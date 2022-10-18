You're not imagining it -- and it's not just because the Broncos have seemingly been in every primetime game: Scoring really is down around the NFL.
The average team scored just 20.5 points per game in Week 6, and league-wide scoring is down to 21.63 points per game; that's down from 22.98 in 2021, and the lowest since 2009. And it's trickling down to Fantasy production at every position, as you can see here:
- QB: 10 players averaging 20+ points in six-per-pass-TD scoring; there were 14 last season.
- RB: 12 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 16 last season
- WR: 18 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 19 last season
- TE: Only eight players averaging 10+ PPR points per game; there were 13 last season.
Okay, so almost every position. Wide receiver is still pretty good at the high end, at least. But every other position has taken a hit, and you're surely feeling it. And you're going to be feeling it even more in Week 7, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on a bye -- that's each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings out this week. Oh, and Marquise Brown, the No. 6 WR on the season suffered a serious injury this week, though it doesn't sound like it's a season-ender. So, a rare bit of good news there, I suppose.
So, you might need help this week. More than usual. We've got Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets in today's newsletter along with my initial rankings for each position.
Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 6 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included.
There's no obvious, slam-dunk waiver-wire add like Kenneth Walker last week, but there are some pretty interesting wide receivers with top-24 potential available in Week 7. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 7:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (56%) -- I don't think we're going to see Matt Ryan throwing the ball 50-plus times most weeks, but the Colts being willing to let him air it out does suggest there is more passing game upside here than we might've accounted for. Pierce looks really solid right now, with three straight games of at least 12 PPR points -- and he's done that while playing no more than 65% of the snaps in any game. That share is growing each week and Pierce's upside grows with it.
- Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (65%) -- Moore has 18 targets over the past two weeks, and if that's going to be his role, he's going to be valuable even if he doesn't get any downfield looks. The return of DeAndre Hopkins this week along with the loss of Marquise Brown (and the trade for Robbie Anderson, I guess) throws a lot of uncertainty into this offense, but Moore is making plays with the ball in his hands, and that was what he was brought in to do. He could be the No. 2 option here and have to think this offense will be better with Hopkins than it has been so far. Or, I hope so, at least.
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (12%) -- Robinson's four-catch, 37-yard outing in Week 6 might not stand out without the touchdown, but it's more impressive than it seems when you realize he only played 15 snaps. The Giants made a point of getting the ball into their second-round pick's hands in his first game back from injury, and as his role continues to grow, he should be a pretty big part of the offense.
- Kenyan Drake, RB, Ravens (9%) -- With J.K. Dobbins being limited in Week 6 due to a knee injury, Drake led the team with 119 rushing yards on 10 carries. You can't count on that kind of efficiency every week, but the Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns and 132 rushing yards per game, so this sets up a pretty good matchup for Drake. I'm expecting the Ravens to be cautious with Dobbins, which could make Drake the lead back for Week 7.
- Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos (24%) -- Melvin Gordon started last night's game, but he was phased out pretty early in favor of Murray, who led the team with 66 yards on 15 carries, with one catch for -1 yards. I don't think Murray has a ton of upside in a Broncos offense that continues to look disastrous, but lead running backs are always a hot commodity on waivers, and he's no exception.
