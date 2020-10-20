Unfortunately, there were once again some serious injuries in Week 6 to prominent players, including Miles Sanders (knee), Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Zach Ertz (ankle). Mostert and Ertz reportedly are headed to injured reserve, meaning they could miss at least three weeks, while Sanders isn't expected to play Thursday against the Giants. And we could be without Joe Mixon (foot) in Week 7 after he was also injured Sunday. Ouch.
Factor in four teams on a bye (Miami, Indianapolis, Minnesota and Baltimore), as well as the other injuries we were previously dealing with, and it should be a busy week on the waiver wire. Thankfully, there are some quality replacement options who could help.
While the injuries in Philadelphia are bad, the Eagles could be the most popular team this week when it comes to waiver wire moves. Carson Wentz, Boston Scott, Travis Fulgham and Dallas Goedert could be among the most added players if available in your leagues.
We'll also look at other top options like Derek Carr, Justin Jackson, Giovani Bernard and a slew of receivers, including Tim Patrick, Christian Kirk, Cole Beasley, Mike Williams and even A.J. Green. At tight end, along with Goedert, another name to keep an eye on is Anthony Firkser with Jonnu Smith (ankle) banged up.
There are plenty of other players we'll talk about as well, and we have your DST and kicker streamers to target. Get ready to spend some of your FAB budget on several key free agents this week.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 7 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Baker Mayfield (ribs) and Sam Darnold (shoulder)
- On a bye: Lamar Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kirk Cousins and Philip Rivers
- Priority list: Carson Wentz (64% rostered), Derek Carr (52%), Jimmy Garoppolo (35%), Tua Tagovailoa (20%), Daniel Jones (36%), Drew Lock (16%) and Nick Foles (27%)
- Check to see if available: Justin Herbert (86% rostered), Joe Burrow (78%), Gardner Minshew (78%) and Teddy Bridgewater (68%). Herbert would be the No. 1 quarterback to add if available in case someone dropped him during his bye in Week 6. Wentz would be second, followed by Burrow, Minshew and Carr. Bridgewater is a low-end streaming option this week since he has a revenge game on tap at New Orleans.
- Potential drop candidates: Ryan Fitzpatrick (88%), Andy Dalton (65% rostered) and Kirk Cousins (57%). Maybe the Dolphins will trade Fitzpatrick after benching him in favor of Tagovailoa, but you can drop Fitzpatrick in most one-quarterback leagues for now if he's No. 2 on the depth chart in Miami. Dalton was miserable in his first start in place of Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 6 against Arizona and might not be useful long-term. You could hold him to see what happens at Washington in Week 7, but I would plan for another quarterback option for the rest of the year. And Cousins isn't worth stashing on his bye.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wentz has been a literal punching bag this season on the field since he's been sacked 25 times in six games and hit much more often than that. His receiving corps and offensive line have been a disaster due to injuries, and losing Sanders and Ertz won't help. But you have to admire Wentz for still posting quality numbers on the season, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row. He is expected to get DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Goedert (ankle) back this week, and Fulgham has been awesome of late and should continue to play well. His schedule is also beautiful with the Giants twice, Cowboys, Browns and Seahawks on tap between now and Week 13 (he has a bye in Week 9). Wentz could re-emerge as a must-start Fantasy quarterback and is worth adding for about 10 percent of your remaining FAB budget.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Carr is quietly having a solid season, and he went into his bye in Week 6 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He doesn't have the easiest of matchups in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, but then things start to improve against Cleveland, the Chargers, Denver, Kansas City, Atlanta and the Jets through Week 13. Carr could be a low-end starter in all of those outings, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Garoppolo has only played two full games this year due to injury, but he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in both of them, including 28 points against the Rams in Week 6. With the 49ers defense not as stout this year due to injuries, and the run game also a little down because of guys being hurt, Garoppolo might have to do more heavy lifting, which could be good for his Fantasy production. He has a tough matchup at New England in Week 7, but he does get Seattle and New Orleans coming up before a bye in Week 11. He could be a quality option in those matchups and might surprise us against the Patriots and Packers in Week 9. Garoppolo is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins are going with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in Week 8 following their bye, and it's worth adding him in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues where available. He should also be added in deep one-quarterback leagues, and hopefully he can emerge as a weekly starter, much like Ryan Fitzpatrick was before being benched. Tagovailoa will make plays with his legs and should have success leaning on DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki. Hopefully, he can play at a high level similar to what we've seen from Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I keep waiting for Jones to have a breakout game, and it has yet to happen for him. He did finally end his four-game touchdown drought in Week 6 against Washington, but he only had one score and still managed another turnover. For the season, he has three touchdowns and six interceptions, which is awful. However, he does get the Eagles in Week 7, and you can use him as a streamer in that matchup in deeper leagues. I'm hopeful, yet again, that this is a good week for him. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock returned from his two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 6 at New England and struggled with just three Fantasy points. We'll see how he does in Week 7 against Kansas City, but I'm more interested in him in Week 8 against the Chargers and Week 9 at Atlanta when the matchups are slightly better. He's worth stashing now if you have quarterback issues, and he could surprise us with a big game against the Chiefs. Lock is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Nick Foles QB
CHI Chicago • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Foles has been at 17 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, and he doesn't have a great matchup in Week 7 at the Rams. But after that he faces New Orleans, Tennessee and Minnesota before a bye in Week 11, and he could be useful in all of those matchups in deeper leagues. Like Lock, Foles is worth stashing now if you have quarterback issues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Miles Sanders (knee), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Dalvin Cook (groin), Joe Mixon (foot), Melvin Gordon (illness), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Nick Chubb (knee), Mark Ingram (ankle), Leonard Fournette (ankle), Sony Michel (illness), Carlos Hyde (shoulder), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jeff Wilson (calf)
- On a bye: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Myles Gaskin, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins
- Priority list: Justin Jackson (59% rostered), Boston Scott (19%), Giovani Bernard (20%), J.D. McKissic (29%), Lamical Perine (26%), JaMychal Hasty (0%), Gus Edwards (18%) and Frank Gore (35%)
- Check to see if available: D'Andre Swift (83% rostered), Jerick McKinnon (82%), Adrian Peterson (81%), James White (75%) and Zack Moss (72%). McKinnon would be the No. 1 running back to add if available given Mostert's injury, followed by Swift. I was hopeful that Swift would come off Detroit's bye in Week 6 and get more work, and he looked great against the Jaguars. Peterson will remain a factor for the Lions as well, and you know what White is capable of in PPR. As for Moss, hopefully he can inject some life into Buffalo's running game and become a quality Fantasy option.
- Handcuffs who matter: Tony Pollard (46%), Jamaal Williams (38%), Brian Hill (30%), Benny Snell (24%) and Devontae Booker (2%). All of these guys are worth stashing if you have an open roster spot, especially Pollard and Snell, who could be lottery tickets if the starter in front of them suffered an injury. And Booker is interesting since after Week 5, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, according to The Athletic, that he "wants to keep Josh Jacobs fresh and loves the way Devontae Booker is running, so he said you will see more of Booker the rest of the way."
- Potential drop candidates: Mark Ingram (96%), Leonard Fournette (93% rostered), Rex Burkhead (56%) and Nyheim Hines (46%). I don't want to drop Ingram, but it's hard to trust him at this point, especially since he's hurt going into a bye. It's time for J.K. Dobbins to take over this backfield. Fournette could still be a factor for Tampa Bay this season, but he's been hurt for three weeks and isn't taking Ronald Jones off the field any time soon. Burkhead is third on the depth chart in New England behind Damien Harris and White, and Burkhead doesn't have much appeal when both are healthy. And Hines isn't worth stashing on his bye since he's combined for 27 PPR points in his past five games.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I was kind of stunned to see Jackson's roster percentage given his performance in Week 5 at New Orleans in the first game without Ekeler. Even though he shared playing time with Joshua Kelley, Jackson had 15 carries for 71 yards, along with five catches for 23 yards on six targets going into his bye in Week 6. We'll see how Jackson and Kelley split touches this week against Jacksonville, but I would trust Jackson as a low-end starter in all leagues. He should be added everywhere for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB budget. For now, Jackson is the lead back for the Chargers until Ekeler returns.
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Scott could be the lead running back for the Eagles for two weeks given Sanders' injury since Philadelphia has a bye in Week 9. That's the good news for Scott. The bad news is we saw Scott as the lead running back for the Eagles in Week 1 when Sanders was out with a hamstring injury, and he only managed nine carries for 35 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards on two targets. Corey Clement (0%) will also be a factor, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues, but Scott should be considered a low-end starter/flex against the Giants. And last year, in two games against the Giants, Scott combined for 48 PPR points. He's worth adding for about 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB.
