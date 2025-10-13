There were several players mentioned in last week's waiver wire column who played a big part in a lot of victories in Week 5. Sam Darnold was a top-three quarterback. Rico Dowdle was the No. 2 running back. And Theo Johnson and Darren Waller were both top-five tight ends.

As we head into Week 7, the good news is Rashee Rice is back for the Chiefs now that his six-game suspension is over. Fantasy managers should be getting a must-start receiver in Rice, which is a nice gift at this point in the season.

George Kittle (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Mike Evans (hamstring) could also be returning from injuries in Week 7. And hopefully we'll get some positive reports on guys who missed Week 6, including Brock Purdy (toe), Kyler Murray (foot), Chuba Hubbard (calf), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Quentin Johnston (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and Brock Bowers (knee).

Unfortunately, some major injuries occurred in Week 6 that we now have to monitor, including Puka Nacua (foot), Garrett Wilson (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), Jauan Jennings (ribs), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), David Njoku (knee) and Mike Gesicki (pectoral). It's a rough time with all these players hurt, and we have Baltimore and Buffalo on a bye.

The good news, as always, is there are players who can help you off the waiver wire. We now know Kimani Vidal is the best running back for the Chargers with Omarion Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve, and Zonovan Knight could be a flex option as the leading rusher for the Cardinals until Trey Benson (knee) returns.

Harold Fannin Jr. might be a must-start tight end if Njoku has to miss any time, and Michael Mayer could be a solid fill-in for Bowers (knee) if he remains out. I also like Aaron Rodgers as a streaming option at quarterback in Week 7 with his matchup against the Bengals.

Wide receiver doesn't have a must-start player to add this week, but it's worth adding guys like Kayshon Boutte, Josh Downs, Jalen Coker, Tutu Atwell, Elic Ayomanor, Zay Jones and Kameron Johnson. These receivers either played well in Week 6 (Boutte and Downs), have the chance for an increased role (Coker) or could make an impact moving forward due to injuries (Atwell, Ayomanor, Jones and Johnson).

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Kyler Murray (foot), Brock Purdy (toe), Joe Burrow (toe), Carson Wentz (shoulder), J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brock Purdy (82 percent rostered) and Sam Darnold (67 percent). Purdy has the chance to return in Week 7, and he might be coming with reinforcements if George Kittle (hamstring) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are healthy. The 49ers are second in the NFL in pass attempts (241) behind only Cleveland (249), and San Francisco might be throwing a lot all season with the defense down several stars. Purdy will likely be a low-end starter every week when healthy. ... Darnold has scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including his past two with at least 24 points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 7 against the Texans, who are coming off a bye. But Darnold is at home, where he's averaged 28.2 Fantasy points in his past two outings, and I would consider him a low-end starter in the majority of leagues in Week 7.

