Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Thomas Rawls, Orleans Darkwa provide some help at RB on the waiver wire, and Darren McFadden still has some value

Another week, another big injury. And this one was a doozy.



Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken right collarbone Sunday at Minnesota, and he will need surgery. He is expected to miss the rest of the season -- or at least the rest of the Fantasy campaign.

Let that sink in for a second.



Not only do we lose the quarterback ranked No. 1 in the preseason, his loss also has a significant impact on key Fantasy options in Jordy Nelson , Davante Adams , Randall Cobb , Martellus Bennett , Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones . Every one gets a downgrade with Rodgers out.



Brett Hundley will now start for the Packers, and Fantasy owners can target him as a replacement option. We know he's not Rodgers, but he still has tremendous weapons around him and can accrue Fantasy points with his legs.



Some other quarterbacks to target off waivers include Tyrod Taylor , C.J. Beathard, Andy Dalton , Jared Goff and Josh McCown . We'll get into that below.



This week, we only have two teams on a bye with Detroit and Houston. And we have to monitor the whole Ezekiel Elliott saga to see if he's actually suspended, which could make running back even more of a priority than before for some owners.



At running back, some guys emerged in Week 6 who should be added in all leagues, including Orleans Darkwa , Alex Collins and Dion Lewis . We'll prioritize those running backs, as well as get into why your best bets for this week might be running backs who were on a bye like Darren McFadden and Thomas Rawls .



The wide receivers to add this week aren't exactly a sexy group, but there are some guys who could turn into weekly starters in John Brown , Nelson Agholor and Marvin Jones . And there are a couple of receivers to speculate on for the future in Mike Williams and Josh Doctson , as well as several others.



We also have some streaming tight ends to consider in Austin Hooper , Nick O'Leary and

George Kittle . And we'll have our usual suggestions for streaming DST and kicker options.



Injuries are unfortunately a big part of the NFL. We just hope our stars can survive because losing players like Dalvin Cook , Odell Beckham and Rodgers three weeks in a row, among others, is hard to overcome.

Quarterbacks



Injuries of note: Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), Jameis Winston (shoulder), Trevor Siemian (shoulder), Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)



Add if available in shallow leagues: Andrew Luck (78 percent)



On a bye: Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 44% Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB The best Rodgers replacement you might be able to find off waivers is Taylor. He comes off his bye week to face a Buccaneers defense that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and Tampa Bay is playing its second consecutive road game. Taylor has scored 21 Fantasy points in both home games this year, and he has a favorable upcoming schedule against Tampa Bay, Oakland, the Jets and New Orleans in the next four weeks. Taylor is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB Beathard is the new starting quarterback in San Francisco, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 7 against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and Beathard did OK in relief of Brian Hoyer in Week 6 at Washington. The rookie third-round pick from Iowa completed 53 percent of his passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and ran for 14 yards. He's a good streaming option this week given the matchup with Dallas, and he also faces Philadelphia and Arizona the following two games. Beathard is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 60% Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB I don't like Dalton's matchup in Week 7 at Pittsburgh, but he is someone to stash if you just lost Rodgers. Since the offensive coordinator change to Bill Lazor prior to Week 3, Dalton is averaging 23.3 Fantasy points per game, with two games of at least 20 points. He also has a favorable matchup in Week 8 against the Colts if you want to look ahead. Dalton is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 50% Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB It's a little risky to trust Goff in one-quarterback leagues, but he does have a favorable matchup in Week 7 against the Cardinals in London. Goff has combined for just 17 Fantasy points in his past two games against Seattle and Jacksonville, but he did score at least 18 points in three of his first four outings this year. And this week he faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed four of six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Goff is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB Hundley might deserve to be higher on this list given his role as the new starting quarterback for the Packers in place of Rodgers. And hopefully a week of practice as the starter will help his performance. But he struggled in relief of Rodgers in Week 6 at Minnesota when he completed 55 percent of his passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, although Ty Montgomery dropped a touchdown that would have helped his stats. He doesn't have the easiest matchup in Week 7 against New Orleans with how well the Saints have played defensively of late, but being at Lambeau Field will work in his favor. He's a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback this week, and hopefully he'll continue to improve moving forward. He's worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 14% Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown likely took advantage of a great matchup in Week 6 against New England when he scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points, which should have been higher if Austin Seferian-Jenkins' second touchdown actually counted. Still, he's scored at least 17 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and he could be useful in deeper leagues as a Rodgers replacement. He faces a tough Dolphins defense in Week 7, and he scored 15 points against Miami in Week 3. McCown is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 2% Teddy Bridgewater Minnesota Vikings QB Bridgewater is expected to resume practicing this week, and the Vikings will have a three-week window to officially activate him after last year's devastating knee injury. It's miraculous that he's able to possibly play this season, and we'll see if the Vikings turn to him over Case Keenum or a banged-up Sam Bradford. We don't have high expectations for Bridgewater as a Fantasy quarterback, but he is worth stashing in deeper leagues just in case his comeback leads him to the starting job this year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick could find himself starting this week if Winston is out, and he would be higher on this list if we know for sure Winston is going to sit. As of Monday, it sounds like Winston has a chance to play, so Fitzpatrick is only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars in deeper leagues. He played well in relief of Winston in Week 6 at Arizona with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, but he would have a tough matchup in Week 7 at Buffalo if he starts. Since this doesn't sound like it's a long-term injury for Winston, tread lightly with Fitzpatrick this week off the waiver wire.

