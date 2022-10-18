alec-pierce-1400-us.jpg

You're not imagining it -- and it's not just because the Broncos have seemingly been in every primetime game: Scoring really is down around the NFL.

The average team scored just 20.5 points per game in Week 6, and league-wide scoring is down to 21.63 points per game; that's down from 22.98 in 2021, and the lowest since 2009. And it's trickling down to Fantasy production at every position, as you can see here:

  • QB: 10 players averaging 20+ points in six-per-pass-TD scoring; there were 14 last season. 
  • RB: 12 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 16 last season
  • WR: 18 players averaging 15+ PPR points per game; there were 19 last season
  • TE: Only eight players averaging 10+ PPR points per game; there were 13 last season.

Okay, so almost every position. Wide receiver is still pretty good at the high end, at least. But every other position has taken a hit, and you're surely feeling it. And you're going to be feeling it even more in Week 7, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on a bye -- that's each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings out this week. Oh, and Marquise Brown, the No. 6 WR on the season suffered a serious injury this week, though it doesn't sound like it's a season-ender. So, a rare bit of good news there, I suppose.  

So, you might need help this week. More than usual. We've got Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets in today's newsletter along with my initial rankings for each position. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 6. 

  • ➕Top Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 7 Rankings📉

➕Top Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets

There's no obvious, slam-dunk waiver-wire add like Kenneth Walker last week, but there are some pretty interesting wide receivers with top-24 potential available in Week 7. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 7:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (56%) -- I don't think we're going to see Matt Ryan throwing the ball 50-plus times most weeks, but the Colts being willing to let him air it out does suggest there is more passing game upside here than we might've accounted for. Pierce looks really solid right now, with three straight games of at least 12 PPR points -- and he's done that while playing no more than 65% of the snaps in any game. That share is growing each week and Pierce's upside grows with it.
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (65%) -- Moore has 18 targets over the past two weeks, and if that's going to be his role, he's going to be valuable even if he doesn't get any downfield looks. The return of DeAndre Hopkins this week along with the loss of Marquise Brown (and the trade for Robbie Anderson, I guess) throws a lot of uncertainty into this offense, but Moore is making plays with the ball in his hands, and that was what he was brought in to do. He could be the No. 2 option here and have to think this offense will be better with Hopkins than it has been so far. Or, I hope so, at least. 
  3. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (12%) -- Robinson's four-catch, 37-yard outing in Week 6 might not stand out without the touchdown, but it's more impressive than it seems when you realize he only played 15 snaps. The Giants made a point of getting the ball into their second-round pick's hands in his first game back from injury, and as his role continues to grow, he should be a pretty big part of the offense.  
  4. Kenyan Drake, RB, Ravens (9%) -- With J.K. Dobbins being limited in Week 6 due to a knee injury, Drake led the team with 119 rushing yards on 10 carries. You can't count on that kind of efficiency every week, but the Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns and 132 rushing yards per game, so this sets up a pretty good matchup for Drake. I'm expecting the Ravens to be cautious with Dobbins, which could make Drake the lead back for Week 7. 
  5. Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos (24%) -- Melvin Gordon started last night's game, but he was phased out pretty early in favor of Murray, who led the team with 66 yards on 15 carries, with one catch for -1 yards. I don't think Murray has a ton of upside in a Broncos offense that continues to look disastrous, but lead running backs are always a hot commodity on waivers, and he's no exception. 

📈Week 7 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 7, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 7 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @SF
  2. Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
  3. Tom Brady @CAR
  4. Kyler Murray vs. NO
  5. Justin Herbert vs. SEA
  6. Joe Burrow vs. ATL
  7. Dak Prescott vs. DET
  8. Derek Carr vs. HOU
  9. Aaron Rodgers @WAS
  10. Tua Tagovailoa vs. PIT
  11. Trevor Lawrence vs. NYG
  12. Geno Smith @LAC
  13. Jared Goff @DAL
  14. Marcus Mariota @CIN
  15. Russell Wilson vs. NYJ
  16. Daniel Jones @JAX
  17. Mitchell Trubisky @MIA
  18. Taylor Heinicke vs. GB
  19. Matt Ryan @TEN
  20. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. KC
  21. Andy Dalton @ARI
  22. Ryan Tannehill vs. IND
  23. Justin Fields @NE
  24. Bailey Zappe vs. CHI
  25. Jacoby Brissett @BAL
  26. Zach Wilson @DEN
  27. Davis Mills @LV
  28. P.J. Walker vs. TB

