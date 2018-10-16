Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Marlon Mack and bye-week replacement QBs your top targets

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's Week 7, and this is the first time we have at least four teams on a bye with Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Oakland all off. That means we're missing plenty of star players.

Are you ready?

Of course you are.

Thankfully, there are plenty of players on the waiver wire at every position to help you manage without the guys on a bye, as well as deal with the usual allotment of injuries. And, as always, we're here to help.

There are a few good streaming options at quarterback, including Baker Mayfield, Mitchell Trubisky and Eli Manning. Yes, it's worth trusting Manning at least one more time with his matchup against Atlanta.

At running back, there are a few guys you either gave up on too soon — or never had faith in to begin with. They include Marlon Mack, Peyton Barber, Latavius Murray and Frank Gore.

There are plenty of receivers to target this week, but a few of my favorites include Chris Godwin, Chester Rogers, Taylor Gabriel, Marquise Goodwin and Christian Kirk. You should also consider Cameron Meredith and Tre'Quan Smith again if Ted Ginn (knee) remains out.

Tight end is looking better as a whole with more talent thanks to O.J. Howard and C.J. Uzomah. And we have some good streaming options to consider at DST and kicker.

It should be a busy week on the waiver wire as always. Good luck with those moves.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.



Quarterbacks

Add 'Em 59% Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky has scored 87 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami, and hopefully he stays hot in Week 7 against New England. The Patriots have allowed 717 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in the past two games against Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes. And in two road games this year, the Patriots have allowed 639 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions against Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford. Trubisky, like Mayfield, is worth streaming in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 69% Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB We'll see if firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith does anything for Tampa Bay's defense this week, but Mayfield should have the chance for his best game so far in his rookie campaign. The Buccaneers have allowed 12 passing touchdowns in their past three games against Ben Roethlisberger, Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Ryan, and every opposing quarterback against Tampa Bay has passed for at least 334 yards. Mayfield, who is expected to be fine with his ankle, is a great streaming option and worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget. He also has a tremendous schedule moving forward at Pittsburgh in Week 8, vs. Kansas City in Week 9 and vs. Atlanta in Week 10. 42% Eli Manning New York Giants QB Believe me, I'm skittish to recommend Manning here. He was awful in Week 6 against Philadelphia when he scored just nine Fantasy points. But he was playing better in the three games prior to facing the Eagles, and this is a good rebound spot against the Falcons. Only Tampa Bay allows more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Atlanta, and the past five quarterbacks to face the Falcons have combined for 1,713 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with two rushing scores. I'll go back to Manning in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 39% Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco comes home after three consecutive games on the road, and he could be in a potential shootout with Drew Brees. In two road games for New Orleans, Matt Ryan and Manning combined for 629 passing yards and six touchdowns, and Flacco has 44 Fantasy points in his two lone games in Baltimore this season against Buffalo and Denver. In his past five home games going back to last year, he's averaging 244 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns and one interception. He's worth using in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 21% C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB Beathard has actually been a good Fantasy quarterback in three starts since Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) went down in Week 3. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Chargers, Cardinals and Packers, and hopefully he'll have a healthy Marquise Goodwin for the rest of the year after Goodwin scored twice against Green Bay in Week 6. Beathard is a streaming option for Week 7 against the Rams and worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Running backs

Add 'Em 62% Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB If Mack can just stay healthy, he would have the chance to be a quality Fantasy option in all leagues. He's appeared in just two games this season while battling a hamstring injury, but he played well in Week 6 against the Jets with 12 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for 4 yards. The 93 total yards tied a career high for Mack, who saw his first action since Week 2, and he should lead this crowded running back corps moving forward — assuming he can stay healthy. It's worth buying in if he's available, and you can spend 15-20 percent of your FAAB on him heading into his Week 7 matchup against Buffalo. 53% Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB If you tell me Cook is out again with his hamstring injury in Week 7 at the Jets, I'm taking Murray as the No. 1 running back and likely No. 1 waiver priority this week. But there's the chance Cook can play this week, which clearly lowers the upside for Murray. Since we likely won't know heading into Tuesday night, it's worth adding Murray, even if it's just to stash him based on Cook's track record (he's appeared in seven games over the past two seasons). In Week 6 against Arizona, Murray had the best game of any Vikings running back this season with 24 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 3 yards. If he starts against the Jets with Cook out, he's a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. Murray is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 58% Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Atlanta with 13 carries for 82 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. Granted, it was against the Falcons, who are terrible defensively, but it was Barber — and not rookie Ronald Jones — who led Tampa Bay's backfield in touches coming off the bye. Jones was held to one carry for 3 yards and three catches for 16 yards. Barber will remain in a timeshare with Jones and could start losing work to him, but it's his job for now. And he has the potential to be a low-end starting option in Week 7 against the Browns, who are in the top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Barber is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 33% Frank Gore Miami Dolphins RB Gore has quietly put together a nice stretch of Fantasy production over the past three games, scoring 13, six and 12 PPR points over that span. He has more carries than Kenyan Drake in their past four outings, and he just had a standout game in Week 6 against Chicago with 15 carries for 101 yards, along with one catch for 18 yards. This backfield will remain a timeshare, and it's hard to trust Gore at 35 yeard old, especially if he continues to get a heavy workload. But his matchup in Week 7 is excellent against Detroit. You can use Gore as a flex option in all leagues this week, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 43% Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB Johnson has started to come alive of late in the passing game, and he could be needed with Cleveland's receiving corps falling apart. He has four catches in two of his past four games, and he scored 13 PPR points in Week 4 at Oakland, as well as 14 PPR points in Week 6 against the Chargers. He also gets a favorable schedule coming up against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta in the next four weeks. After a slow start sharing touches with Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb, it might be time to trust Johnson again in PPR leagues. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 0% Raheem Mostert San Francisco 49ers RB The 49ers backfield had a different look than anyone would have expected Monday night at Green Bay. Matt Breida was expected to be out with an ankle sprain, and the thought was Alfred Morris was headed for a heavy workload. Instead, Breida played, and Mostert was the No. 2 running back ahead of Morris, who played one offensive snap and had no touches. It appears now that Mostert is the backup for Breida, and Mostert looked explosive with 12 carries for 87 yards against the Packers. You can likely cut Morris in the majority of leagues, and it's worth stashing Mostert with 1 percent of your FAAB, especially since Breida has battled various injuries this year. 20% Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons RB For as long as Freeman will remain out for the Falcons, Smith will continue to have a prominent role in tandem with Tevin Coleman. And even though Smith hasn't posted eye-popping numbers in his past three games, he has scored in each outing over that span. Freeman is expected to miss Week 7 again, and Smith can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 24% D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he does not expect Foreman to be activated off the PUP list coming off last year's Achilles injury. "I don't think he's quite ready," O'Brien said to the local media in Houston. But Foreman is now eligible to start practicing when he is ready, and he's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot. With Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue struggling to run the ball, the Texans can turn to Foreman at some point when he returns. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Wide receivers

Add 'Em 59% Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Godwin just continues to be productive, and his stat line in Week 6 at Atlanta was solid in the first start with Jameis Winston. He had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in four of five games this season. He also has eight targets inside the 10 yard line, and no other Tampa Bay player has more than one. Godwin is worth starting in all leagues in Week 7 against Cleveland, and he's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB. 45% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR I'm hopeful that what Goodwin showed us in Week 6 at Green Bay is a sign of things to come, and he can stay healthy for the rest of the season. He had five targets and went off for four catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns. I liked Goodwin a lot coming into the year with Garoppolo, but injuries to both have been frustrating, which caused many Fantasy owners to drop Goodwin. Now, it's worth buying back in with him, and hopefully he can continue to connect with Beathard on a regular basis. Goodwin is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 26% Taylor Gabriel Chicago Bears WR Gabriel has been a star for the Bears the past two games, and hopefully he stays hot for the foreseeable future. He has 12 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Miami, and he's worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in Week 7 against New England. Even in a crowded receiving corps with Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Anthony Miller, Gabriel is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. As for Miller, who scored in Week 6 at Miami on just one catch for 29 yards and four targets, he's worth a look at 1 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues. 21% Chester Rogers Indianapolis Colts WR We'll hopefully get Hilton back on the field soon, but Rogers has been great in his place. And we'll see how Rogers does once he and Hilton share the field together. Rogers has at least 10 targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each game over that span. He's worth starting in PPR in Week 7 against Buffalo at home, and he's a flex option in non-PPR in this matchup with the Bills. Rogers is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 27% Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR Kirk has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Larry Fitzgerald struggling with injuries, and Kirk has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. Josh Rosen is leaning on Kirk, who had a season-high seven targets at Minnesota in Week 6. You should expect his targets to continue to rise, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7 against Denver. Kirk is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 14% Cameron Meredith New Orleans Saints WR If Ginn is out again, there could be plenty of production available to Meredith and Smith. In Week 5, with Ginn out against Washington, Smith went off with three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on three targets, while Meredith had five catches for 71 yards on five targets. I prefer Meredith more long-term since he can be productive if Ginn plays, but Smith has the higher ceiling if Ginn is out. It's a tough matchup in Week 7 at Baltimore, but Meredith and Smith are worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB to see what happens. 41% Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR Callaway has not been good of late with a combined eight catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games despite 24 targets. But I'm buying back in given his upcoming schedule against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Atlanta. If he continues to see an average of eight targets per game in those matchups, he should start to deliver. In deeper leagues, look at Ratley, who is dealing with hip and back injuries. Coach Hue Jackson said Ratley will be fine, and he just had six catches for 82 yards on eight targets against the Chargers in Week 6. Callaway is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Ratley is worth 1 percent. 2% Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR The Jets could be without Enunwa and Pryor this week against Minnesota, which should mean plenty of targets for Kearse. He had a great game in Week 6 against the Colts with nine catches for 94 yards on 10 targets, and he should see plenty of targets again, especially if he continues seeing time in the slot. It's not an easy matchup against the Vikings in Week 7, but volume should help Kearse finish with respectable stats as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 16% Paul Richardson Washington Redskins WR If Crowder continues to remain out, we could see Richardson get an uptick in targets. He has five targets in each of the past two games, and he's quietly scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four outings. And looking ahead, Richardson will face Atlanta in Week 9 and Tampa Bay in Week 10, which are two amazing matchups. Richardson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 12% Albert Wilson Miami Dolphins WR Is Wilson Miami's top receiver? While no one has emerged from this receiving corps to produce on a consistent basis, Wilson has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two games with at least 23 points. His most impressive outing was in Week 6 against Chicago with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and we'll see what he does for an encore in Week 7 against Detroit. In deeper leagues, take a chance on Wilson with at least 1 percent of your FAAB. 8% Cole Beasley Dallas Cowboys WR Beasley just had his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with nine catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and it would be nice to see the Cowboys feature him more given the problems with their receiving corps. He has four games with at least five targets, and he's averaging 15.3 PPR points over that span. In PPR leagues, it's worth stashing Beasley to see if his production will start to rise after his performance against the Jaguars. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 23% Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR On most teams, Williams would likely be a more featured option, but he gets lost with the Chargers given all their weapons. But every now and then, we get a glimpse of his upside, which happened in Week 6 at Cleveland when he had three catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. Before you get excited about Williams, keep in mind that he has five targets or less in every game this year, and this was his first game with double digits in PPR points. At best, spend 1 percent of your FAAB on Williams.

Tight ends

Add 'Em 53% O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard was a surprise performer in Week 6 because he was able to play despite a MCL sprain that was expected to keep him out 2-4 weeks when he was hurt in Week 4. And he played well with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and the one time he missed that total was when he got hurt against the Bears. He will share playing time with Brate, who has scored in three games in a row, but Brate only had one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown on one target against the Falcons. Still, you can look at Brate if you're desperate in deeper leagues. Spend 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget on Howard, and Brate is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 29% C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah is in great shape with Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (foot) hurt, and Uzomah is coming off a solid game in Week 6 against Pittsburgh with six catches for 54 yards on seven targets. He will likely have the chance for several stat lines like this until Kroft returns, and he's worth starting in Week 7 against Kansas City. Uzomah is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 6% Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis is only worth a look in deeper leagues, but he has now scored at least nine PPR points in two of his past three games. And Washington's receiving corps is banged up, which means Davis could start to see an uptick in targets. He's still behind Jordan Reed, but we know Reed's injury track record. Keep an eye on Davis in deeper formats. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 0% Nick O'Leary Miami Dolphins TE Let's see if O'Leary can become the primary tight end for the Dolphins after his performance in Week 6 against Chicago. With A.J. Derby (foot) hurt and Mike Gesicki not doing much, O'Leary stood out against the Bears with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets. We'll see how he does if Derby is healthy, as well as playing with Tannehill, but he's worth a look in deeper leagues. O'Leary is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

DST streamers

Colts (17 percent) vs. BUF



Cardinals (31 percent) vs. DEN



Broncos (49 percent) at ARI



Lions (11 percent) at MIA



Redskins (13 percent) vs. DAL



Bills (20 percent) at IND



K streamers