📈Week 7 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 7, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 7 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes @SF
- Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
- Tom Brady @CAR
- Kyler Murray vs. NO
- Justin Herbert vs. SEA
- Joe Burrow vs. ATL
- Dak Prescott vs. DET
- Derek Carr vs. HOU
- Aaron Rodgers @WAS
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. PIT
- Trevor Lawrence vs. NYG
- Geno Smith @LAC
- Jared Goff @DAL
- Marcus Mariota @CIN
- Russell Wilson vs. NYJ
- Daniel Jones @JAX
- Mitchell Trubisky @MIA
- Taylor Heinicke vs. GB
- Matt Ryan @TEN
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. KC
- Andy Dalton @ARI
- Ryan Tannehill vs. IND
- Justin Fields @NE
- Bailey Zappe vs. CHI
- Jacoby Brissett @BAL
- Zach Wilson @DEN
- Davis Mills @LV
- P.J. Walker vs. TB
Running backs
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Saquon Barkley @JAX
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
- Leonard Fournette @CAR
- Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
- Derrick Henry vs. IND
- Alvin Kamara @ARI
- Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
- Breece Hall @DEN
- Joe Mixon vs. ATL
- Nick Chubb @BAL
- Aaron Jones @WAS
- Eno Benjamin vs. NO
- Dameon Pierce @LV
- Kenneth Walker @LAC
- Jeff Wilson vs. KC
- D'Andre Swift @DAL
- David Montgomery @NE
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
- Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
- Travis Etienne vs. NYG
- Najee Harris @MIA
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
- Jamaal Williams @DAL
- James Robinson vs. NYG
- Kareem Hunt @BAL
- AJ Dillon @WAS
- Tyler Allgeier @CIN
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
- Tony Pollard vs. DET
- Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
- J.K. Dobbins vs. CLE
- Phillip Lindsay @TEN
- Rex Burkhead @LV
- Michael Carter @DEN
- Mike Boone vs. NYJ
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
- Mark Ingram @ARI
- Tevin Coleman vs. KC
- Antonio Gibson vs. GB
- J.D. McKissic vs. GB
- Khalil Herbert @NE
- Caleb Huntley @CIN
- Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
- Samaje Perine vs. ATL
- Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
- Rachaad White @CAR
- Joshua Kelley vs. SEA
- Zamir White vs. HOU
- DeeJay Dallas @LAC
- Jaylen Warren @MIA
- Sony Michel vs. SEA
- Damien Harris vs. CHI
- D'Onta Foreman vs. TB
- Myles Gaskin vs. PIT
- Matt Breida @JAX
- Isaiah Pacheco @SF
- Avery Williams @CIN
- Justice Hill vs. CLE
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CAR
Wide receivers
- Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
- Davante Adams vs. HOU
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
- Chris Godwin @CAR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
- Deebo Samuel vs. KC
- Michael Pittman @TEN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
- Tee Higgins vs. ATL
- Mike Williams vs. SEA
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NO
- Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
- Mike Evans @CAR
- Tyler Lockett @LAC
- Amari Cooper @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
- Diontae Johnson @MIA
- Brandin Cooks @LV
- DK Metcalf @LAC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
- Allen Lazard @WAS
- Christian Kirk vs. NYG
- Rondale Moore vs. NO
- Michael Gallup vs. DET
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
- Curtis Samuel vs. GB
- Romeo Doubs @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
- Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
- Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
- Darnell Mooney @NE
- Drake London @CIN
- D.J. Moore vs. TB
- Robert Woods vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. SEA
- George Pickens @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
- Chase Claypool @MIA
- Terry McLaurin vs. GB
- Darius Slayton @JAX
- Garrett Wilson @DEN
- Alec Pierce @TEN
- Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
- Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
- Josh Reynolds @DAL
- D.J. Chark @DAL
- Marvin Jones vs. NYG
- Nico Collins @LV
- Mecole Hardman @SF
- Corey Davis @DEN
- Zay Jones vs. NYG
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
- DeVante Parker vs. CHI
- Richie James @JAX
- Cedrick Wilson vs. PIT
- Kyle Philips vs. IND
- Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
- Russell Gage @CAR
- Elijah Moore @DEN
- Mack Hollins vs. HOU
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce @SF
- Mark Andrews vs. CLE
