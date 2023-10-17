Another week, another laundry list of injuries. And once again, some star players could be missing time after getting hurt in Week 6, including Christian McCaffrey (oblique), Kyren Williams (ankle), David Montgomery (ribs), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Justin Fields (thumb).

It could be tough to field a healthy Fantasy roster right now, and we have six teams on a bye in Week 7 as well (Carolina, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Tennessee and the Jets). Winning in your Fantasy league might be more about survival than skill at this point.

The most popular player off the waiver wire this week will be the starting running back in San Francisco if McCaffrey is out, and we have two candidates vying for the job in Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. Based on what Kyle Shanahan said Monday, I'd give a slight nod to Mitchell.

"Elijah, when he has been healthy, has been as good of a back as there is," Shanahan said. "He's just had a hard time staying healthy, but I also can't take away anything from JP (Mason). I mean every time JP's got his opportunities, you guys see how he's done. So both of those guys have done very well. Elijah came back and practiced late last week on Thursday. So he got really one true day of practice in, and that's why JP got the first nod once Christian came out. But we've got two really good players there."

Mitchell returned in Week 6 from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, but Mason played ahead of Mitchell after McCaffrey got hurt in the loss at Cleveland. We could see both share the workload if McCaffrey is out, making this a messy situation. And, we also might not know if McCaffrey is going to miss any time before waivers run since the 49ers first practice is Thursday with a Monday night game in Week 7 at Minnesota.

For the Rams, we have Williams and Ronnie Rivers (knee) both hurt, which puts rookie Zach Evans in a prominent role. It appears like Williams will only miss Week 7 against the Steelers, but Evans is worth adding in all leagues since he will be at least a flex option against Pittsburgh.

Montgomery is not expected to play in Week 7 at Baltimore and could miss multiple weeks, and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) has missed the past two games. If both are out against the Ravens then Craig Reynolds will be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. Reynolds would have a difficult matchup against Baltimore, but his volume of work would make him attractive to a running back-needy Fantasy manager.

There isn't a direct replacement option for Samuel in San Francisco -- just expect more targets for Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- but there are some receivers who could help you off waivers, including Josh Downs, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rashee Rice, Curtis Samuel, Kendrick Bourne and Rashid Shaheed. And Downs, Robinson and Rice are all worth stashing in the majority of leagues based on their upside.

Quarterback could be a mess this week if Fields is out. We also have Deshaun Watson (shoulder) still hurt and no Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud or Dak Prescott because of the byes. Sam Howell would be the first quarterback to target off waivers, but otherwise the position is ugly, as we'll show you below.

We'll also discuss tight ends to add and DST and kicker options to stream. There's a lot happening heading into Week 7, so expect this to be a busy week of playing the waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Bryce Young, Zach Wilson and Ryan Tannehill

Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Bryce Young, Zach Wilson and Ryan Tannehill Injuries: Justin Fields (thumb), Trevor Lawrence (knee), Jimmy Garoppolo (back), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Daniel Jones (neck), Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Kyler Murray (knee)

Justin Fields (thumb), Trevor Lawrence (knee), Jimmy Garoppolo (back), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Daniel Jones (neck), Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Kyler Murray (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Love (77 percent rostered). Love had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at Las Vegas with just 4.9 Fantasy points, and he has six interceptions in his past three outings. But I expect him to rebound this week at Denver, mostly because the Broncos defense is awful. Denver allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season at 25.5 points per game, and Love should be considered a sleeper coming off his bye.



