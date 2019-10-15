Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Make Jamaal Williams, Hunter Henry, and Latavius Murray your top priority

Last week in this column, we told you to add Chargers tight end Hunter Henry in advance of Week 6. He was coming back earlier than expected from the knee injury he sustained in Week 1, and we said he could be a huge difference maker in all leagues. In Week 6 against Pittsburgh, Henry went off for eight catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. I liked him as a breakout candidate coming into the season, and he showed you why with his performance against the Steelers.

At this time last week, Henry was owned in 49 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, and his ownership only went up to 65 percent. If he's still available in your leagues, make him the No. 1 priority and find a way to get him on your roster, even if you don't need a tight end.

Henry will be a must-start Fantasy tight end as long as he's healthy, and even if you have a starter at that spot already, then you can use Henry as a trade chip. Someone will want him, so make sure to add him up if available. He's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB budget — if not more.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Jameis Winston

Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Jameis Winston Injuries of note: Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), Mason Rudolph (concussion)

Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), Mason Rudolph (concussion) Priority list: Josh Allen (67 percent ownership), Daniel Jones (66 percent), Cam Newton (51 percent), Sam Darnold (27 percent), Kirk Cousins (59 percent), Joe Flacco (15 percent), Andy Dalton (49 percent), Ryan Tannehill (1 percent)

Josh Allen (67 percent ownership), Daniel Jones (66 percent), Cam Newton (51 percent), Sam Darnold (27 percent), Kirk Cousins (59 percent), Joe Flacco (15 percent), Andy Dalton (49 percent), Ryan Tannehill (1 percent) Check to see if available: Jimmy Garoppolo (82 percent), Jacoby Brissett (77 percent), Gardner Minshew (71 percent). As starters for this week, I would take Minshew, Brissett and Garoppolo, in that order, after Allen and Jones.

Jimmy Garoppolo (82 percent), Jacoby Brissett (77 percent), Gardner Minshew (71 percent). As starters for this week, I would take Minshew, Brissett and Garoppolo, in that order, after Allen and Jones. Drop candidates: Jameis Winston (98 percent), Baker Mayfield (77 percent), Kyle Allen (41 percent). You can drop Winston during his bye week, especially in 10-team leagues. Mayfield continues to struggle, and he's not worth stashing on his bye. And Allen may lose his job after his bye with Newton on his way back.

Week 7 Priority List Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 12th OWNED 68% YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 158 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.6 I'm cheating a little by putting Josh Allen here since he's owned in 67 percent of leagues, but it's close enough to write about him, especially with a matchup against Miami in Week 7. He's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and the lone game he was below that total was when he suffered a concussion against New England in Week 4. The Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and he scored 77 Fantasy points against Miami in two meetings last year. After playing the Dolphins, Allen also faces Philadelphia, Washington, Cleveland and Miami again, so this schedule is awesome for his Fantasy outlook. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 14th OWNED 66% YTD Stats PAYDS 921 RUYDS 86 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.4 I'm hopeful that Jones gets Evan Engram (knee), Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) back for this game, and it sounds like Engram and Barkley will play. That's huge for Jones against the Cardinals, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Even though cornerback Patrick Peterson is back from his six-game suspension, Jones is still worth using as a streamer. He's struggled of later with 32 combined Fantasy points in his past three games against Washington, Minnesota and New England, but he did have 37 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 3. I'm expecting this to be his best game since that outing. Jones is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR OWNED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 572 RUYDS -2 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 8 ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Newton is eligible to practice in Week 8 after Carolina's bye, and we'll see what the Panthers do with Newton and Kyle Allen, who has won four games in a row as the starter. If healthy and No. 1 on the depth chart, Newton would be worth adding in all leagues, and hopefully his foot injury and shoulder problems from last year are behind him. He's worth stashing now to find out and spend up to 5 percent of your FAAB on him. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 24th OWNED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 513 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19 I'm not adding Darnold to play him in Week 7 against the Patriots. That's a terrible matchup for him. But I want Darnold for what's coming up for him, starting in Week 9. He has Miami, the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami again during that stretch, and he could be a starting Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He was impressive in Week 6 against Dallas with 23 Fantasy points in his first game since Week 1 because of mono, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -PK O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 1374 RUYDS 40 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Let's give Cousins credit for his performance the past two games when he's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in good matchups against the Giants and Eagles. Does that mean he's a safe start now in most leagues? Probably not, especially since he's averaging just 28 pass attempts over that span. And now he's facing a good Detroit defense on the road, and the Lions allow an average of just 19.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. I'll trust Cousins as a starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week, but he's not a must-start option. Still, if you need a starter, he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Joe Flacco QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 21st OWNED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 1435 RUYDS 11 TD 6 INT 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Flacco is not a good Fantasy quarterback. He's scored 14 combined Fantasy points in the past two games, and he only has one game with more than 17 points on the season. But in a desperate situation in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Flacco could be used in Week 7 against the Chiefs, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 20th OWNED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 1647 RUYDS 18 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 Dalton isn't good, his offensive line is bad and he's still without A.J. Green (ankle). But he has played well at home this season with 22 Fantasy points in each outing against San Francisco in Week 2 and against Arizona in Week 5. Like Flacco, he's a desperation play in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Dalton is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TEN -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats PAYDS 144 RUYDS 4 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 1.5 As of Tuesday morning, we're waiting to find out if Tannehill will start in place of Marcus Mariota. If that happens, Tannehill is worth using as an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He's facing the Chargers in Week 7, which isn't an easy matchup, but maybe Tannehill can turn around the Titans offense and make things better for all the weapons in Tennessee. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Waiver Wire Running backs