Drop list

* - If you need to make a move, here is someone you can drop for this week.

Aaron Rodgers (100 percent): This one hurts, but it has to be done. Even if Rodgers does return at some point later this season, it will likely be in Week 16 or 17 when the majority of the Fantasy season is already decided. You're holding him in keeper and dynasty leagues, but owners in re-draft formats have to drop him.

Jacoby Brissett (65 percent): Brissett failed to take advantage of a good matchup in Week 6 at Tennessee when he scored just 15 Fantasy points, and his time as a starter could be coming to an end soon once Luck returns. He also has a tough schedule coming up with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Houston and Pittsburgh in the next four games. Even if Luck remains out, it's hard to trust Brissett in those matchups.

(65 percent): Brissett failed to take advantage of a good matchup in Week 6 at Tennessee when he scored just 15 Fantasy points, and his time as a starter could be coming to an end soon once Luck returns. He also has a tough schedule coming up with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Houston and Pittsburgh in the next four games. Even if Luck remains out, it's hard to trust Brissett in those matchups. Eli Manning (59 percent): Kudos to the Giants for beating the Broncos in Denver in Week 6, but Manning played the role of game manager and not the star. He now faces another tough test in Week 7 against Seattle before a bye, so you won't be starting Manning in the next two weeks. Now, coming off the bye, things might improve for Manning if Sterling Shepard (ankle) is healthy, and pairing Shepard with Evan Engram is a positive. But for now it's time to put Manning on waivers in everything but two-quarterback leagues.



Running backs

Injuries of note: Leonard Fournette (ankle), Bilal Powell (calf), Terrance West (calf), Paul Perkins (ribs), Orleans Darkwa (calf), Rob Kelley (ankle), Wendell Smallwood (knee), Charcandrick West (concussion), Rex Burkhead (ribs) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)