Drop candidates: Kyler Murray (89 percent rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (54 percent) and Geno Smith (41 percent). Murray (foot) might not play in Week 7 against Green Bay after sitting out in Week 6, and even if he's healthy, he'll be tough to trust against the Packers. Murray has scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. He then has a bye in Week 8, so if you need to drop Murray to add another quarterback for the next two weeks, it makes sense. ... Tagovailoa melted down against the Chargers in Week 6 with 8.6 Fantasy points, which is the second time this season he's been held under 10 points. He only has two games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, and you can't start him in one-quarterback leagues in Week 7 against Cleveland. ... Smith had another interception in Week 6 against the Titans, which gives him 10 on the season and six in his past three outings. He's also scored 13.8 Fantasy points or less over that span, and he's not worth starting in Week 7 at Kansas City, even in Superflex leagues. The Raiders have a bye in Week 8, so Smith is easily droppable in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1021 RUYDS 12 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Rodgers had a solid outing in Week 6 against the Browns with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 21.5 Fantasy points. He's just the second quarterback to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland this year (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 was the other), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Jared Goff. This week, Rodgers gets to face the Bengals, who have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six games. And then he faces Green Bay in Week 8 in the ultimate revenge game. Rodgers is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 508 RUYDS 167 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.4 I don't want to start Dart in Week 7 at Denver. The Broncos are great against mobile quarterbacks, and Dart should struggle in this matchup on the road. After this week, Dart faces the Eagles, 49ers and Bears for what should be a solid three-game stretch. The rematch against Philadelphia might be tough on the road, but Dart just scored 25.6 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 6. He has at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all three starts, and he's run for at least 54 yards in each outing, with two rushing touchdowns. Moving forward, Dart could be a low-end starter in all leagues, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CAR -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 1150 RUYDS 59 TD 11 INT 5 FPTS/G 17 We said prior to Week 5 that Young had an amazing three-game stretch coming up with matchups against Miami, Dallas and the Jets. Young only scored 16 Fantasy points against the Dolphins, but he had 24.5 points against the Cowboys. It's hard to call him a must-start quarterback, especially when Rico Dowdle is carrying the Panthers on the ground, but the matchup against the Jets is favorable as four quarterbacks have scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points against New York in six games. I'll use Young as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, especially if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) can make his season debut in Week 7. Young is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats PAYDS 1324 RUYDS 95 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.4 Lawrence has a tough matchup in Week 7 against the Rams in London, and then Jacksonville has a bye in Week 8. It's not the ideal setup, but Lawrence has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Chiefs and Seahawks. He might surprise us against the Rams, who have allowed two of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 26.2 Fantasy points, and I'm not opposed to starting Lawrence in deeper leagues in this matchup. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 1252 RUYDS 23 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.1 We'll see if Brock Purdy (toe) can return in Week 7 against Atlanta, but if he's out again then Jones would be worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. He struggled in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with just 11.2 Fantasy points thanks to two interceptions, but he still passed for 347 yards. The 49ers could be getting George Kittle (hamstring) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) back for this game, which would be ideal, even if Jauan Jennings (ribs) is out. Jones has now scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of four starts this season, and he would be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 7 if Purdy remains out. Jones is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Joe Flacco QB CIN Cincinnati • #15

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 1034 RUYDS 13 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 10.5 Flacco scored 22.8 Fantasy points in his debut with the Bengals in Week 6, and he's going to benefit most weeks from throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Flacco doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 7 against the Steelers, but then he faces the Jets and Bears before a bye in Week 10. Flacco will be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in those matchups, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 7. Carson Wentz QB MIN Minnesota • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 29 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 We don't know if Wentz (shoulder) or J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will start in Week 7 against the Eagles with the Vikings coming off a bye in Week 6. I'd like to see Wentz start in the revenge game against Philadelphia, and Wentz would be worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available, and Wentz has scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in two of three starts this year. The Eagles have also allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 19.9 Fantasy points, including Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart, and Wentz is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 320 RUYDS 21 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Brissett scored 24.7 Fantasy points in Week 6 at Indianapolis with Kyler Murray (foot) out, and we'll see if Brissett starts again in Week 7 against Green Bay. He should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Just keep in mind that Murray hasn't been ruled out yet for Week 7, and the Cardinals have a bye in Week 8. That said, Brissett could be a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues since the Packers have allowed Dak Prescott and Joe Flacco to each score at least 22.8 Fantasy points in the past two games.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: James Cook, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.

Injuries: Omarion Hampton (ankle), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Chuba Hubbard (calf), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Trey Benson (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kenneth Gainwell (71 percent rostred) and Kendre Miller (71 percent). Gainwell took a backseat to Jaylen Warren in his return from the knee injury that kept him out in Week 4, but Gainwell still had 12 total touches, including six catches on six targets. He scored 9.6 PPR points, and he can be a flex option in tandem with Warren moving forward if Gainwell continues to be this involved in the passing game. He's also a lottery ticket if Warren were to get hurt again and miss any time. ... Miller continues to split time with Alvin Kamara, and Miller is a lottery ticket if Kamara were to miss any time or get traded. Miller had at least nine total touches for the fourth game in a row in Week 6 against New England, and he should be stashed on your bench in all leagues. He might even be a flex option in deeper formats in Week 7 against he Bears.