On a bye: Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, James Conner, Benny Snell, Ronald Jones, Peyton Barber

Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, James Conner, Benny Snell, Ronald Jones, Peyton Barber Injuries of note: James Conner (quadriceps), Todd Gurley (quadriceps), Chris Thompson (foot), Rex Burkhead (foot), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Wayne Gallman (concussion), Darren Sproles (quad), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Derrius Guice (knee), Justin Jackson (calf)

James Conner (quadriceps), Todd Gurley (quadriceps), Chris Thompson (foot), Rex Burkhead (foot), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Wayne Gallman (concussion), Darren Sproles (quad), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Derrius Guice (knee), Justin Jackson (calf) Priority list: Jamaal Williams (33 percent ownership), Latavius Murray (57 percent), Benny Snell (6 percent), Chase Edmonds (59 percent), Darrell Henderson (29 percent), Rex Burkhead (48 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Mark Walton (2 percent)

Jamaal Williams (33 percent ownership), Latavius Murray (57 percent), Benny Snell (6 percent), Chase Edmonds (59 percent), Darrell Henderson (29 percent), Rex Burkhead (48 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Mark Walton (2 percent) Check to see if available: Malcolm Brown (80 percent), Frank Gore (75 percent), Royce Freeman (75 percent). Brown is still worth picking up, even if Gurley can return this week. Gore and Freeman could be starters in all leagues in Week 7. I'd take Gore, Freeman and Brown, in that order, ahead of Williams if available.

Malcolm Brown (80 percent), Frank Gore (75 percent), Royce Freeman (75 percent). Brown is still worth picking up, even if Gurley can return this week. Gore and Freeman could be starters in all leagues in Week 7. I'd take Gore, Freeman and Brown, in that order, ahead of Williams if available. Drop candidates: Kenyan Drake (92 percent), Peyton Barber (75 percent), Kareem Hunt (66 percent), Wayne Gallman (65 percent). Drake is now part of a RBBC with Walton and Kalen Ballage, and the Dolphins are awful. There's no reason to stash Barber or Hunt on his bye, with the latter still four weeks away from playing because of his suspension. And we expect Barkley to return this week, so Gallman is now expendable.