- Zach Ertz vs. NO
- George Kittle vs. KC
- Darren Waller vs. HOU
- David Njoku @BAL
- Kyle Pitts @CIN
- T.J. Hockenson @DAL
- Robert Tonyan @WAS
- Gerald Everett vs. SEA
- Daniel Bellinger @JAX
- Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
- Evan Engram vs. NYG
- Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
- Taysom Hill @ARI
- Cade Otton @CAR
- Tyler Conklin @DEN
- Kylen Granson @TEN
- Hunter Henry vs. CHI
- Logan Thomas vs. GB
- Greg Dulcich vs. NYJ
- Cole Kmet @NE
- Will Dissly @LAC
- Jonnu Smith vs. CHI
Top-150 Flex Rankings
- Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Saquon Barkley @JAX
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
- Leonard Fournette @CAR
- Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
- Derrick Henry vs. IND
- Alvin Kamara @ARI
- Davante Adams vs. HOU
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
- Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @CAR
- Breece Hall @DEN
- Joe Mixon vs. ATL
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
- Travis Kelce @SF
- Deebo Samuel vs. KC
- Nick Chubb @BAL
- Aaron Jones @WAS
- Eno Benjamin vs. NO
- Michael Pittman @TEN
- Mark Andrews vs. CLE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
- Tee Higgins vs. ATL
- Dameon Pierce @LV
- Mike Williams vs. SEA
- Kenneth Walker @LAC
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NO
- Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
- Mike Evans @CAR
- Jeff Wilson vs. KC
- D'Andre Swift @DAL
- David Montgomery @NE
- Tyler Lockett @LAC
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
- Amari Cooper @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
- Diontae Johnson @MIA
- Brandin Cooks @LV
- DK Metcalf @LAC
- Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
- Allen Lazard @WAS
- Travis Etienne vs. NYG
- Christian Kirk vs. NYG
- Rondale Moore vs. NO
- Michael Gallup vs. DET
- Najee Harris @MIA
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
- Jamaal Williams @DAL
- Curtis Samuel vs. GB
- James Robinson vs. NYG
- Romeo Doubs @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
- Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
- Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
- Zach Ertz vs. NO
- Kareem Hunt @BAL
- George Kittle vs. KC
- Darren Waller vs. HOU
- Darnell Mooney @NE
- Drake London @CIN
- David Njoku @BAL
- D.J. Moore vs. TB
- Kyle Pitts @CIN
- AJ Dillon @WAS
- Robert Woods vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. SEA
- T.J. Hockenson @DAL
- Tyler Allgeier @CIN
- George Pickens @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
- Robert Tonyan @WAS
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
- Chase Claypool @MIA
- Gerald Everett vs. SEA
- Daniel Bellinger @JAX
- Terry McLaurin vs. GB
- Darius Slayton @JAX
- Garrett Wilson @DEN
- Alec Pierce @TEN
- Tony Pollard vs. DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
- Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
- Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
- Evan Engram vs. NYG
- Josh Reynolds @DAL
- Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
- D.J. Chark @DAL
- Marvin Jones vs. NYG
- J.K. Dobbins vs. CLE
- Phillip Lindsay @TEN
- Rex Burkhead @LV
- Michael Carter @DEN
- Nico Collins @LV
- Mecole Hardman @SF
- Corey Davis @DEN
- Mike Boone vs. NYJ
- Zay Jones vs. NYG
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
- DeVante Parker vs. CHI
- Richie James @JAX
- Cedrick Wilson vs. PIT
- Kyle Philips vs. IND
- Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
- Mark Ingram @ARI
- Tevin Coleman vs. KC
- Antonio Gibson vs. GB
- J.D. McKissic vs. GB
- Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
- Taysom Hill @ARI
- Russell Gage @CAR
- Cade Otton @CAR
- Khalil Herbert @NE
- Tyler Conklin @DEN
- Elijah Moore @DEN
- Kylen Granson @TEN
- Mack Hollins vs. HOU
- Noah Brown vs. DET
- Caleb Huntley @CIN
- Marquez Callaway @ARI
- Hunter Henry vs. CHI
- Randall Cobb @WAS
- Olamide Zaccheaus @CIN
- Terrace Marshall vs. TB
- Logan Thomas vs. GB
- Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
- Greg Dulcich vs. NYJ
- Byron Pringle @NE
- Parris Campbell @TEN
- Cole Kmet @NE
- Will Dissly @LAC
- Jonnu Smith vs. CHI
- Chris Moore @LV
- Samaje Perine vs. ATL
- Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
- Equanimeous St. Brown @NE
- Noah Fant @LAC
- Rachaad White @CAR
- Robbie Anderson vs. NO
- Joshua Kelley vs. SEA
- Jauan Jennings vs. KC
- Juwan Johnson @ARI
- Zamir White vs. HOU
- Jaylen Warren @MIA
- DeeJay Dallas @LAC
- Shi Smith vs. TB
- D'Wayne Eskridge @LAC