Jordan Love (77 percent rostered). Love had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at Las Vegas with just 4.9 Fantasy points, and he has six interceptions in his past three outings. But I expect him to rebound this week at Denver, mostly because the Broncos defense is awful. Denver allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season at 25.5 points per game, and Love should be considered a sleeper coming off his bye. Drop candidate: Russell Wilson (80 percent rostered) and Anthony Richardson (79 percent). Wilson looked awful at Kansas City in Week 6 with a season-low 8.9 Fantasy points, and it's not going to get any easier against Green Bay in Week 7 with the Packers coming off a bye. Then, Wilson faces the Chiefs again in Week 8, with a bye in Week 9. He's only worth rostering in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. ... You can stash Richardson if you have an IR spot, but if not then it might be tough to keep him on your roster since he could opt for season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder. I hope he's back at some point this season, but it doesn't appear likely he'll return when eligible in Week 10, especially with the Colts on a bye in Week 11.



Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats PAYDS 1500 RUYDS 104 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 I'm cheating a little bit with Howell since he's at 66 percent rostered, but he has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 7 with a matchup at the Giants. Howell has scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three in a row, and three of the past five quarterbacks against the Giants have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points. I like Howell as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1299 RUYDS 7 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Carr just passed for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception at Houston, and he's scored at least 18.3 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Patriots and Texans, which is his best two-game stretch of the season. He's worth using as a low-end starter against the Jaguars on Thursday night since Jacksonville has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.4 Fantasy points. And in the past two games against Josh Allen and Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars have allowed 681 passing yards to those two quarterbacks. Carr is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats PAYDS 1088 RUYDS 67 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.6 Mayfield had a miserable game against the Lions in Week 6 with a season-low 6.8 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in three of his first four games, and there's rebound potential this week against the Falcons. Atlanta allows an average of 19.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and Mayfield should be in that range in this NFC South matchup. He's a low-end starter in deeper one-quarterback leagues and should be added for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 292 RUYDS 40 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Taylor might get another start for Daniel Jones (neck) in Week 7 against Washington, and Taylor is worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if needed. Taylor started in Week 6 at Buffalo and passed for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he also added 24 rushing yards. This is an easier matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points. In one-quarterback leagues, Taylor is a desperation add for 1 percent of your FAB. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Taylor is worth adding for up to 10 percent. Tyson Bagent QB CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 83 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.7 We don't know how much time Justin Fields (thumb) will miss, but he's not expected to play in Week 7 against the Raiders. That means Bagent should start for the Bears, and he's worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He did OK against the Vikings when Fields went out with 10-of-14 completions for no touchdowns, one interception and a rushing touchdown. And we'll see what happens with a full week to prepare for the Raiders, who allow 17.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Bagent is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Brian Hoyer QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 102 RUYDS -3 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2 We'll see what the Raiders do if Jimmy Garoppolo (back) can't play in Week 7 at Chicago, but it appears like Hoyer would get the start ahead of Aiden O'Connell. In Week 6 against New England, Hoyer was the No. 2 quarterback, but O'Connell started in Week 4 at the Chargers when Garoppolo was out with a concussion. Hoyer fared well against the Patriots in relief with 102 passing yards on 6-of-10 completions, and he would be considered a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Garoppolo is out against the Bears. Chicago is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 24.4 points per game, so there is some sleeper appeal in Week 7 for whoever starts for the Raiders. Add Hoyer for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. P.J. Walker QB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 192 RUYDS 1 TD 0 INT 2 FPTS/G 3.7 We'll see what happens with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) for Week 7 at Indianapolis, but he's out for his third game in a row then Walker would start for the Browns and be worth a look in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. You can add him in those formats for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Walker didn't have a big game against San Francisco in his lone start this season with 3.8 Fantasy points, but that was a tough matchup. He would fare better against the Colts, who allow 20.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. I'm hopeful Watson can return against Indianapolis, but if he's out then Walker has some sleeper appeal as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye : Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard



: Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (oblique), David Montgomery (ribs), Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), Kyren Williams (ankle), Ronnie Rivers (knee), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Damien Harris (neck), De'Von Achane (knee), Jeff Wilson (ribs), Christopher Brooks (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Samaje Perine (leg), James Conner (knee), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Jamaal Williams (hamstring)