Week 7 Priority List Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 24th OWNED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 12 REYDS 87 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Williams returned from his one-game absence due to a concussion and was the star of Green Bay's backfield in Week 6 against Detroit. While Aaron Jones fumbled and dropped a wide-open touchdown, Williams had 14 carries for 104 yards (7.4 yards per carry), along with four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Remember, before getting hurt against Philadelphia in Week 4, this backfield was an even split in terms of playing time, with Williams trending in the direction of taking over. Now, I still like Jones more than Williams, but Williams is a definite flex play in Week 7 against Oakland. And his role could expand moving forward. He's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 43rd OWNED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Alvin Kamara is fighting through an ankle injury, and we could be talking about Murray as a lottery ticket to cash soon. As such, you should add him now in all leagues. Kamara missed practice prior to Week 6 at Jacksonville and was questionable to play. It would not be a surprise if we find out the Saints want to rest him to make sure he's 100 percent for the rest of the season, which would allow Murray to get an increased workload. He hasn't been great this year as the backup to Kamara, but he just had 79 total yards and a season-high three catches against the Jaguars, so maybe things are turning around for him while Kamara is hurt. I'm picking him up in all leagues where available, and he's worth 10 percent of your FAAB. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA PIT -10.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR OWNED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Snell could be in a prime spot for Week 8 when the Steelers come off their bye because James Conner is hurt, as well as Jaylen Samuels being out. That could be great for Snell, who just had 17 carries for 75 yards (4.4 yards per carry), along with one catch for 14 yards on one target, in the first game without Samuels. Conner was hurt in that game, and Snell was the one killing the clock in the fourth quarter. But even if Conner is healthy after the bye, Pittsburgh has a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8. And Snell could play in tandem with Conner and still be productive. Snell is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 36th OWNED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 8 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 We told you to add Edmonds last week because David Johnson was dealing with a back injury prior to Week 6. Johnson was able to play against the Falcons, but Edmonds still had a big game in a secondary role. He had 14 PPR points against Atlanta and has now scored 30 PPR points in his past two outings. He has 13 carries and five catches over that span, and he can be a potential flex option in Week 7 at the Giants, even with Johnson healthy. Moving forward, Edmonds is also a lottery ticket in case Johnson got hurt. Edmonds is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 37th OWNED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 1 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 We're hopeful that Todd Gurley returns this week at Atlanta from his one-game absence due to a quad injury, but he could be out again. In his place, Malcolm Brown and Henderson weren't great in Week 6 against the 49ers. Brown had 11 carries for 40 yards (3.6 yards per carry), while Henderson had six carries for 39 yards (6.5 yards per carry), along with one catch for 9 yards on two targets. Watching Henderson, he looked explosive, and you wonder if the Rams will give him an extended look over Brown if Gurley is still out. It's worth a look, especially with a favorable matchup against the Falcons. I'm stashing Henderson in most leagues, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR OWNED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 14 REYDS 117 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 We'll find out if Burkhead can return in Week 7 at the Jets after being out for the past two games with a foot injury, and we'll see what his role is when healthy. Prior to going down in Week 4 at Buffalo, he was pushing Sony Michel for playing time, and Burkhead averaged 13.0 PPR points in his first three games of the year. With Michel continuing to be unimpressive, Burkhead could take on a bigger role in tandem with James White, and you should add him now while his value is down because of the injury. I'm trying to stash Burkhead in all my leagues, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -PK O/U 44 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 47th OWNED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 252 REC 1 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 I'm keeping Mattison on this list every week because he should be added in all leagues. Should something happen to Dalvin Cook, Mattison could be a star. In deeper leagues, he could be a potential flex while playing in tandem with Cook, and Mattison has rushed for at least 52 yards in three of his past four games. Other handcuffs to stash include Tony Pollard (45 percent) and Gus Edwards (10 percent), and these guys could be league winners if something happened to the starters on their team. Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -17 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 40th OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 71 REC 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 There were reports that the Dolphins wanted to give Walton more work prior to Week 6 against Washington, and that's exactly what happened. He had six carries for 32 yards (5.2 yards per carry), as well as five catches for 43 yards on six targets. He's only worth adding in deeper PPR leagues, but he's obviously passed Kalen Ballage on the depth chart as the guy behind Drake. This Miami offense isn't going to score often, but Walton could prove to be a useful pass catcher out of the backfield. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Injuries of note: Amari Cooper (thigh), Josh Gordon (knee), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Marquise Brown (ankle), Tyrell Williams (foot), Geronimo Allison (concussion), Deebo Samuel (groin), Randall Cobb (back), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), James Washington (shoulder), Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Kenny Stills (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (groin), A.J. Green (ankle)

Amari Cooper (thigh), Josh Gordon (knee), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Marquise Brown (ankle), Tyrell Williams (foot), Geronimo Allison (concussion), Deebo Samuel (groin), Randall Cobb (back), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), James Washington (shoulder), Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Kenny Stills (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (groin), A.J. Green (ankle) Priority list: Robby Anderson (59 percent ownership), Jamison Crowder (52 percent), Auden Tate (57 percent), Phillip Dorsett (48 percent), Jakobi Meyers (3 percent), Dante Pettis (20 percent), Cole Beasley (24 percent), Jaron Brown (1 percent), Allen Lazard (0 percent), Darius Slayton (5 percent), Adam Humphries (4 percent), Zay Jones (9 percent), Duke Williams (1 percent), DaeSean Hamilton (7 percent)