On a bye: Lamar Miller , D'Onta Foreman , Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Alfred Morris (72 percent), Derrick Henry (80 percent), Marlon Mack (72 percent), and Rob Kelley (69 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 58% Darren McFadden Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Week 7 after a judge granted a temporary restraining order on his suspension 56% Orleans Darkwa New York Giants RB I hope Darkwa's performance in Week 6 at Denver is a sign of things to come, but it's hard to expect the Giants to all of the sudden become a great running team. He had 21 carries for 117 yards and caught one pass for 13 yards against the Broncos. Now, he did have a solid performance in Week 5 against the Chargers as well with eight carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 3 yards, so hopefully it's sustainable. But don't go chasing production this week against Seattle and consider him a must-start guy. He's better off as just a flex. Darkwa is worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 56% Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB I'm expecting the Seahawks to lean on Rawls moving forward coming off their bye week. In their last game in Week 5 at the Rams, Rawls led the backfield in snaps, and that should increase moving forward, especially in Week 7 at the Giants. Eddie Lacy (34 percent) is worth a look in deeper leagues, but Rawls could be great from this point forward. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 48% Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB I've been saying it for the past few weeks that the Ravens need to just turn the backfield over to Collins and see what he can do, but that hasn't completely happened yet. He has been more involved the past two games with 12 carries for 55 yards at Oakland in Week 5 and 15 carries for 74 yards against Chicago in Week 6. He has yet to score a touchdown or catch the ball, and Javorius Allen is still the better Ravens running back in PPR. But hopefully Collins can dominate touches and prove he deserves a featured role. For this week, don't plan on starting him at Minnesota, but he's someone to stash in all leagues. Collins is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Dion Lewis New England Patriots RB It's the Patriots, so you never know how things will work out with their backfield, but we might have gotten a glimpse of what to expect with Lewis and Mike Gillislee moving forward. Gillislee fumbled in Week 6 at the Jets and was benched, and even though he returned late in the game, Lewis was the better running back. He also played 29 snaps compared to 13 for Gillislee, according to Pro Football Focus, and Lewis finished with 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least six Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row, and he's worth using as a flex this week against Atlanta. I like James White the best this week of the New England running backs, followed by Lewis and Gillislee. And we'll see what happens with all of them if Burkhead plays. Lewis is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 54% Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB We hope Smallwood will return this week after being out the past two games with a knee injury. And when he does, look for him to return to sharing touches with LeGarrette Blount and being a borderline starting running back in all leagues. Prior to his injury, Smallwood had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 45 yards on six targets in Week 4 at the Chargers in the first game without Darren Sproles (torn ACL). The Eagles would love to have that kind of weapon back, and so would Fantasy owners. Smallwood is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 46% Matt Forte New York Jets RB We'll see what happens with Powell and when he returns, which would make things messy again in the Jets backfield with Forte and Elijah McGuire . But as long as Powell is out, you should expect Forte to handle a heavy workload. He played 43 snaps in Week 6 against New England compared to just 25 for McGuire, and he looked like the Forte of old in the passing game. He had eight catches for 59 yards on eight targets, and he also added nine carries for 22 yards. He's better in PPR leagues at this point than standard formats, but Forte is still worth using as a flex this week at Miami. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% Chris Ivory Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ivory is more of an insurance policy than anything else in case Fournette is out for Week 7 at Indianapolis. We expect Fournette to play, but Ivory showed he can do well when given a chance at increased touches. He's averaged at least 4.7 yards per carry this season in the three games when he's had at least eight carries. And he just had nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Rams. Fournette owners might want to handcuff Ivory to be safe for this week and moving forward. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 55% Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB Breida did not have a good Fantasy outing in Week 6 at Washington with four carries for 21 yards and two catches for 15 yards on four targets. He failed to build off his performance in Week 5 at Indianapolis when he had 10 carries for 49 yards and three catches for 22 yards, and he took a backseat to Carlos Hyde against the Redskins. Hyde played 55 snaps, and Breida was limited to just 18. We still recommend stashing Breida, especially with the previous rumor of Hyde being on the trade block, and he could be valuable later this year. Breida is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 49% D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB Foreman got a decent workload in Week 6 against Cleveland with 12 carries for 59 yards, and he remains a great stash candidate in all leagues, even with Houston on a bye. Should Lamar Miller get hurt, it's clear the Texans would be fine leaning on Foreman. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 54% Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB Kelley could return this week, which would limit Perine's potential upside, but he's only worth adding in deeper leagues, even if Kelley remains out. Chris Thompson is the best running back for the Redskins now and likely all season, and Perine only posted modest stats in Week 6 against San Francisco in a favorable matchup when he had nine carries for 23 yards and three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB Booker saw plenty of action in garbage time in Sunday's upset loss against the Giants, but he gave you a glimpse of his upside in case he ever sees an increased workload. He had four catches for 78 yards on six targets, and he's worth stashing in deeper formats. Remember, C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles have a lengthy injury track record, and Booker could end up starting at some point this year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list

* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Isaiah Crowell (91 percent): Crowell has yet to score a touchdown this year, and he's been held to fewer than 70 total yards in every game this season. He has two difficult matchups ahead in Week 7 against Tennessee and Week 8 against Minnesota before a bye in Week 9. At this point, you can find better options off waivers to help your Fantasy team.

(91 percent): Crowell has yet to score a touchdown this year, and he's been held to fewer than 70 total yards in every game this season. He has two difficult matchups ahead in Week 7 against Tennessee and Week 8 against Minnesota before a bye in Week 9. At this point, you can find better options off waivers to help your Fantasy team. Jonathan Stewart (86 percent): Like Crowell, Stewart has been a Fantasy failure for most of this season, and there's no reason to stash him on your roster if you're never going to play him. He's been held to fewer than 70 total yards in each of his past five games, and he also hasn't scored a rushing touchdown this season. You can do better by taking a flier on someone off waivers.