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Saquon Barkley @JAX
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
  4. Leonard Fournette @CAR
  5. Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
  6. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  7. Alvin Kamara @ARI
  8. Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
  9. Breece Hall @DEN
  10. Joe Mixon vs. ATL
  11. Nick Chubb @BAL
  12. Aaron Jones @WAS
  13. Eno Benjamin vs. NO
  14. Dameon Pierce @LV
  15. Kenneth Walker @LAC
  16. Jeff Wilson vs. KC
  17. D'Andre Swift @DAL
  18. David Montgomery @NE
  19. Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
  20. Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
  21. Travis Etienne vs. NYG
  22. Najee Harris @MIA
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
  24. Jamaal Williams @DAL
  25. James Robinson vs. NYG
  26. Kareem Hunt @BAL
  27. AJ Dillon @WAS
  28. Tyler Allgeier @CIN
  29. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
  30. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  31. Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
  32. J.K. Dobbins vs. CLE
  33. Phillip Lindsay @TEN
  34. Rex Burkhead @LV
  35. Michael Carter @DEN
  36. Mike Boone vs. NYJ
  37. Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
  38. Mark Ingram @ARI
  39. Tevin Coleman vs. KC
  40. Antonio Gibson vs. GB
  41. J.D. McKissic vs. GB
  42. Khalil Herbert @NE
  43. Caleb Huntley @CIN
  44. Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
  45. Samaje Perine vs. ATL
  46. Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
  47. Rachaad White @CAR
  48. Joshua Kelley vs. SEA
  49. Zamir White vs. HOU
  50. DeeJay Dallas @LAC
  51. Jaylen Warren @MIA
  52. Sony Michel vs. SEA
  53. Damien Harris vs. CHI
  54. D'Onta Foreman vs. TB
  55. Myles Gaskin vs. PIT
  56. Matt Breida @JAX
  57. Isaiah Pacheco @SF
  58. Avery Williams @CIN
  59. Justice Hill vs. CLE
  60. Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CAR

Wide receivers

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
  2. Davante Adams vs. HOU
  3. Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
  4. Chris Godwin @CAR
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  6. Deebo Samuel vs. KC
  7. Michael Pittman @TEN
  8. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  9. Tee Higgins vs. ATL
  10. Mike Williams vs. SEA
  11. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NO
  12. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  13. Mike Evans @CAR
  14. Tyler Lockett @LAC
  15. Amari Cooper @BAL
  16. Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
  17. Diontae Johnson @MIA
  18. Brandin Cooks @LV
  19. DK Metcalf @LAC
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
  21. Allen Lazard @WAS
  22. Christian Kirk vs. NYG
  23. Rondale Moore vs. NO
  24. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  25. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  26. Curtis Samuel vs. GB
  27. Romeo Doubs @WAS
  28. Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
  29. Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
  30. Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
  31. Darnell Mooney @NE
  32. Drake London @CIN
  33. D.J. Moore vs. TB
  34. Robert Woods vs. IND
  35. Josh Palmer vs. SEA
  36. George Pickens @MIA
  37. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
  38. Chase Claypool @MIA
  39. Terry McLaurin vs. GB
  40. Darius Slayton @JAX
  41. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  42. Alec Pierce @TEN
  43. Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
  44. Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
  45. Josh Reynolds @DAL
  46. D.J. Chark @DAL
  47. Marvin Jones vs. NYG
  48. Nico Collins @LV
  49. Mecole Hardman @SF
  50. Corey Davis @DEN
  51. Zay Jones vs. NYG
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
  53. DeVante Parker vs. CHI
  54. Richie James @JAX
  55. Cedrick Wilson vs. PIT
  56. Kyle Philips vs. IND
  57. Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
  58. Russell Gage @CAR
  59. Elijah Moore @DEN
  60. Mack Hollins vs. HOU

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @SF
  2. Mark Andrews vs. CLE
  3. Zach Ertz vs. NO
  4. George Kittle vs. KC
  5. Darren Waller vs. HOU
  6. David Njoku @BAL
  7. Kyle Pitts @CIN
  8. T.J. Hockenson @DAL
  9. Robert Tonyan @WAS
  10. Gerald Everett vs. SEA
  11. Daniel Bellinger @JAX
  12. Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
  13. Evan Engram vs. NYG
  14. Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
  15. Taysom Hill @ARI
  16. Cade Otton @CAR
  17. Tyler Conklin @DEN
  18. Kylen Granson @TEN
  19. Hunter Henry vs. CHI
  20. Logan Thomas vs. GB
  21. Greg Dulcich vs. NYJ
  22. Cole Kmet @NE
  23. Will Dissly @LAC
  24. Jonnu Smith vs. CHI

