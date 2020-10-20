Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 284 TD 3 FPTS/G 21.5 I had Fulgham as a player to add last week, but I was hesitant to trust him facing the Ravens in Week 6, along with the potential of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson coming back from injury. Well, Fulgham again put on a show against Baltimore, and hopefully he'll be the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles for the rest of the season, even when they are at full strength. In his past two games against the Steelers and Ravens, Fulgham has 16 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets, and now the schedule is about to ease up for the Eagles. He's a borderline starter in all leagues for Week 7 against the Giants, and Fulgham is worth 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB budget.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 310 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 I've been talking about Patrick for several weeks here, and he continues to produce since Courtland Sutton (ACL) got hurt. In three games without Sutton, Patrick has 14 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. He should continue to be a prominent option for Lock, and he might continue to be the No. 1 receiver in Denver ahead of Jerry Jeudy. Patrick is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7 against Kansas City and should be added for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 24 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Kirk has come on following a slow start and has scored a combined 44 PPR points in his past three games against Carolina, the Jets and Dallas, with three touchdowns over that span. He has erased the disappointment of his poor production in the first two games of the season to be a go-to option for Kyler Murray, and he should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 7 against Seattle. Kirk is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 45 REYDS 215 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 I'm hopeful that the Green we saw in Week 6 at Indianapolis is the one we'll see all season, and he's worth adding in all the leagues where he was dropped. He had 11 targets and finished with season highs in catches (eight) and yards (96). Now, I'm still going to rank him behind Tyler Boyd and Higgins given the body of work for all three this year, but I'm hopeful Green can start producing at a high level again to finish out 2020. He's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Bye vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Williams could be the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers if Allen is out in Week 7 against the Jaguars, but Allen will hopefully be fine after the bye. Still, Williams should have the chance to make plenty of plays with Herbert against Jacksonville, and we saw Williams step up against the Saints in Week 5 when Allen got hurt. He had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets at New Orleans, and he has tremendous upside with Herbert for the rest of the year. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -13 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 358 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Beasley has been a consistent Fantasy option for the past two years with the Bills. In 21 games with Buffalo, he's scored at least 11 PPR points 14 times, including five games in a row heading into Week 7 at the Jets. He should continue to be a reliable target for Josh Allen, and he should be considered a No. 3 receiver in PPR until further notice. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB in PPR and 5 percent of your remaining FAB in non-PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues.

Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 362 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 Cole has been a quality receiver for the Jaguars and a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver for most of the season, but he had a breakout performance in Week 6 against Detroit with six catches for 143 yards on nine targets. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in three of six games, and he should continue to be a primary option for Minshew, along with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault. I still prefer Chark and Shenault, but Cole could have success against the Chargers in Week 7 and is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown Week 7 Bye ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Williams is worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for two reasons. One, he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games and could start producing at a higher level if his targets start to rise. And two, Parker is hurt heading into Miami's bye in Week 7. If Parker is out for an extended period of time, Williams could see that target boost in Week 8 and beyond. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 There's a chance Shepard returns in Week 7 after being out for the past four games with a toe injury, and he could be needed with Slayton hurt. Even if Slayton plays we should see Shepard play a prominent role since the Giants need him. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy, and he's worth adding now before he's active to beat the rush on the waiver wire. Shepard is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 20 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 We keep waiting for Jackson and Jeffery to return for the Eagles after both have been out for most of the season, and it appears like Jackson will play in Week 7 against the Giants. Jeffery (23%) is worth adding as well, and hopefully both will produce at a high level with Fulgham. I'll lean toward Fulgham as the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles now, and Jackson gets a slight edge on Jeffery if he plays this week and Jeffery remains out. It could be a mess, or all of them could be needed given what Wentz has done without Jackson and Jeffery for most of the year. Jackson and Jeffery are both worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Demarcus Robinson WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 Robinson stepped up in the first game without Watkins with five catches for 69 yards on six targets at Buffalo in Week 6, and Robinson might be better than Mecole Hardman (67 percent) while Watkins is out. We'll see what happens heading into Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Broncos if Watkins is out again as expected. Robinson is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 206 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Davis is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and we'll see if he can pick up where he left off prior to missing the past two games. In his first three games of the year, Davis scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. Now, he did that while A.J. Brown was banged up, so we'll see how that impacts Davis. And Adam Humphries (9 percent) is also a factor, and he can be added in deeper leagues after Humphries has now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games. All of the Titans receivers could be needed if Jonnu Smith is out, but I would look at Davis over Humphries if both are available. Neither one should be added for more than 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 91 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Perriman returned from his three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 6 at Miami and had four catches for 62 yards on eight targets. He should continue to be a factor for the Jets, but he still plays for the Gase with either Darnold or Joe Flacco throwing him passes. There likely isn't much upside there, so he should only be added in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.