Drop candidates: Bhayshul Tuten (67 percent rostered), Hassan Haskins (66 percent), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (64 percent), Ollie Gordon II (52 percent) and Emari Demercado (47 percent). Tuten is someone I'd like to stash as a handcuff for Travis Etienne, but I can understand dropping Tuten given his lack of work. Tuten has been held to only five total touches in each of his past three games, and it doesn't appear like the Jaguars are going to dramatically increase his workload while Etienne is healthy. ... Haskins might be worth holding onto as a handcuff for Kimani Vidal, but it's clear that Vidal is the lead running back for the Chargers while Hampton is out. In Week 6 at Miami in the first game without Hampton, Vidal had 21 total touches compared to just seven for Haskins. It's easy to drop Haskins in 10-team leagues. ... Tracy returned from his two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 6 against Philadelphia and was clearly behind Cam Skattebo, who had 21 total touches. Tracy had four carries for 6 yards and no targets and is easy to drop in all 10-team leagues heading into Week 7 at Denver. ... Gordon is a good handcuff to stash for De'Von Achane if you have an open roster spot, but Gordon will need Achane to miss time to be Fantasy relevant. In his past three games, Gordon has combined for just 11 carries for 9 yards and one catch for 1 yard on two targets. He's droppable in all redraft leagues. ... Demercado hurt his ankle in Week 6 at the Colts and is now behind Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter on the depth chart. There's no reason to roster Demercado in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 We had Vidal as the top Chargers running back to add last week, but there was uncertainty whether it would be him or Hassan Haskins stepping up with Omarion Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve. Vidal took charge against the Dolphins in Week 6 with 18 carries for 124 yards and three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Haskins, meanwhile, was held to six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target. We found out over the weekend that Hampton could be out for more than four games, so Vidal could have some staying power as the starter for the Chargers. As such, he could be a starter in all Fantasy leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 2 REYDS 33 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 We found out Sunday morning that Knight was headed for more work ahead of Michael Carter for the Cardinals, and that's what happened against the Colts in Week 6. Knight played 37 percent of the snaps compared to 32 for Carter, and Knight finished with 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 20 yards on two targets, while Carter had nine carries for 34 yards and two catches for 30 yards on five targets. Trey Benson (knee) is eligible to return in Week 10, and Knight might be the top Cardinals running back until then. He'll be a flex option at best in Week 7 against Green Bay, but Knight is worth adding in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 45 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 We'll see what happens with the Titans now that Bill Callahan has been fired, but Spears played more snaps than Tony Pollard in Week 6 at the Raiders (36-26) and could continue to take on a bigger role. Spears had five carries for 31 yards and four catches for 19 yards on four targets at Las Vegas, while Pollard had 10 carries for 34 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets. I still would use Pollard ahead of Spears, but Spears could become a flex option in all leagues if he continues to get more work, especially in PPR. Spears is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaydon Blue RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.4 Miles Sanders (knee) is out for the season, so Blue is now the handcuff for Javonte Williams and would be a lottery ticket if he ever missed any time due to injury. Blue has played in the past two games for Dallas and only has seven carries for 7 yards and no targets, but he could be a flex option if he ever got an expanded role. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 4 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Wilson continues to operate as the No. 2 running back for the Packers behind Josh Jacobs, and Wilson is worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. We'll see what happens with MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) when healthy, but it appears like Wilson should remain in the job moving forward. In the past three games against the Browns, Cowboys and Bengals, Wilson had 17 carries for 80 yards and four catches for 33 yards on four targets. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 7 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Davis is worth stashing in deeper leagues as the handcuff for Breece Hall, and we'll see what happens if Hall were to get traded. In two games without Braelon Allen (knee) in Week 5 against Dallas and Week 6 against Denver, Davis only has three carries for 7 yards and four catches for 27 yards on five targets. But Davis has lottery-ticket upside, especially in PPR, if Hall were to miss any time, and Davis is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins.