Robby Anderson (59 percent ownership), Jamison Crowder (52 percent), Auden Tate (57 percent), Phillip Dorsett (48 percent), Jakobi Meyers (3 percent), Dante Pettis (20 percent), Cole Beasley (24 percent), Jaron Brown (1 percent), Allen Lazard (0 percent), Darius Slayton (5 percent), Adam Humphries (4 percent), Zay Jones (9 percent), Duke Williams (1 percent), DaeSean Hamilton (7 percent) Check to see if available: Mike Williams (81 percent), Christian Kirk (81 percent), Golden Tate (79 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (79 percent), Mohamed Sanu (77 percent), D.K. Metcalf (76 percent). We hope that Kirk is back this week, and he'd be my No. 1 receiver to add if available. Tate would be right behind him, especially if Shepard remains out. Williams has 25 targets in his past two games, and hopefully the touchdowns will start to come. Metcalf should benefit with Will Dissly (Achilles) hurt. Sanu continues to play well in the high-powered Atlanta passing attack. And I'll give Valdes-Scantling one more week, especially with Adams and Allison both hurt.

Mike Williams (81 percent), Christian Kirk (81 percent), Golden Tate (79 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (79 percent), Mohamed Sanu (77 percent), D.K. Metcalf (76 percent). We hope that Kirk is back this week, and he'd be my No. 1 receiver to add if available. Tate would be right behind him, especially if Shepard remains out. Williams has 25 targets in his past two games, and hopefully the touchdowns will start to come. Metcalf should benefit with Will Dissly (Achilles) hurt. Sanu continues to play well in the high-powered Atlanta passing attack. And I'll give Valdes-Scantling one more week, especially with Adams and Allison both hurt. Drop candidates: Sterling Shepard (85 percent), Demarcus Robinson (73 percent), Mecole Hardman (61 percent), Antonio Brown (46 percent). Shepard's concussion could keep him out for an extended period, so he could be expendable in 10-team leagues. Robinson and Hardman aren't worth owning if Tyreek Hill and Watkins are healthy. And Brown has no value while out of the NFL.