Christian McCaffrey (oblique), David Montgomery (ribs), Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), Kyren Williams (ankle), Ronnie Rivers (knee), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Damien Harris (neck), De'Von Achane (knee), Jeff Wilson (ribs), Christopher Brooks (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Samaje Perine (leg), James Conner (knee), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyjae Spears (78 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (77 percent), Roschon Johnson (76 percent), Jeff Wilson (75 percent), D'Onta Foreman (74 percent), Chuba Hubbard (74 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (71 percent). I want to roster Spears even with the Titans on a bye in Week 7. If Derrick Henry misses any time this season due to injury, Spears has the potential to be a lottery ticket. ... We expect Aaron Jones to return from his hamstring injury after Green Bay's bye in Week 6, but if he's out then Dillon would be a low-end starter in all leagues. He had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Las Vegas with 13.6 PPR points, and his matchup against Denver in Week 7 is awesome since the Broncos allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. ... I'm hopeful Johnson will return in Week 7 after missing Week 6 due to a concussion. He should emerge as the best running back in Chicago while Khalil Herbert (ankle) is on IR. If Johnson is out then look for Foreman to once again shoulder the load for the Bears like he did in Week 6 against Minnesota with 15 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target. ... Wilson could be active for the Dolphins this week, and we'll see what kind of a role he has in tandem with Raheem Mostert. I would consider Wilson a flex option in all leagues against the Eagles. ... Hubbard might be the best running back for the Panthers for the foreseeable future if Sanders is still dealing with his shoulder injury coming off the bye in Week 7. With Sanders out in Week 6 at Miami, Hubbard had 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards on one target for 16.0 PPR points. ... Charbonnet is worth keeping on your bench if you have an open roster spot. Should something happen to Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet would be a lottery ticket in all leagues.



Tyjae Spears (78 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (77 percent), Roschon Johnson (76 percent), Jeff Wilson (75 percent), D'Onta Foreman (74 percent), Chuba Hubbard (74 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (71 percent). I want to roster Spears even with the Titans on a bye in Week 7. If Derrick Henry misses any time this season due to injury, Spears has the potential to be a lottery ticket. ... We expect Aaron Jones to return from his hamstring injury after Green Bay's bye in Week 6, but if he's out then Dillon would be a low-end starter in all leagues. He had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Las Vegas with 13.6 PPR points, and his matchup against Denver in Week 7 is awesome since the Broncos allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. ... I'm hopeful Johnson will return in Week 7 after missing Week 6 due to a concussion. He should emerge as the best running back in Chicago while Khalil Herbert (ankle) is on IR. If Johnson is out then look for Foreman to once again shoulder the load for the Bears like he did in Week 6 against Minnesota with 15 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target. ... Wilson could be active for the Dolphins this week, and we'll see what kind of a role he has in tandem with Raheem Mostert. I would consider Wilson a flex option in all leagues against the Eagles. ... Hubbard might be the best running back for the Panthers for the foreseeable future if Sanders is still dealing with his shoulder injury coming off the bye in Week 7. With Sanders out in Week 6 at Miami, Hubbard had 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards on one target for 16.0 PPR points. ... Charbonnet is worth keeping on your bench if you have an open roster spot. Should something happen to Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet would be a lottery ticket in all leagues. Drop candidates: Emari Demercado (91 percent rostered), Cam Akers (68 percent), Dalvin Cook (60 percent) and Samaje Perine (59 percent). So much for Demercado being the main running back in Arizona with James Conner (knee) out. In Week 6 at the Rams, it was Keaontay Ingram and Damien Williams doing most of the work, even though Demercado played the majority of snaps. Demercado had just two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. Meanwhile, Ingram and Williams combined for 18 carries for 76 yards and three catches for 19 yards on three targets. It's hard to expect a different pecking order in Week 7 against Seattle, so you can drop Demercado if needed. ... Akers can be rostered if you want to carry him as the handcuff for Alexander Mattison, but Akers hasn't made much of an impact in Minnesota since joining the team in Week 4. He's played 29 percent of the snaps or less in each of the past three games, and he's had seven touches or less in each outing. It will likely take Mattison getting hurt or benched for Akers to make a Fantasy impact this year. ... Cook played a season-low nine snaps in Week 6 against the Eagles, and Breece Hall has taken over the Jets backfield. It's safe to drop Cook during the Jets bye in Week 7, and Cook will just be a handcuff for Hall moving forward. ... Perine is hurt, and we don't know his status heading into Week 7 against Green Bay. The Broncos backfield is also too crowded now with Javonte Williams healthy and the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin, so Perine is safe to drop in most formats.



Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 3 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 We're waiting to find out the status of Christian McCaffrey (oblique), who left Week 6 at Cleveland. The problem is we might not know his outlook for Week 7 until Thursday since the 49ers play at Minnesota on Monday night. As of now, you should anticipate that McCaffrey will be out, and we'll see if San Francisco will lean on Mitchell or Mason as the lead running back. When healthy, Mitchell has been the No. 2 option in the backfield, but he missed two games prior to Week 6, which put Mason in that role. Mitchell returned against the Browns, but Mason played 15 snaps compared to seven for Mitchell. I would lean Mitchell over Mason based on what Kyle Shanahan said Monday, but it's likely a fluid situation and both will share touches. Mitchell is worth adding for 15-20 percent of your FAB unless we find out McCaffrey is out longer. Mason is worth adding for at least 15 percent as well in case he's the lead running back in San Francisco. We know whoever gets the majority of touches in this backfield could be a star, and you want to reach for that running back in case McCaffrey misses any time. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 1 REYDS 13 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 We're waiting to find out the status of Christian McCaffrey (oblique), who left Week 6 at Cleveland. The problem is we might not know his outlook for Week 7 until Thursday since the 49ers play at Minnesota on Monday night. As of now, you should anticipate that McCaffrey will be out, and we'll see if San Francisco will lean on Mitchell or Mason as the lead running back. When healthy, Mitchell has been the No. 2 option in the backfield, but he missed two games prior to Week 6, which put Mason in that role. Mitchell returned against the Browns, but Mason played 15 snaps compared to seven for Mitchell. I would lean Mitchell over Mason based on what Kyle Shanahan said Monday, but it's likely a fluid situation and both will share touches. Mitchell is worth adding for 15-20 percent of your FAB unless we find out McCaffrey is out longer. Mason is worth adding for at least 15 percent as well in case he's the lead running back in San Francisco. We know whoever gets the majority of touches in this backfield could be a star, and you want to reach for that running back in case McCaffrey misses any time. Zach Evans RB LAR L.A. Rams • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 ESPN reported Monday that Kyren Williams (ankle) is expected to miss Week 7 against Pittsburgh, and Ronnie Rivers (knee) is also expected to be out for a few weeks. That puts Evans and Royce Freeman in line for a lot of work, but Evans has actually played this season and has more appeal. It's a tough matchup against the Steelers, but Williams has been fantastic this year and has scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games. We'll see how the Rams use Evans and Freeman, but Evans is worth using as at least a flex option in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 15 percent of your FAB, and he could be the backup for Williams when he returns as long as Rivers is out. Craig Reynolds RB DET Detroit • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 89 REC 3 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that David Montgomery (ribs) is going to miss some time with his injury, but we don't know how long that will be. The Lions have a bye in Week 9, so Week 10 is a possible return for Montgomery if this injury lingers. Also, Campbell said Jahmyr Gibbs looks like he can return from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 7 at Baltimore. Since that's not guaranteed, we should be looking to add Reynolds. With Montgomery hurt in Week 6 at Tampa Bay and Gibbs out, Reynolds had 10 carries for 15 yards and two catches for 28 yards on two targets. If he starts against the Ravens then Reynolds would be considered a flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 5 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 5, Hunt saw a season-high in snaps with 28 in Week 6 against San Francisco. He finished with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 24 yards on three targets. Jerome Ford played more snaps (38) and was still successful with 17 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets, but Hunt is worth putting on your bench where available. We'll see what happens in Week 7 at the Colts, but it appears like this will be a tandem moving forward in Cleveland. Hunt is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Keaontay Ingram RB ARI Arizona • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 In the Cardinals' first game without James Conner (knee) in Week 6 at the Rams, Ingram and Williams shared touches, and each of them had more touches than Emari Demercado. Ingram had 10 carries for 40 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Williams had eight carries for 36 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target. Demercado had two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. It would appear like Ingram and Williams will remain in the top duo, and you should add Ingram where available if you need a flex for 5 percent of your FAB. Williams is also worth adding as a flex for up to 5 percent. The Cardinals have a tough matchup in Week 7 at Seattle, so we'll see what happens in that game, but Conner is out for three more games and hopefully someone will emerge as the best running back in Arizona from this group. Damien Williams RB ARI Arizona