Injuries: Puka Nacua (foot), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Garrett Wilson (knee), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Mike Evans (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), Chris Godwin (leg), Quentin Johnston (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ribs), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Tute Atwell (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Calvin Austin III (shoulder), KeVontae Turpin (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Alec Pierce (concussion), Christian Watson (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Golden (79 percent rostered), Jerry Jeudy (79 percent), Cooper Kupp (77 percent), Tre Tucker (77 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (73 percent), Rashid Shaheed (70 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (68 percent). Golden had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 6 against the Bengals with three catches for 86 yards on five targets and two carries for 16 yards. We'll see what happens when Christian Watson (knee) is back, but I want to stash Golden in all leagues where available. ... Jeudy had 13 targets in Week 6 against Pittsburgh, and now David Njoku (knee) is hurt. I like Jeudy as a sleeper in Week 7 against Miami in what should be his best game of the season. ... Kupp only had two catches for 40 yards on three targets in Week 6 at Jacksonville, but he scored his first touchdown of the season. He's now scored at least 11.9 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he's worth stashing in all leagues heading into Week 7 against he Rams. ... Tucker had a solid game in Week 6 against Tennessee with five catches for 70 yards on five targets, and he's now scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. He might be the best receiver for the Raiders moving forward ahead of Jakobi Meyers, and Tucker could be a starter in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 7 at the Chiefs. ... Robinson played great in the first game for the Giants without Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) in Week 6 against Philadelphia with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He now has 14 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Jaxson Dart for the rest of the year, even though Slayton could return in Week 7 at Denver. Robinson should be rostered in all leagues as a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver. ... Shaheed only had four catches for 28 yards in Week 6 against New England, but he had six targets. He had at least five targets in every game this season, and he should continue to be a go-to option for the Saints. He's worth stashing in all leagues and could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the year. ... Bourne would be the No. 1 receiver to add if available, and he's been awesome in the past two games with 20 targets for 16 catches and 284 yards. We'll see what happens if George Kittle (hamstring) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are able to return in Week 7, and Jauan Jennings (ribs) could also play this week. But I like Bourne as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues at the minimum against the Falcons in Week 7, and he should be added in all formats.

Drop candidates: Calvin Ridley (82 percent rostered), Travis Hunter (74 percent), Jauan Jennings (73 percent), Tyquan Thornton (65 percent) and Darnell Mooney (46 percent). Ridley left Week 6 at Las Vegas with a hamstring injury, and we don't know if he'll play in Week 7 against New England. When healthy, Ridley has scored 8.7 PPR points or less in five of six games this year. ... Hunter had seven targets in Week 6 against Seattle, but he finished with four catches for 15 yards and has now scored 9.4 PPR points or less in every game this season. ... Jennings is playing through a myriad of injuries, which now includes five broken ribs. He's been in and out of the lineup for the 49ers, and he scored 6.4 PPR points or less in all but one game this season. George Kittle (hamstring) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) could return in Week 7 for the 49ers, and Kendrick Bourne has now become a featured part of the offense. You can drop Jennings in all 10-team leagues. ... Rashee Rice (suspension) is back for the Chiefs, and Thornton just had no targets in Week 6 against Detroit. His playing time is expected to diminish, and Thornton can be dropped in the majority of leagues. ... We don't know when Mooney (hamstring) will return to action after missing Week 6 against Buffalo, but it's safe to drop him in all 10-team leagues heading into Week 7 against San Francisco. If Mooney returns to practice during the week then you can pick him back up if needed.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Kayshon Boutte WR NE New England • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 301 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Boutte stepped up in Week 6 at New Orleans with five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. He has two games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 16.3 PPR points in both. Stefon Diggs should be considered the No. 1 receiver for New England, but Boutte continues to play the most snaps of this receiving corps. Keep in mind that he's scored 8.6 PPR points or less in four of six games, so there will be inconsistent production. But Drake Maye is playing great, and Boutte could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues during the bye weeks. He's worth stashing on your bench for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. As for Demario Douglas (10 percent rostered) had three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Saints in Week 6, but he's not worth picking up in most formats heading into Week 7. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 34 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Downs is starting to get more involved for the Colts, and he should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He has 15 targets in his past two games and finished with 12 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown over that span. Tyler Warren and Michael Pittman remain prominent parts of the passing game in Indianapolis, but Downs has the potential to be a consistent No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has three games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CAR -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Coker (quadriceps) has missed the first six games of the year, but he has the chance to make his season debut in Week 7. When healthy, we could be looking at Coker as a starting option in three-receiver leagues right away, and he should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Coker should be the No. 2 receiver for the Panthers behind Tetairoa McMillan, and Bryce Young is expected to lean heavily on Coker as a go-to target in the passing game. He averaged 10.8 PPR points in his final four games of 2024, but I expect him to do better than that in his sophomore campaign. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Atwell (hamstring) missed Week 6 at Baltimore, but Sean McVay said Atwell could return in Week 7 against Jacksonville in London. That would help the Rams and potentially Fantasy managers with Puka Nacua (ankle) injured. We haven't seen Atwell in a prominent role this season, but he's a big-play threat and should be considered a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Nacua is out. In 2024, when Nacua and Cooper Kupp dealt with injuries, Atwell had four games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Now, if Nacua and Atwell are both out then consider adding in Jordan Whittington (1 percent rostered) in deeper leagues. He could handle a lot of the short-area work that Nacua typically has for the Rams opposite Davante Adams. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 196 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Calvin Ridley (hamstring) was injured in Week 6 at Las Vegas, and we could be looking at Ayomanor as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans heading into Week 7 against the Patriots. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Ayomanor has two games this season with at least 13.8 PPR points. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench until we find out how long Ridley might be out, and things are about to change for the Titans -- hopefully for the better -- with Brian Callahan fired in Tennessee on Monday. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 If you don't need a receiver this week but want to stash someone who could benefit you in the future then add Slayton now for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He missed Week 6 against Philadelphia with a hamstring injury and might not play in Week 7 at Denver. Long-term, with Malik Nabers (knee) out for the season, Slayton could still be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants ahead of Wan'Dale Robinson. In the short-term, in deeper leagues, you can add Lil'Jordan Humphrey (1 percent) for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He played well against the Eagles in Week 6 with Slayton out with four catches for 55 yards on eight targets, but I don't expect him to be a difference maker when Slayton is healthy. Kameron Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.8 The Buccaneers have a receiver problem with Chris Godwin (leg) not expected to play in Week 7 at Detroit, and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) could also be out. Mike Evans (hamstring) could return from a three-game absence, but there's no guarantee that happens against the Lions. Baker Mayfield's top three receivers could be Kameron Johnson, Sterling Shepard (9 percent rostered) and Tez Johnson (3 percent), and all three are worth a look off the waiver wire this week in what could be a high-scoring game against Detroit. Against the 49ers in Week 6 with Godwin and Evans out and Egbuka injured, Kameron Johnson stepped up with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Shepard had two catches for 51 yards on three targets. And Tez Johnson had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets. This is the order I would add them, but only for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. If Evans is back then I wouldn't trust any of these guys, but all three could be in a big spot due to the injuries. Zay Jones WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) could be out in Week 7 against Green Bay after he was hurt in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and Jones stepped up against the Colts with five catches for 79 yards on eight targets. Michael Wilson (7 percent rostered) will also have an increased role if Harrison is out, and Wilson had four catches for 44 yards on five targets at Indianapolis while playing through a finger injury. I'd lean toward Jones over Wilson as the priority add here in most leagues, but both Cardinals receivers are only worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. We also have to monitor the quarterback status for the Cardinals if Kyler Murray (foot) will return, or Jacoby Brissett could get another start, which might benefit all the receivers in Arizona. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll see if Watson (knee) can make his 2025 debut in Week 7, and he's worth stashing in all leagues, especially if you have an IR spot. When healthy, we'll see how big of a role he gets with Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs as the top targets in Green Bay, but Jayden Reed (foot) remains out, while Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was injured in Week 6. I'm optimistic Watson can be a playmaker for the Packers, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely

Injuries: David Njoku (knee), Brock Bowers (knee), George Kittle (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (pectoral), Brenton Strange (quadriceps) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (75 percent rostered) and Jake Tonges (68 percent). I'll update this post after Monday night's game, but I expect Pitts to play well against the Bills and be worth adding in all leagues. ... Kittle could return in Week 7 against the Falcons, but if he remains out then Tonges could be a starter in all leagues. In his past three games, Tonges has 23 targets for 16 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 11.8 PPR points in each outing.

Drop candidates: Mark Andrews (80 percent rostered), Juwan Johnson (46 percent) and Isaiah Likely (29 percent). Andrews and Likely are not worth holding on your roster with Baltimore on a bye in Week 7. We'll see if Lamar Jackson (hamstring) will return as expected in Week 8, and then you can add either one back to your Fantasy team if needed. For the season, Andrews has scored 6.6 PPR points or less in four of six games, and Likely has combined for 4.8 PPR points in three games. ... Johnson has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he has nine targets over that span. His hot start has fizzled, and it coincided with the return of Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau. You can safely drop Johnson in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 254 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 We'll see what happens with David Njoku (knee) heading into Week 7 against Miami, but Fannin should be added in all leagues in case Njoku is out. In Week 6 at Pittsburgh when Njoku was hurt, Fannin had a career game with seven catches for 81 yards on 10 targets, and he scored 15.1 PPR points. He now has 11 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in two games with Dillon Gabriel, and the matchup against the Dolphins is fantastic since four tight ends have scored at least 11.5 PPR points against Miami this season. Fannin should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Tampa Bay's receiving corps is beat up with Chris Godwin (leg) out for Week 7 at Detroit, and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is not expected to play. Mike Evans (hamstring) could also remain out, and that would put Otton in a prime spot for Baker Mayfield. Otton has played well in the past two games with nine catches for 132 yards on 11 targets, and he should continue to be a top option for Mayfield if Evans can't return. The Lions have allowed two tight ends in the past four games to score at least 13.8 PPR points, and Otton could be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 7 if all the Buccaneers receivers remain out. Otton is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 We don't know when Brock Bowers (knee) will return to action, but Mayer appears to be a solid fill-in option while Bowers is out. In Week 6 against Tennessee with Bowers out, Mayer had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 16 PPR points. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 7 at Kansas City if Bowers can't play, and the Chiefs have allowed two tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points in their past three games. Mayer is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 144 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Gadsden stepped up in Week 6 at Miami in the first game with Quentin Johnston (hamstring) out with seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets, although he lost a fumble. We'll see if Johnston will return in Week 7 against the Colts, but if he remains out then Gadsden will be a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DEN -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Engram had five catches for 42 yards on six targets in Week 6 against the Jets in London, which was actually one of the best games for a Broncos player in their 13-11 win. Engram now has at least six targets in three games in a row, and he scored at least 9.9 PPR points in two of those outings. This week, he gets a revenge game against the Giants, which is the team that drafted him, and New York has allowed three tight ends to score at least 11.6 PPR points this season. Engram should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 7, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 177 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Taylor was a disappointment in Week 6 against the Broncos with one catch for 2 yards on one target, but no one played well for the Jets in their 13-11 loss. I expect Taylor to bounce back in Week 7 against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Taylor scored at least 11.5 PPR points in each of his two previous games prior to Week 6. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Chiefs (47 percent rostered) vs. LV

Seahawks (64 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Vikings (63 percent rostered) vs. PHI

Kicker streamers