CIN Cincinnati • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Bernard could either be the best running back to add this week or just someone to stash as a handcuff, but Mixon's potential injury puts the spotlight on Bernard now. Mixon left Week 6 against the Colts but was able to return, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday he was waiting for more information on Mixon's status for Week 7. Mixon has at least 19 total touches in every game this season, so Bernard could be headed for a heavy workload if he starts in Week 7 against the Browns. Bernard has scored at least 12 PPR points in the past six games he's had double digits in touches going back to 2017. He's worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB depending on if you find out news about Mixon prior to waivers running.
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We continue to list McKissic as a running back to add each week, and he continues to produce and get more work. In Week 6 at the Giants, McKissic tied his season high in carries (eight) and had his third game in a row with at least six catches, six targets and 43 receiving yards. His 84 total yards were also a season high. He has minimal value in non-PPR leagues, but he's averaging 11.0 PPR points in his past three games. He's a borderline starter in PPR in Week 7 against Dallas and a quality flex as he continues to share playing time with Antonio Gibson. McKissic is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in PPR and up to 5 percent in non-PPR or 0.5-PPR leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
When the Jets released Le'Veon Bell last week, I said to add Perine and ignore Frank Gore given the upside for the younger running back. In the first game without Bell in Week 6 at Miami, Gore still had more work (11 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on four targets) compared to Perine (seven carries for 27 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards on three targets), but Perine played 58 percent of the snaps and Gore was at 35 percent. Adam Gase said more work is coming for Perine, and he's worth adding in all leagues. It's still the Jets, so the upside is limited for Perine, but he could eventually become a flex option if he completely takes over this backfield.
SF San Francisco • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Hasty could be in a good spot this week or not used at all, so be cautious with your waiver move on him. Once Mostert went down in Week 6 against the Rams, Hasty took on more work than McKinnon in the second half, and Hasty finished with nine carries for 37 yards. But that was with Wilson inactive, and he could return in Week 7. And McKinnon was easily the lead running back during the two games Mostert missed earlier this season with a knee injury. However, if Hasty does see an increased workload, especially with Mostert likely out three weeks, then Hasty could end up as a flex option in deeper leagues. I'd take a speculative approach with Hasty for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Also, if you want to look ahead, stash Coleman (23 percent) now for 1 percent of your FAB in case he's back before Mostert returns.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Ingram should be fine following Baltimore's bye in Week 7, but Edwards is still worth stashing in deeper leagues if you have an open roster spot. Once Ingram went down in Week 6 against the Eagles, Edwards led the Ravens in carries with 14. Now, he only managed 26 yards -- and a touchdown -- and still has no catches on the season, but he did get more work than J.K. Dobbins. I'm hopeful that Dobbins -- who should be rostered in all leagues since he's at 78 percent -- takes over this backfield following the bye. But in case the Ravens still trust Edwards more than Dobbins, he's someone to stash for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Even though Perine should get more work for the Jets, Gore will still have a prominent role for now. And if he's getting 15 total touches, he can be a flex option in deeper leagues. There's little upside with Gore even if he's the lead running back for the Jets, but we know Fantasy managers could be desperate. I'd look elsewhere, but if you're stuck then hope Gase is still stubborn and uses Gore more than Perine in Week 7 against Buffalo. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Michael Thomas (ankle), Keenan Allen (back), DeVante Parker (groin), Darius Slayton (foot), Diontae Johnson (back), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Allen Lazard (abdomen), Curtis Samuel (knee), Sterling Shepard (toe), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring)
- On a bye: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Marquise Brown
- Priority list: Travis Fulgham (51% rostered), Tim Patrick (39%), Christian Kirk (61%), A.J. Green (55%), Mike Williams (54%), Cole Beasley (60%), Keelan Cole (31%), Preston Williams (51%), Sterling Shepard (27%), DeSean Jackson (25%), Demarcus Robinson (2%), Corey Davis (43%), Breshad Perriman (5%) and James Washington (10%).
- Christian Kirk (48%), Tre'Quan Smith (31%), N'Keal Harry (52%), Brandon Aiyuk (57%), Zach Pascal (8%), Olamide Zaccheaus (2%), Darnell Mooney (2 %), Isaiah Ford (1%) and Jeff Smith (0%)
- Check to see if available: Brandin Cooks (79% rostered), Deebo Samuel (76%), Tee Higgins (74%) and Henry Ruggs (72%). Cooks would be the No. 1 receiver to add in all leagues, with Higgins right there with Fulgham. Samuel has 14 targets in his past two games and just scored 18 PPR points against the Rams in Week 6. And Ruggs had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Chiefs with 19 PPR points.