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 1 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 In the Cardinals' first game without James Conner (knee) in Week 6 at the Rams, Ingram and Williams shared touches, and each of them had more touches than Emari Demercado. Ingram had 10 carries for 40 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. Williams had eight carries for 36 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target. Demercado had two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. It would appear like Ingram and Williams will remain in the top duo, and you should add Ingram where available if you need a flex for 5 percent of your FAB. Williams is also worth adding as a flex for up to 5 percent. The Cardinals have a tough matchup in Week 7 at Seattle, so we'll see what happens in that game, but Conner is out for three more games and hopefully someone will emerge as the best running back in Arizona from this group. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 10 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Hill continues to share touches with Gus Edwards, and we'll see if the Ravens start to work in more of Keaton Mitchell now that he's active. But Hill is still worth adding in all leagues where available since he could be Baltimore's best running back moving forward. He has two games in five outings (he missed Week 3 against Indianapolis with a toe injury) with at least 12.5 PPR points, and he should be the best Ravens running back in the passing game. He might never be more than a flex option most weeks, including Week 7 against Detroit, but it's a good idea to stash Hill on your bench with 5-10 percent of your FAB. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -2 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 The Dolphins didn't activate Jeff Wilson (ribs) off IR in Week 6, and Christopher Brooks (ankle) was hurt against Carolina. With De'Von Achane (knee) on IR, Ahmed could be the No. 2 running back for the Dolphins in tandem with Raheem Mostert in Week 7 at Philadelphia. We hope to see Wilson get activated prior to that game, but Ahmed is a good running back to speculate on in case Wilson remains out. Add Ahmed for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Nico Collins, Nathaniel Dell, Robert Woods, DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Nico Collins, Nathaniel Dell, Robert Woods, DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks Injuries: Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Chris Olave (toe), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Alec Pierce (shoulder), Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Nathaniel Dell (concussion), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee) and Treylon Burks (knee)

Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Chris Olave (toe), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Alec Pierce (shoulder), Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Nathaniel Dell (concussion), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee) and Treylon Burks (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: K.J. Osborn (76 percent rostered), Josh Palmer (72 percent) and Diontae Johnson (72 percent). Osborn didn't do much in his first game without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) with four catches for 48 yards on five targets in Week 6 at Chicago, but Kirk Cousins only attempted 31 passes. Osborn's five targets tied Jordan Addison, and I expect Osborn to have some big games coming up while Jefferson is out. Stash him on your bench. ... Palmer had four catches for 60 yards on seven targets on Monday night against Dallas, and he had a touchdown in the first quarter called back due to a penalty away from the play. He's been a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver since Mike Williams (ACL) was injured in Week 3. ... We've been saying for the past couple of weeks to add Johnson since he's eligible to return from IR in Week 7, and here we are. I expect Johnson to lead the Steelers in targets from this point on, and he should be considered a potential starter in all PPR leagues.



