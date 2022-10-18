You're not imagining it -- and it's not just because the Broncos have seemingly been in every primetime game: Scoring really is down around the NFL.

The average team scored just 20.5 points per game in Week 6, and league-wide scoring is down to 21.63 points per game; that's down from 22.98 in 2021, and the lowest since 2009. And it's trickling down to Fantasy production at every position, as you can see here:

QB: 10 players averaging 20+ points in six-per-pass-TD scoring; there were 14 last season.

RB: 12 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 16 last season

WR: 18 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 19 last season

TE: Only eight players averaging 10+ PPR points per game; there were 13 last season.

Okay, so almost every position. Wide receiver is still pretty good at the high end, at least. But every other position has taken a hit, and you're surely feeling it. And you're going to be feeling it even more in Week 7, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on a bye -- that's each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings out this week. Oh, and Marquise Brown, the No. 6 WR on the season suffered a serious injury this week, though it doesn't sound like it's a season-ender. So, a rare bit of good news there, I suppose.

So, you might need help this week. More than usual. We've got Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets in today's newsletter along with my initial rankings for each position. And, for more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour starting at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 6 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter:

➕Top Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets

📈Week 7 Rankings📉

There's no obvious, slam-dunk waiver-wire add like Kenneth Walker last week, but there are some pretty interesting wide receivers with top-24 potential available in Week 7. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 7:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (56%) -- I don't think we're going to see Matt Ryan throwing the ball 50-plus times most weeks, but the Colts being willing to let him air it out does suggest there is more passing game upside here than we might've accounted for. Pierce looks really solid right now, with three straight games of at least 12 PPR points -- and he's done that while playing no more than 65% of the snaps in any game. That share is growing each week and Pierce's upside grows with it. Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (65%) -- Moore has 18 targets over the past two weeks, and if that's going to be his role, he's going to be valuable even if he doesn't get any downfield looks. The return of DeAndre Hopkins this week along with the loss of Marquise Brown (and the trade for Robbie Anderson, I guess) throws a lot of uncertainty into this offense, but Moore is making plays with the ball in his hands, and that was what he was brought in to do. He could be the No. 2 option here and have to think this offense will be better with Hopkins than it has been so far. Or, I hope so, at least. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (12%) -- Robinson's four-catch, 37-yard outing in Week 6 might not stand out without the touchdown, but it's more impressive than it seems when you realize he only played 15 snaps. The Giants made a point of getting the ball into their second-round pick's hands in his first game back from injury, and as his role continues to grow, he should be a pretty big part of the offense. Kenyan Drake, RB, Ravens (9%) -- With J.K. Dobbins being limited in Week 6 due to a knee injury, Drake led the team with 119 rushing yards on 10 carries. You can't count on that kind of efficiency every week, but the Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns and 132 rushing yards per game, so this sets up a pretty good matchup for Drake. I'm expecting the Ravens to be cautious with Dobbins, which could make Drake the lead back for Week 7. Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos (24%) -- Melvin Gordon started last night's game, but he was phased out pretty early in favor of Murray, who led the team with 66 yards on 15 carries, with one catch for -1 yards. I don't think Murray has a ton of upside in a Broncos offense that continues to look disastrous, but lead running backs are always a hot commodity on waivers, and he's no exception.

📈Week 7 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 7, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 7 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