- Potential drop candidates: Michael Gallup (93% rostered), T.Y. Hilton (92%), Sammy Watkins (75%) and Marvin Jones (66%). Gallup had several chances to score against Arizona, but he's now scored eight PPR points or less in four of six games on the season and is hard to trust with Dalton. Hilton has been a bust in 2020 and isn't a must stash during his bye. Watkins isn't worth stashing while injured. And Jones has six targets or less in four games in a row.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I had Fulgham as a player to add last week, but I was hesitant to trust him facing the Ravens in Week 6, along with the potential of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson coming back from injury. Well, Fulgham again put on a show against Baltimore, and hopefully he'll be the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles for the rest of the season, even when they are at full strength. In his past two games against the Steelers and Ravens, Fulgham has 16 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and now the schedule is about to ease up for the Eagles. He's a borderline starter in all leagues for Week 7 against the Giants, and Fulgham is worth 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB budget.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I've been talking about Patrick for several weeks here, and he continues to produce since Courtland Sutton (ACL) got hurt. In three games without Sutton, Patrick has 14 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He should continue to be a prominent option for Lock, and he might continue to be the No. 1 receiver in Denver ahead of Jerry Jeudy. Patrick is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7 against Kansas City and should be added for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kirk has come on following a slow start and has scored a combined 44 PPR points in his past three games against Carolina, the Jets and Dallas, with three touchdowns over that span. He has erased the disappointment of his poor production in the first two games of the season to be a go-to option for Kyler Murray, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 7 against Seattle. Kirk is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm hopeful that the Green we saw in Week 6 at Indianapolis is the one we'll see all season, and he's worth adding in all the leagues where he was dropped. He had 11 targets and finished with season highs in catches (eight) and yards (96). Now, I'm still going to rank him behind Tyler Boyd and Higgins given the body of work for all three this year, but I'm hopeful Green can start producing at a high level again to finish out 2020. He's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Williams could be the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers if Allen is out in Week 7 against the Jaguars, but Allen will hopefully be fine after the bye. Still, Williams should have the chance to make plenty of plays with Herbert against Jacksonville, and we saw Williams step up against the Saints in Week 5 when Allen got hurt. He had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets at New Orleans, and he has tremendous upside with Herbert for the rest of the year. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beasley has been a consistent Fantasy option for the past two years with the Bills. In 21 games with Buffalo, he's scored at least 11 PPR points 14 times, including five games in a row heading into Week 7 at the Jets. He should continue to be a reliable target for Josh Allen, and he should be considered a No. 3 receiver in PPR until further notice. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in PPR and 5 percent of your remaining FAB in non-PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Cole has been a quality receiver for the Jaguars and a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver for most of the season, but he had a breakout performance in Week 6 against Detroit with six catches for 143 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in three of six games, and he should continue to be a primary option for Minshew, along with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault. I still prefer Chark and Shenault, but Cole could have success against the Chargers in Week 7 and is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams is worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for two reasons. One, he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games and could start producing at a higher level if his targets start to rise. And two, Parker is hurt heading into Miami's bye in Week 7. If Parker is out for an extended period of time, Williams could see that target boost in Week 8 and beyond. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There's a chance Shepard returns in Week 7 after being out for the past four games with a toe injury, and he could be needed with Slayton hurt. Even if Slayton plays we should see Shepard play a prominent role since the Giants need him. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy, and he's worth adding now before he's active to beat the rush on the waiver wire. Shepard is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
We keep waiting for Jackson and Jeffery to return for the Eagles after both have been out for most of the season, and it appears like Jackson will play in Week 7 against the Giants. Jeffery (23%) is worth adding as well, and hopefully both will produce at a high level with Fulgham. I'll lean toward Fulgham as the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles now, and Jackson gets a slight edge on Jeffery if he plays this week and Jeffery remains out. It could be a mess, or all of them could be needed given what Wentz has done without Jackson and Jeffery for most of the year. Jackson and Jeffery are both worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Robinson stepped up in the first game without Watkins with five catches for 69 yards on six targets at Buffalo in Week 6, and Robinson might be better than Mecole Hardman (67 percent) while Watkins is out. We'll see what happens heading into Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Broncos