K.J. Osborn (76 percent rostered), Josh Palmer (72 percent) and Diontae Johnson (72 percent). Osborn didn't do much in his first game without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) with four catches for 48 yards on five targets in Week 6 at Chicago, but Kirk Cousins only attempted 31 passes. Osborn's five targets tied Jordan Addison, and I expect Osborn to have some big games coming up while Jefferson is out. Stash him on your bench. ... Palmer had four catches for 60 yards on seven targets on Monday night against Dallas, and he had a touchdown in the first quarter called back due to a penalty away from the play. He's been a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver since Mike Williams (ACL) was injured in Week 3. ... We've been saying for the past couple of weeks to add Johnson since he's eligible to return from IR in Week 7, and here we are. I expect Johnson to lead the Steelers in targets from this point on, and he should be considered a potential starter in all PPR leagues. Drop candidates: Tutu Atwell (79 percent rostered), Jahan Dotson (71 percent) and Quentin Johnston (57 percent). In the two games since Cooper Kupp returned from his four-game absence with a hamstring injury, Atwell has three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's no longer reliable as even a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues as long as Kupp and Puka Nacua are healthy. ... Dotson reached a new low in Week 6 at Atlanta with no catches on just one target. He's now scored 6.0 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and there's little reason to roster him in most leagues heading into Week 7 at the Giants. ... Johnston had another dud Monday night against the Cowboys with no catches on just two targets. He's now played two games without Mike Williams and only has one catch for 18 yards on five targets. I'm hopeful more production will come down the road, but it's hard to wait for that to happen if you need an open roster spot.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 276 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 The positives for Downs in Week 6 at Jacksonville were his 2-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and his eight targets, which were second on the team behind Michael Pittman. The negatives were he finished with only five catches for 21 yards. Now, this is the fourth time this season Downs has played with Gardner Minshew, and Downs scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully that level of production will continue, but I'd like to see more receptions and certainly more yards to go with his heavy volume of targets. Downs doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 7 against Cleveland, but he will be considered a No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup and is worth adding for 10 percent of your FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 25 REYDS 141 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Robinson had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Buffalo with eight catches for 62 yards on eight targets, and I hope it's that he's finally healthy from last year's torn ACL and not that he likes Tyrod Taylor better as his starting quarterback. Taylor started in place of Daniel Jones (neck), and we'll see if Jones can return in Week 7 against Washington. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Giants should continue to lean on Robinson, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for this team. I would view Robinson as a No. 3 PPR receiver for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding for 10 percent of your FAB. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 245 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Rice continues to show flashes of his potential, and he had four catches for 72 yards on four targets in Week 6 against Denver. He now has at least 10.9 PPR points in four of six games, and I'm waiting for the Chiefs to finally feature him as a main target for Patrick Mahomes. While you might need patience to keep Rice on your roster, it could pay big dividends as the season goes on. And he might be someone you want to start in three-receiver leagues in Week 7 against the Chargers. Rice is worth adding in all formats for 10 percent of your FAB. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 31 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Samuel has become the most consistent Fantasy receiver for the Commanders with at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row. He has a touchdown in all of those games, but he also has two outings over that span with at least seven targets, six catches and 51 yards. We'll see if he can keep this up, but Sam Howell continues to give him chances to succeed. And Samuel should definitely be rostered in more Fantasy leagues than Jahan Dotson. Samuel should be added in all formats for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 44 REYDS 307 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Bourne was a go-to option for New England in Week 6 at Las Vegas with 10 catches for 89 yards on 11 targets. This is now the third time this season Bourne has at least nine targets, and the second time he's caught at least six passes and scored at least 19.3 PPR points. He's been wildly inconsistent, but there's been some big rewards if you've started him in three-receiver leagues. The Patriots are tough to trust, and Mac Jones might soon be benched. But Bourne is worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 298 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Derek Carr's shoulder seems to be fully healed, and he's taking more shots down the field. We saw that in Week 6 at Houston when Shaheed had a 34-yard touchdown and another 51-yard reception. Now, those were the only two catches for Shaheed in Week 6, but he did have six targets. It's doubtful that Shaheed will post consistent stats when Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are healthy, but Shaheed has week-winning potential based on his big-play ability. It's worth stashing Shaheed in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

On a bye: Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, Tyler Conklin, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Hayden Hurts and Irv Smith Jr.

Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, Tyler Conklin, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Hayden Hurts and Irv Smith Jr. Injuries : Dalton Kincaid (concussion), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (calf), Kylen Granson (concussion) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring)

: Dalton Kincaid (concussion), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (calf), Kylen Granson (concussion) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dalton Schultz (70 percent rostered). I'll gladly carry Schultz while he's on bye since he's come alive over the past three games with at least 13.2 PPR points in each outing. He has three touchdowns in each game over that span, but he also has 17 targets, 11 catches and 126 yards in his past two contests against Atlanta and New Orleans. Schultz has become a must-start Fantasy tight end right now, and hopefully he stays hot after the bye in Week 7.



Dalton Schultz (70 percent rostered). I'll gladly carry Schultz while he's on bye since he's come alive over the past three games with at least 13.2 PPR points in each outing. He has three touchdowns in each game over that span, but he also has 17 targets, 11 catches and 126 yards in his past two contests against Atlanta and New Orleans. Schultz has become a must-start Fantasy tight end right now, and hopefully he stays hot after the bye in Week 7. Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (69 percent rostered), Zach Ertz (66 percent) and Hunter Henry (60 percent). Higbee dropped a touchdown in Week 6 against Arizona, and he now has two down games since Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 5. Against the Eagles and Cardinals, Higbee has combined for four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets. ... Ertz scored a touchdown in Week 5 against Cincinnati, but he's struggled for the past two games with just four catches for 32 yards on nine targets. He has a brutal upcoming schedule against Seattle, Baltimore and Cleveland, and all three of those teams are in the top five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. ... Henry's last two games have been awful with one catch for 7 yards on five targets against the Saints and Raiders, and he's also gone four games in a row without finding the end zone. Mac Jones is struggling, along with the entire Patriots offense, and it's hard to justify starting Henry in most leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 7 Waiver Priority List Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Freiermuth expects to play in Week 7 after missing Week 5 with a hamstring injury, and then Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 6. He's underwhelmed so far this season with two touchdowns and one game with more than 7.3 PPR points, but he still has more upside than any tight end likely on the waiver wire. He also has a great matchup in Week 7 at the Rams, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and hopefully Freiermuth returns with a bang. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 The last time we saw Musgrave was in Week 5 at Las Vegas, and he had six catches for 34 yards on seven targets. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in his past two healthy games (he left Week 4 against Detroit with a concussion), and he could start to become a reliable Fantasy option. This week, Musgrave gets to face the Broncos, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your FAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Mayer is coming off a big game in Week 6 against New England with five catches for 75 yards on six targets, and this could be the start of something for the rookie tight end. Tom Spencer, who joins us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ every Sunday morning at 10 am ET, is part of the CBS Sports broadcast crew with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. They called the Raiders-Patriots game in Week 6, and after meeting with the Raiders coaching staff, Spencer told us they wanted to get Mayer more involved in the offense. It probably helps that Davante Adams has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but it's not a bad idea to speculate on Mayer if you can roster two tight ends. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 25 RUYDS 122 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Can we trust Hill as a traditional tight end? He played that role in Week 6 at Houston with seven catches for 49 yards on eight targets, and the Saints needed him with Juwan Johnson (calf) out. We'll see what happens Thursday night in Week 7 against Jacksonville, but Hill might be worth trusting in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Browns (at IND) 60 percent rostered

Seahawks (vs. ARI) 28 percent rostered

Commanders (at NYG) 49 percent rostered

Rams (vs. PIT) 24 percent rostered

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS