 against the Jets, but even if he's healthy, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy option at best in most leagues. ... Wentz underwent surgery on his right ring finger Monday, and we'll see if the Commanders decide to place him on injured reserve, which means he would be out for at least four games. Even if he avoids IR, Wentz isn't playing for at least 2-3 games, and you won't trust him even if he does since he'll be at less than 100 percent.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan is second in the NFL in pass attempts (he has at least 37 in five of six games), and he has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He had 22 points against the Titans in Week 4 with 356 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and we'll see if he can perform at a high level again in the rematch. He also has a favorable upcoming schedule with Washington in Week 8 and Las Vegas in Week 10, and the Colts might need to keep relying on Ryan with their battered backfield of Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quad). Ryan should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Garoppolo has consecutive games with at least 20 Fantasy points, and he just attempted a season-high 41 attempts in Week 6 at Atlanta when the 49ers were chasing points and couldn't rely on their ground game. The same thing could happen this week against the Chiefs, even at home. And this is a beautiful matchup since Kansas City is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs allow an average of 26.0 Fantasy points per game to the position, and five of six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense. Garoppolo is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota finally had the breakout game we were waiting for in Week 6 against San Francisco with 28 Fantasy points. He only passed for 129 yards, but he had two touchdowns, along with 50 rushing yards and a score. He's now run for 121 yards in the past two games against the Buccaneers and 49ers, and he scored 19 Fantasy points at Tampa Bay in Week 5. He has a tough matchup in Week 7 at Cincinnati, but Mariota is starting to feel reliable enough to use as a low-end starter in all leagues, no matter the matchup, especially if he's going to run like this. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There's a chance Winston could return for Thursday's game at Arizona after being out for the past three outings with a back injury, and it would be great if he's healthy soon. The Saints have a great stretch run coming up against the Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens and Steelers, and those would all be favorable matchups for Winston, especially if the receiving corps in New Orleans can get healthy. It's not a bad idea to stash Winston if you have an open roster spot, and he would be a streamer in Week 7 if he returns Thursday night. Add Winston for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heinicke might start one game in Washington, or he can start for the next month depending on how long Carson Wentz (finger) is out. We'll see if Heinicke can take advantage of this opportunity, and the Commanders have a quality receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas. Heinicke started the majority of the season for Washington in 2021 and only had five games with at least 21 Fantasy points in 16 games, but this receiving corps is better. Hopefully, that can help Heinicke play at a higher level, and he's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- On a bye: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Miles Sanders, Devin Singletary, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers
- Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), J.K. Dobbins (knee), James Conner (ribs), Eno Benjamin (foot), Damien Harris (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Cam Akers (personal), Nyheim Hines (concussion), Deon Jackson (quad), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), Joshua Kelley (knee), Darrel Williams (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring), Gus Edwards (knee) and Damien Williams (ribs)
- Check to see if available: Khalil Herbert (79 percent rostered), Michael Carter (74 percent), Rachaad White (72 percent), Nyheim Hines (67 percent) and Deon Jackson (66 percent). Herbert is worth stashing in all leagues in case something happens to David Montgomery. We already saw two games this season with Montgomery out, and Herbert averaged 20.0 PPR points over that span. ... The Jets are dominating on the ground with Breece Hall, and Carter has lottery-ticket appeal in case Hall ever gets hurt. Carter is also getting work in tandem with Hall, and Carter has two games with 17 PPR points in six outings. ... White is a lottery ticket as the No. 2 running back in Tampa Bay, and he would be a star if something ever happened to Leonard Fournette. White is also playing in tandem with Fournette and has scored 25 PPR points in his past three games. ... We don't know what's going to happen with the Colts backfield heading into Week 7 against the Titans, especially with Taylor still hurt. It's worth adding Hines and Jackson where available to see what happens. Hines has staying power given his role catching passes in Indianapolis, and Jackson just scored 39 PPR points in the past two games with Taylor and Hines injured. Jackson is dealing with a quad injury, so keep that in mind before adding him, but the upside is huge if had the lead role again.
- Drop candidates: Melvin Gordon (98 percent rostered), Antonio Gibson (88 percent), Cam Akers (84 percent) and Chase Edmonds (72 percent). Gordon might have spent more time on the sidelines Monday at the Chargers because of the neck injury he was dealing with. Or he might have been replaced by Latavius Murray. You don't have to drop Gordon in the majority of leagues. But if he's fallen out of favor with the coaching staff in Denver because of Murray and Mike Boone, you don't need to roster Gordon in most shallow Fantasy leagues. ... Gibson actually played well in Week 6 at Chicago with five carries for 35 yards, along with three catches for 18 yards on four targets. But he's now behind Brian Robinson Jr. as the lead rusher in Washington, and J.D. McKissic will continue to have his role in the passing game. Gibson won't have much Fantasy value if he's not in a featured role, and you can move on from him in shallow leagues. ... You might want to roster Akers in case he gets traded and lands in a good spot to help his Fantasy value, but he's not expected to play for the Rams any time soon -- if ever again. It might force you to drop him in some shallow Fantasy leagues, which hopefully you won't regret if his outlook improves on a new team. ... Edmonds has five touches in his past two games against the Jets and Vikings, and he's clearly behind Raheem Mostert right now. That could change, especially if Mostert ever got hurt, but you don't have to roster Edmonds in most shallow Fantasy leagues.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We're not sure what's going on with J.K. Dobbins, but coach John Harbaugh said his knee tightened up Sunday against the Giants. Hopefully, Dobbins will be OK heading into Week 7 against the Browns, but you need to add Drake in all leagues as a precaution. And it's worth stashing Gus Edwards (17 percent rostered) also if possible, especially if you have an IR spot, since he could have a prominent role when his knee is healthy. For Drake, he took advantage of Dobbins being limited against the Giants and finished the game with 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 8 yards on two targets. If he starts against the Browns then Drake would be a high-end flex option in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And Edwards should be added for 1 percent.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I don't know if Murray is now the top running back in Denver, but it seemed that way Monday night against the Chargers. He had 15 carries for 66 yards, while Melvin Gordon had three carries for 8 yards and Mike Boone had one carry for 1 yard. None of them were a significant factor in the passing game with Murray and Boone each catching one pass. Murray should be added in all leagues if this is his role moving forward, and Murray has flex appeal in Week 7 against the Jets. He's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quad) are all fine, with Taylor the priority. But in case all three are out in Week 7 at the Titans then Lindsay could be looking at a featured role. The Colts have gotten their running backs going the past two weeks with Jackson scoring at least 13 PPR points in each outing against the Broncos and Jaguars, and Lindsay would be a flex if he's a solo act. He's worth a speculative add for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If you have an open roster spot, it's worth adding one of the Panthers backup running backs behind Christian McCaffrey in case he's traded. I don't know what the Panthers would do with Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman (11 percent rostered) if McCaffrey is off the roster, or if another running back would be added, but I would hope Carolina would feature the younger Hubbard. It seems like it's a longshot for McCaffrey to be traded, but if that happens then either Hubbard or Foreman could be a flex option in all leagues. Both are worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Sony Michel RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #20
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Joshua Kelley (knee) was hurt Monday night against the Broncos, and we don't know the extent of his injury. Michel would return as the No. 2 running back behind Austin Ekeler if Kelley were to miss time, and Michel could have some lottery-ticket appeal if Ekeler ever got hurt. Against the Broncos, Michel had eight carries for 28 yards, along with three catches for 14 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills are on a bye in Week 7, so adding Cook isn't a huge priority. But you might want to stash him now if you have an open roster spot. Tom Spencer, who is in the booth for CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told CBS Sports HQ prior to the Bills-Chiefs game in Week 6 that Cook is headed for a bigger role as the season goes on. And after Zack Moss was a healthy scratch against the Chiefs, it appears like Cook is now No. 2 on the depth chart. Cook could be a potential lottery ticket, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #41
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Now that the Rams plan to move on from Cam Akers, the depth chart in Los Angeles has Brown as the No. 2 running back behind Darrell Henderson, so it's worth adding Brown in deeper leagues. You can also stash Kyren Williams (8 percent rostered), and he could come off IR in Week 8 with his injured ankle. In Week 6 against the Panthers, which was the first game without Akers, Brown had seven carries for 15 yards and one catch for 13 yards on one target. He could end up as a flex if Henderson were to miss any time. Brown is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
SEA Seattle • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Now that Rashaad Penny (ankle) is out for the season, the Seahawks have Dallas as the No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker III, and Dallas is worth adding in deeper leagues. You can also stash Travis Homer (2 percent rostered), and he's eligible to return off IR from his rib injury in Week 8. We'll see what Seattle would do if Walker were to miss time, but in deeper formats, you can stash Dallas or Homer now just in case that scenario was to ever arise. Both are worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ingram is worth a look in deeper leagues for Week 7 since Eno Benjamin (foot), James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) all showed up on the injured report in advance of Thursday's game against the Saints. If all three are out, Ingram would have the chance at a big role in a prime-time game. Conner and Williams aren't expected to play, and Ingram will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Benjamin. He's worth a speculative add in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie
- Injuries: Marquise Brown (foot), Michael Thomas (foot), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Olave (concussion), Rashod Bateman (foot), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marvin Jones (hamstring), Treylon Burks (toe), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Nelson Agholor (hamstring).
- Check to see if available: Michael Gallup (77 percent rostered), Tyler Boyd (72 percent) and Robert Woods (71 percent). I'm excited to see what Gallup can do with Dak Prescott, so add Gallup where available. They have not played together this season since Gallup was out in Week 1, and Gallup could play like a top 30 receiver in all leagues for the rest of the year. ... Zac Taylor said he wanted to feature Boyd more prior to Week 6, and he did with his second-most targets of the season at New Orleans. He had six targets for six catches and 66 yards. This could continue moving forward, and Boyd should be considered a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues, even with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins healthy. ... Woods can be a capable No. 3 receiver in PPR, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games prior to the Titans bye in Week 6. He had 13 PPR points at the Colts in Week 4, and he plays Indianapolis again this week.
- Drop candidates: Garrett Wilson (83 percent rostered), Corey Davis (63 percent), Isaiah McKenzie (60 percent) and Elijah Moore (55 percent). The Jets wide receiver targets in the past two games against the Dolphins and Packers are a combined 21 for Wilson, Davis and Moore. And the production over that span is nine catches for 136 yards and no touchdowns. The Jets are a running team, and there's little reason to roster these receivers heading into Week 7 at Denver. ... There's no reason to roster McKenzie on his bye week. He has two games with at least 12 PPR points and three games with nine points or less.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It was looking like an ugly game for Pierce in Week 6 against Jacksonville until he caught a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left, and he only finished the game with three catches for 49 yards on seven targets. But he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 16 targets in his past two outings. The Colts are second in the NFL in pass attempts, and Pierce had four catches for 80 yards on six targets in Week 4 against the Titans, who he faces this week. Pierce should continue to get better as the season goes on, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals receiving corps is in flux with DeAndre Hopkins now back, and Arizona traded for Robbie Anderson on Monday. But this comes after the news of Marquise Brown (foot) being out for at least six weeks. I expect Moore to remain relevant in PPR with Brown out, and he has 18 targets in his past two games for 13 catches and 117 yards. This role, whether it's been Moore or Greg Dortch when Moore was out, has produced at least 13 PPR points in four of six games. I'd add Moore where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. And you can take a flier on Anderson (24 percent rostered) now that he's with Arizona for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Maybe, without Brown and now paired with Kyler Murray, Anderson could have some meaningful moments at some point this year.