Week 7 Priority List Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 32nd OWNED 59% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 29 REYDS 256 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 30th OWNED 52% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 272 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 You're not going to want to use the Jets receivers this week with their matchup against New England, but it was good to see them perform well in Week 6 against Dallas with Darnold back. Anderson had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys, while Crowder had six catches for 98 yards on nine targets. Anderson has the higher ceiling moving forward in all formats, while Crowder is the safer of the two in PPR. Remember, in Week 1 against Buffalo, Crowder had 14 catches for 99 yards on 17 targets, and the slot receiver for Adam Gase has always been a priority. After Week 7, the Jets schedule lightens up, especially starting in Week 9. They play Miami, the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami again during that stretch, so Anderson and Crowder could emerge as starters in all leagues. Both are worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 14th OWNED 79% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 We've been talking about Tate for weeks, and he just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Baltimore with five catches for 91 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and it doesn't appear that A.J. Green will return in Week 7 against Jacksonville. I plan on using Tate as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars if Jalen Ramsey (back) is out once again. Tate is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR OWNED 48% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 197 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 You can make a strong argument that Dorsett should be the No. 1 receiver to add this week, and I might agree if his hamstring is fine. He missed Week 6 against the Giants, and we're hopeful he's back for Week 7 at the Jets. With Josh Gordon banged up, the Patriots could lean on Dorsett, who had at least 18 PPR points in two of his first three games. Meyers could also benefit in a big way if Dorsett and Gordon are out, so he's worth a look in deeper leagues. And if you want to speculate on someone down the road, the Patriots could be getting rookie N'Keal Harry (11 percent owned) back soon from injured reserve. He's eligible to play in Week 9 after being out all season with an ankle injury. I'd spend up to 10 percent of your FAAB on Dorsett, up to 5 percent on Meyers and 1 percent on Harry. Dante Pettis WR SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -10 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 45th OWNED 20% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Pettis is starting to see his playing time rise, and he just had a season-high six targets in Week 6 at the Rams. With Deebo Samuel hurt, his targets could up even more, and Pettis has a great matchup in Week 7 at Washington. I'm hopeful Pettis can start playing like the receiver we hoped for in the preseason, but he's been a bust so far. Still, he could turn things around at any moment, which would help San Francisco and Fantasy managers. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 36th OWNED 24% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Beasley isn't someone who's going to win your Fantasy league, but he should be a good floor play as a receiver you can plug into your lineup if needed. And with a matchup against Miami in Week 7 -- followed by quality matchups against Philadelphia in Week 8, Washington in Week 9 and Miami again in Week 11 -- he's worth adding in PPR leagues. Beasley is averaging 10.8 PPR points for the season, but he has three games with at least 12 PPR points on the year. And in deeper leagues, you can take a look at Duke Williams, who will now be the No. 3 receiver in Buffalo behind John Brown and Beasley. Williams scored in his 2019 debut in Week 5 at Tennessee. Beasley is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Williams is worth 1 percent. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 41st OWNED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 65 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.7 Lazard could have an increased role for the Packers in Week 7 against Oakland if Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are both out. In Week 6 against Detroit, Lazard stepped up down the stretch with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if Adams or Allison return, but Lazard could be needed against the Raiders as a valuable asset for Aaron Rodgers. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jaron Brown WR SEA Seattle • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL SEA -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 47th OWNED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 145 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.7 Jaron Brown could be headed for a boost in production with Will Dissly (Achilles) hurt, and he just had three catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 6 at Cleveland. He has nine targets in his past two games, and even though he's the No. 3 receiver behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Russell Wilson will spread the ball around. I'm not overly excited about Brown in most leagues, but he could be someone to speculate on with Dissly likely out. Dissly was averaging six targets per game in the four outings prior to getting hurt in Week 6. Brown is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 40th OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 189 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Slayton saw a season-high eight targets in Week 6 at New England in the first game without Sterling Shepard, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four outings. If Shepard is out again in Week 7 against the Cardinals, Slayton would have the chance for a big role in a prime matchup. He's worth adding in deeper leagues and could be started as a No. 3 receiver. Slayton is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TEN -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 42nd OWNED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 189 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Humphries could benefit if Ryan Tannehill starts for Marcus Mariota given Tannehill's track record of leaning on his slot receivers. With Corey Davis and A.J. Brown not being dominant outside options, Tannehill could use Humphries as a valuable weapon in the middle of the field. He just matched his season high in catches in Week 6 at Denver with six, and that could be something to build on, especially if Tannehill starts. Humphries is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Zay Jones WR OAK Oakland • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR OWNED 9% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 18 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 Jones is expected to make his debut with the Raiders in Week 7 at Green Bay after being traded to from Buffalo to Oakland last week. He could step into a prominent role with Tyrell Williams hurt. I would take a flier on Jones in deeper leagues in case he emerges as the No. 2 receiver opposite Williams, but he's not someone to consider starting in any format against the Packers. DaeSean Hamilton WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 102 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 Hamilton is worth keeping an eye on in case Emmanuel Sanders is out this week against the Chiefs. You can also stash Hamilton in case Denver trades Sanders, which is a possibility. While Hamilton has done nothing this season -- he's combined for just 17 PPR points on the year -- he did average 13.3 PPR points in his final four games last year after Sanders ruptured his Achilles. Hamilton is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: Greg Olsen, Ricky Seals-Jones, Vance McDonald, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

Greg Olsen, Ricky Seals-Jones, Vance McDonald, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate Injuries of note: Evan Engram (knee), Will Dissly (Achilles), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vernon Davis (concussion), Geoff Swaim (concussion)

Evan Engram (knee), Will Dissly (Achilles), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vernon Davis (concussion), Geoff Swaim (concussion) Priority list: Hunter Henry (65 percent ownership), Chris Herndon (32 percent), Rhett Ellison (3 percent), Darren Fells (7 percent), Dawson Knox (5 percent), Jack Doyle (28 percent), Vernon Davis (10 percent), Luke Willson (0 percent)

Hunter Henry (65 percent ownership), Chris Herndon (32 percent), Rhett Ellison (3 percent), Darren Fells (7 percent), Dawson Knox (5 percent), Jack Doyle (28 percent), Vernon Davis (10 percent), Luke Willson (0 percent) Check to see if available: Jared Cook (82 percent), Gerald Everett (81 percent), T.J. Hockenson (73 percent), Jason Witten (70 percent). Witten should see a boost in targets if Amari Cooper (thigh) is out. Everett is still worth looking into despite his down game in Week 6. Hockenson still has the chance to be a starting tight end in all leagues, but he has a tough matchup in Week 7 against Minnesota. And Cook has now scored in back-to-back games, so he's worth looking into if available.