Top-150 Flex Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  3. Saquon Barkley @JAX
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
  5. Leonard Fournette @CAR
  6. Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
  7. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  8. Alvin Kamara @ARI
  9. Davante Adams vs. HOU
  10. Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
  11. Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
  12. Chris Godwin @CAR
  13. Breece Hall @DEN
  14. Joe Mixon vs. ATL
  15. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  16. Travis Kelce @SF
  17. Deebo Samuel vs. KC
  18. Nick Chubb @BAL
  19. Aaron Jones @WAS
  20. Eno Benjamin vs. NO
  21. Michael Pittman @TEN
  22. Mark Andrews vs. CLE
  23. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  24. Tee Higgins vs. ATL
  25. Dameon Pierce @LV
  26. Mike Williams vs. SEA
  27. Kenneth Walker @LAC
  28. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NO
  29. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  30. Mike Evans @CAR
  31. Jeff Wilson vs. KC
  32. D'Andre Swift @DAL
  33. David Montgomery @NE
  34. Tyler Lockett @LAC
  35. Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
  36. Amari Cooper @BAL
  37. Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
  38. Diontae Johnson @MIA
  39. Brandin Cooks @LV
  40. DK Metcalf @LAC
  41. Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
  42. JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
  43. Allen Lazard @WAS
  44. Travis Etienne vs. NYG
  45. Christian Kirk vs. NYG
  46. Rondale Moore vs. NO
  47. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  48. Najee Harris @MIA
  49. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
  51. Jamaal Williams @DAL
  52. Curtis Samuel vs. GB
  53. James Robinson vs. NYG
  54. Romeo Doubs @WAS
  55. Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
  56. Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
  57. Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
  58. Zach Ertz vs. NO
  59. Kareem Hunt @BAL
  60. George Kittle vs. KC
  61. Darren Waller vs. HOU
  62. Darnell Mooney @NE
  63. Drake London @CIN
  64. David Njoku @BAL
  65. D.J. Moore vs. TB
  66. Kyle Pitts @CIN
  67. AJ Dillon @WAS
  68. Robert Woods vs. IND
  69. Josh Palmer vs. SEA
  70. T.J. Hockenson @DAL
  71. Tyler Allgeier @CIN
  72. George Pickens @MIA
  73. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
  74. Robert Tonyan @WAS
  75. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
  76. Chase Claypool @MIA
  77. Gerald Everett vs. SEA
  78. Daniel Bellinger @JAX
  79. Terry McLaurin vs. GB
  80. Darius Slayton @JAX
  81. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  82. Alec Pierce @TEN
  83. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  84. Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
  85. Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
  86. Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
  87. Evan Engram vs. NYG
  88. Josh Reynolds @DAL
  89. Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
  90. D.J. Chark @DAL
  91. Marvin Jones vs. NYG
  92. J.K. Dobbins vs. CLE
  93. Phillip Lindsay @TEN
  94. Rex Burkhead @LV
  95. Michael Carter @DEN
  96. Nico Collins @LV
  97. Mecole Hardman @SF
  98. Corey Davis @DEN
  99. Mike Boone vs. NYJ
  100. Zay Jones vs. NYG
  101. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
  102. DeVante Parker vs. CHI
  103. Richie James @JAX
  104. Cedrick Wilson vs. PIT
  105. Kyle Philips vs. IND
  106. Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
  107. Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
  108. Mark Ingram @ARI
  109. Tevin Coleman vs. KC
  110. Antonio Gibson vs. GB
  111. J.D. McKissic vs. GB
  112. Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
  113. Taysom Hill @ARI
  114. Russell Gage @CAR
  115. Cade Otton @CAR
  116. Khalil Herbert @NE
  117. Tyler Conklin @DEN
  118. Elijah Moore @DEN
  119. Kylen Granson @TEN
  120. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  121. Noah Brown vs. DET
  122. Caleb Huntley @CIN
  123. Marquez Callaway @ARI
  124. Hunter Henry vs. CHI
  125. Randall Cobb @WAS
  126. Olamide Zaccheaus @CIN
  127. Terrace Marshall vs. TB
  128. Logan Thomas vs. GB
  129. Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
  130. Greg Dulcich vs. NYJ
  131. Byron Pringle @NE
  132. Parris Campbell @TEN
  133. Cole Kmet @NE
  134. Will Dissly @LAC
  135. Jonnu Smith vs. CHI
  136. Chris Moore @LV
  137. Samaje Perine vs. ATL
  138. Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
  139. Equanimeous St. Brown @NE
  140. Noah Fant @LAC
  141. Rachaad White @CAR
  142. Robbie Anderson vs. NO
  143. Joshua Kelley vs. SEA
  144. Jauan Jennings vs. KC
  145. Juwan Johnson @ARI
  146. Zamir White vs. HOU
  147. Jaylen Warren @MIA
  148. DeeJay Dallas @LAC
  149. Shi Smith vs. TB
  150. D'Wayne Eskridge @LAC