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We've been waiting for Robinson to return from his knee injury since Week 1, and he finally played in Week 6 against Baltimore. He only had four targets, but he finished with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. There should be more production coming for Robinson given how bad the Giants receiving corps has been this season, and he could be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR for Week 7 at Jacksonville. Robinson is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Let's not forget about Reynolds with the Lions coming off a bye in Week 6. In four games prior to that, he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he had at least eight targets in his past three games. Part of that stretch came with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark dealing with injuries, so keep that in mind, but it appears like Jared Goff and the Lions coaches trust Reynolds. And Goff and Reynolds were also teammates with the Rams. The Lions have a tough matchup in Week 7 at Dallas, but Reynolds can still be used as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. And, if you have an open IR spot, you should be stashing Jameson Williams (38 percent rostered), who will hopefully make his NFL debut soon coming off the knee injury he suffered in the national championship game for Alabama. Williams is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Mooney continues to improve because we had high hopes for him this season, but his production has suffered with the Bears not wanting to throw the ball much with Justin Fields. Mooney has now scored 13 PPR points in two of his past three games, and in Week 6 against Washington, he had season highs in targets (12) and catches (seven). He's still looking for his first touchdown, and Fields is now battling a shoulder injury heading into Week 7 at New England. But Mooney can once again be in the discussion as a No. 3 PPR receiver moving forward. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We're hopeful that Keenan Allen (hamstring) can return in Week 7 against Seattle, but if he's out again then Palmer would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He had nine catches for 57 yards on 12 targets against Denver, and he now has at least 13 PPR points in three of five games with Allen sidelined. Keep an eye on what happens with Allen, and Palmer could be a solid replacement option once again in a great matchup against the Seahawks. Palmer is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Patriots aren't going to be the type of team to feature multiple receivers on a weekly basis, so keep that in mind with Thornton when it comes to Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker. That said, Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne (toe) are hurt, and Thornton could start getting more touches. In Week 6 at Cleveland, he had his coming-out performance with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on five targets, along with three carries for 16 yards and a rushing score. I like that the Patriots are trying to manufacture touches for Thornton, who is among the fastest receivers in the NFL. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Claypool just had his best game of the season in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, and he might be someone to consider once again as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 7 at Miami. He had seven targets against the Buccaneers and finished with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He now has 16 targets for 12 catches, 146 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games, and he could continue to be needed with Pat Freiermuth (concussion) hurt. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Pittsburgh when everyone is healthy, but you can buy back into Claypool in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jefferson could return in Week 8 from the knee injury that has kept him out all season, and the Rams could use him to help stretch the field. He might become the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee if things go right. For Fantasy managers, you should stash him during the Rams bye in Week 7 if you have a deep bench or an open IR spot. Jefferson could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues down the stretch, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- On a bye: Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee, Irv Smith and Dawson Knox
- Injuries of note: Darren Waller (hamstring), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Dalton Schultz (knee), Logan Thomas (calf) and Cameron Brate (neck).
- Check to see if available: Dalton Schultz (76 percent rostered), Pat Freiermuth (76 percent) and Robert Tonyan (69 percent). Schultz is dealing with a knee injury, but he's worth stashing if you have a bench spot. I'd like to see what Schultz can do, even at less than 100 percent, now that Dak Prescott is healthy. ... Freiermuth will hopefully clear the concussion protocol soon, and he has top-10 upside when healthy as we've seen this year. He scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his first four games before getting hurt in Week 5 at Buffalo. ... Tonyan should be rostered in all leagues, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Aaron Rodgers, especially with Randall Cobb (ankle) hurt. In Week 6 against the Jets, Tonyan had 10 catches for 90 yards on 12 targets, and he's now scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games. He would be the No. 1 tight end to add this week if available.