if Watkins is out again as expected. Robinson is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and we'll see if he can pick up where he left off prior to missing the past two games. In his first three games of the year, Davis scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. Now, he did that while A.J. Brown was banged up, so we'll see how that impacts Davis. And Adam Humphries (9 percent) is also a factor, and he can be added in deeper leagues after Humphries has now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games. All of the Titans receivers could be needed if Jonnu Smith is out, but I would look at Davis over Humphries if both are available. Neither one should be added for more than 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Perriman returned from his three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 6 at Miami and had four catches for 62 yards on eight targets. He should continue to be a factor for the Jets, but he still plays for the Gase with either Darnold or Joe Flacco throwing him passes. There likely isn't much upside there, so he should only be added in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Washington had a solid game with Diontae Johnson sidelined in Week 6 against Cleveland with four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. We'll see if he continues to see a consistent amount of targets when Johnson is healthy, along with Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but you can consider adding Washington in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 7 against the Titans.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Jonnu Smith (ankle), Zach Ertz (ankle), Noah Fant (ankle), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Mo Alie-Cox (knee), Tyler Eifert (neck) and Jordan Akins (concussion)
- On a bye: Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki, Trey Burton and Irv Smith
- Priority list: Dallas Goedert (40% rostered), Anthony Firkser (0%), Austin Hooper (56%), Trey Burton (21%), Darren Fells (10%), Logan Thomas (16%) and Irv Smith (10%)
- Check to see if available: Noah Fant (82% rostered), Hayden Hurst (82%), Jared Cook (71%) and Rob Gronkowski (68%). I'm hopeful that Fant can return this week from his one-game absence, and he would be a must-start Fantasy option when healthy. Hurst has scored in three of his past five games and hopefully can start producing on a consistent level. Cook has a touchdown or 80 receiving yards in three of four games this year. And Gronkowski has 14 targets in his past two games.
- Potential drop candidate: Tyler Higbee (86% rostered). Higbeen scored 28 PPR points in Week 2 at Philadelphia. In his other five games, he's combined for 31 PPR points, and he has five targets or less in every game this year.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Goedert is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, and we'll see if he's healthy enough to play against the Giants on Thursday. He will be needed with Ertz hurt, and it could be a big role for Goedert, who had 17 targets in the first two weeks of the season before injuring his ankle in Week 3. Even if Goedert can't play in Week 7 he should be back before Ertz returns, so stash Goedert now if you have the chance. He's worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB budget.
TEN Tennessee • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jonnu Smith could play in Week 7 against the Steelers despite leaving Week 6 against Houston, but if he's out then Firkser could be put in a prominent role. He stepped up against the Texans when Smith got hurt with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could be a low-end starter if Smith can't play against Pittsburgh. Keep an eye on Smith's health, but Firkser is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB if he starts.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper has 23 targets in his past three games and is averaging 11.1 PPR points over that span, with five catches in each outing. He should be considered a low-end starting option heading into Week 7 against the Bengals. Now, Hooper only had two catches for 22 yards on four targets against Cincinnati in Week 2, but he's playing better since then and can hopefully help Fantasy managers this week. The Bengals also have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games. Hooper is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burton had a breakout game in Week 6 against the Bengals with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added a rushing touchdown. He now has 16 targets in three games since coming back from a calf injury, and he's worth stashing in deeper leagues with the Colts on a bye in Week 7. He could be a low-end starter in all leagues for the rest of the year and is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fells had a big game in Week 6 at Tennessee with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he's scored in each of his past two games. But he could lose value once Akins is healthy, so keep an eye on what happens with the tight end targets for Houston. Prior to Week 6, Fells had four targets or less in each game. Still, if Akins is out again, Fells could be useful for Deshaun Watson and Fantasy managers and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas found the end zone again in Week 6 against the Giants for his first touchdown since Week 1, and we'll see if he can build on that performance heading into Week 7 against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this year, and Thomas can be a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith is worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues after his performance the past two weeks. Over that span against Seattle and Atlanta, Smith has eight catches for 119 yards on 10 targets, and it would be great if the Vikings start to feature him more. He could emerge as a low-end starting option after Minnesota's bye in Week 7, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Eagles (32%) vs. NYG
- Chargers (27%) vs. JAC
- Cowboys (35%) at WAS
KICKERS
- Michael Badgley (30%) vs. JAC
- Ryan Succop (54%) at LV
- Brandon McManus (17%) vs. KC