Jared Cook (82 percent), Gerald Everett (81 percent), T.J. Hockenson (73 percent), Jason Witten (70 percent). Witten should see a boost in targets if Amari Cooper (thigh) is out. Everett is still worth looking into despite his down game in Week 6. Hockenson still has the chance to be a starting tight end in all leagues, but he has a tough matchup in Week 7 against Minnesota. And Cook has now scored in back-to-back games, so he's worth looking into if available. Drop candidates: Will Dissly (94 percent), Greg Olsen (91 percent), Delanie Walker (85 percent), O.J. Howard (73 percent). Dissly is likely out for the season, although we didn't have an official update as of Tuesday morning. Olsen is not worth stashing on his bye, especially in 10-team leagues. Walker is struggling, so you might need to move on from him. And Howard has been a bust, although you could make a case to stash him in case he might get traded out of Tampa Bay.

Week 7 Priority List Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 4th OWNED 67% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 160 TD 2 FPTS/G 20 Henry, as stated above, is a must-own. We saw his upside in Week 6 against Pittsburgh when he had eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. He will be a star if healthy, and hopefully he doesn't miss any more time. If available, he's worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB budget if not more if you want a guaranteed starter at tight end. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK NR OWNED 32% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Herndon let us down last week when we expected him to return from his four-game suspension in Week 6, but he was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Since the Jets activated him Monday, that could be a sign that his hamstring problem isn't serious. Like the other Jets players listed here, I don't want to start Herndon in Week 7 against the Patriots. But I do want to stash him, if possible, with his matchups coming up against Miami, the Giants, Washington, Oakland, Cincinnati and Miami again, starting in Week 9. Herndon is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Rhett Ellison TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 9th OWNED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Ellison is a speculative add this week just in case Engram remains out. Ellison would be a borderline starter in all leagues with his matchup against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. In Week 6 at New England with Engram out, Ellison had three catches for 30 yards on seven targets, so Daniel Jones has no problem leaning on him as Engram's replacement. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 14th OWNED 7% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 159 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Our CBS Sports NFL reporter Evan Washburn was on the sideline for the Texans-Chiefs game, and he said on CBS Sports HQ on Monday that Houston wants to get its tight ends more involved. That has been a benefit for Fells, who has nine targets in his past two games for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has a good matchup in Week 7 against the Colts, who have allowed at least 11 PPR points to Austin Hooper, Foster Moreau, Darren Waller and Travis Kelce in their past three games. Fells is a great streaming option for Week 7 and is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 18th OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Knox had a bad game in Week 5 at Tennessee with three PPR points, but he averaged 11.5 PPR points in his previous two outings and has been averaging four targets per game in his past four games. His matchup in Week 7 against Miami is favorable just because the Dolphins are bad, but they have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. Still, I'd speculate on Knox as a streamer for Week 7. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -1 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Doyle comes off his bye with a tough matchup against the Texans, who are among the league leaders in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. But Doyle still has the chance to help you as a streamer in PPR, and he's averaging 8.0 PPR points in his past three games. Now, in two of those, T.Y. Hilton was either out or injured, so take that into account. But Doyle should be considered the second-best receiving option on the Colts behind Hilton, ahead of Eric Ebron. Ebron does have the better chance to score most weeks (he has two touchdowns in his past four games), and you can add him also since he's at 63 percent ownership. Both Colts tight ends are worth just 1 percent of your FAAB. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -10 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK NR OWNED 10% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Davis might not play in Week 7 against the 49ers, and you wouldn't want to start him anyway in most leagues given the tough matchup with San Francisco. But now we know Reed is on injured reserve, so Davis will be the starter when he's over the concussion that has kept him out for the past two games. In the first three games of the year, Davis averaged 8.3 PPR points per game, so he could be useful in deeper leagues when healthy. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Luke Willson TE SEA Seattle • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL SEA -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 19th OWNED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Willson could see an expanded role with Dissly out, so he's worth speculating on in deeper leagues. In three games with Seattle, Willson has nine PPR points combined, but Dissly had four games in a row with at least 12 PPR points before getting hurt in Week 6 at Cleveland. I doubt Willson picks up the bulk of that production, but it can't hurt to find out if you have a shaky tight end spot in a deeper league. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Priority list: Josh Lambo (55%) vs. KC; Zane Gonzalez (48%) vs. HOU; Matt Prater (38%) vs. MIN

WAIVER WIRE DST

Priority list: Broncos (52%) vs. Kansas City; Colts (17%) vs. Houston; Cardinals (9%) at Giants