- Drop candidates: Dawson Knox (65 percent rostered), Irv Smith (54 percent) and Tyler Conklin (38 percent). Knox scored his first touchdown this season in Week 6 at Kansas City, and it was his first game with more than eight PPR points. He's not worth holding with Buffalo on a bye in Week 7. ... Smith scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 6 at Miami, but he's not worth holding with Minnesota on a bye in Week 7. Smith has two games with at least 10 PPR points and four games with eight PPR points or less. ... In three games with Zach Wilson under center, Conklin has combined for 10 PPR points on eight targets, four catches, 68 yards and no touchdowns. Conklin misses Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Jets.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Engram gets a revenge game in Week 7 against the Giants, and hopefully he can keep playing well as a PPR streaming option. In his past two games against the Texans and Colts, Engram has 16 targets for 11 catches and 109 yards. He scored at least nine PPR points over that span and now has three games in his past five outings with that level of production. The Giants are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Engram is worth using as a low-end starter. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Giants need playmakers, and Bellinger has been stepping up of late with at least 10 PPR points in his past two games against the Packers and Ravens. He had a rushing touchdown in London against Green Bay, and he had a season-high five catches against Baltimore to go with 38 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He has the ability to be a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 7 against the Jaguars, who just allowed a touchdown to Indianapolis' Jelani Woods in Week 6. Bellinger is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Cameron Brate (neck) is likely out in Week 7 against the Panthers, and Otton should have the chance for a featured role. In Week 5 against Atlanta with Brate out, Otton had six catches for 43 yards on seven targets and scored 10 PPR points. He could have similar production this week, and Otton is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dulcich made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Chargers, and he had three targets for two catches, 44 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully there is more of that to come, and Dulcich could become a low-end starter in all leagues. The Broncos need playmakers, and Dulcich should emerge as the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich is worth using as a streaming tight end in deeper leagues for Week 7 against the Jets, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If we knew Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was going to miss Week 7 or beyond then I would have Gesicki as the No. 1 tight end to add. But Waddle appears fine heading into this week's game against the Steelers, so don't chase Gesicki's production from Week 6 against the Vikings. While it was a great game with six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, it's just his second outing this year with more than four PPR points. In deeper leagues, however, you can buy back into Gesicki as a low-end starter, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If the Steelers secondary is still banged up then maybe Gesicki can have quality back-to-back games for the first time all year.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Henry is starting to come alive the past two weeks with 12 targets for eight catches, 115 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least nine PPR points in each outing against the Lions and Browns. It could be that he has a better connection with Bailey Zappe than Mac Jones, or that the Patriots are just starting to use him more. I hope it's the latter, and Henry is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Saints receiving corps is a mess, and Johnson might be the actual New Orleans tight end who can help in the passing game. In Week 6 against Cincinnati, he had four catches for 41 yards on six targets, which are all season highs. Now, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry were all out in that game, and Olave should return in Week 7, although Thomas and Landry remain out. To help Johnson, the Saints get the Cardinals this week, and Arizona is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Johnson is worth adding as a streamer for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Noah Fant TE
SEA Seattle • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fant is starting to emerge as a playmaker for the Seahawks with 12 targets in his past two games against the Saints and Cardinals, and he has nine catches for 94 yards over that span. It's not huge production, but he did score 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, which is something that he can hopefully build on. In deeper leagues, Fant is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ferguson stepped up in Week 6 against the Eagles with Dalton Schultz (knee) out, and maybe he can be a streaming option in deeper leagues in Week 7 against the Lions if Schultz can't play again. Against Philadelphia, Schultz had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 7 against the Lions, with Dak Prescott (thumb) back. Ferguson is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Patriots (62 percent rostered) vs. CHI
- Jets (5 percent rostered) at DEN
- Titans (21 percent rostered) vs. IND
- Giants (16 percent rostered) at JAC
- Broncos (62 percent rostered) vs. NYJ
KICKERS
- Brett Maher (61 percent rostered) vs. DET
- Dustin Hopkins (39 percent rostered) vs. SEA
- Graham Gano (61 percent rostered) at JAC
- Chase McLaughlin (18 percent rostered) at TEN
- Greg Zuerlein (9 percent rostered) at DEN