(86 percent): Like Crowell, Stewart has been a Fantasy failure for most of this season, and there's no reason to stash him on your roster if you're never going to play him. He's been held to fewer than 70 total yards in each of his past five games, and he also hasn't scored a rushing touchdown this season. You can do better by taking a flier on someone off waivers. Tarik Cohen (86 percent): It was great to see Cohen throw a touchdown pass to Zach Miller in Week 6 at Baltimore, but you're not counting on his arm to help your Fantasy production. His total yards in each of the past three games have been 48, 7 and 46, and he only has six catches over that span. Benny Cunningham has cut into his workload, and he's still clearly behind Jordan Howard . Maybe you can stash him in PPR leagues, but owners in standard formats can move on at this point.

(86 percent): It was great to see Cohen throw a touchdown pass to Zach Miller in Week 6 at Baltimore, but you're not counting on his arm to help your Fantasy production. His total yards in each of the past three games have been 48, 7 and 46, and he only has six catches over that span. has cut into his workload, and he's still clearly behind . Maybe you can stash him in PPR leagues, but owners in standard formats can move on at this point. Theo Riddick (67 percent): Maybe PPR owners will hold onto Riddick through Detroit's bye in Week 7 since he does have nine catches for 90 yards in his past two games, but owners in standard leagues can move on. He hasn't scored double digits in Fantasy points this season and only has one touchdown on the year. While Ameer Abdullah hasn't been great in 2017, Riddick has been worse. He has little stash value right now.

Wide receivers



Injuries of note: Golden Tate , Demaryius Thomas (leg), Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), Stefon Diggs (groin), DeVante Parker (ankle), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), Sterling Shepard (ankle), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (thumb), Kenny Britt (groin) and Corey Davis (hamstring)



On a bye: DeAndre Hopkins , Will Fuller , Golden Tate and Marvin Jones



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Sterling Shepard (73 percent) and Jermaine Kearse (67 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 62% John Brown Arizona Cardinals WR Brown has 18 targets in his past three games, and he's scored in two in a row. He had his best performance of the season in Week 6 against Tampa Bay with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, and we hope he stays healthy the rest of the year. He's a potential starter in all leagues in Week 7 against the Rams, and he's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 61% Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR Agholor has three games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored at least 11 Fantasy points in a standard league in all of them, including the past two against Arizona and Carolina. Let's hope we get another game with five-plus targets in Week 7 against Washington, and then the production will follow. Agholor is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 59% Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones is on a bye in Week 7, but he could be heavily involved for the Lions moving forward if Tate is out for an extended period of time. Jones just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at New Orleans with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, and he has 22 targets in his past two outings. He's worth adding and stashing through the bye with the potential of Tate being out multiple weeks. Jones is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR We've been talking about Doctson for several weeks now, and hopefully Washington coach Jay Gruden gets him more involved moving forward. He hasn't had more than three targets in a game this year, but he's scored a touchdown in two of his past three outings. And with Terrelle Pryor , Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed struggling, getting Doctson's targets up makes sense. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR I like Woods as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week given the matchup with the Cardinals in London. He should avoid Arizona standout cornerback Patrick Peterson, and hopefully Woods gets matched up with Justin Bethel, which is a winning scenario. Woods has been better than Sammy Watkins this season and has at least five catches for 66 yards in three of the past four games, with 28 total targets over that span. Woods is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars this week. 32% Taylor Gabriel Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons are headed for a get-right game in Week 7 at New England, and Gabriel should have a big role if Sanu remains out. Gabriel had eight targets in Week 6 against Miami, and he now has at least five targets in three games in a row. He only had four catches for 39 yards against the Dolphins, but a big game is coming. In Super Bowl 51, Gabriel had three catches for 76 yards on five targets, and that could be his floor this week. Gabriel is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars this week. 41% Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Lee is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and slot receivers have done well against the Colts all season. Lee is coming off a solid game in Week 6 against the Rams with five catches for 83 yards on 10 targets. He has three games so far this season with at least four catches for 65 yards, and it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown. Lee is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 27% Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR Williams made his NFL debut in Week 6 at Oakland, and he had one catch for 15 yards on one target. We hope more is in store moving forward, and he's someone to stash in all leagues with the hope of a greater return down the road. Williams is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 35% Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis hasn't played in the past four games because of a hamstring injury, but he's getting close to a return. And he could play as early as Week 7 against the Browns if he's able to practice this week. He still has immense potential and is worth stashing where available, even if he's out until Week 9 since the Titans have a bye in Week 8. Davis is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 18% JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to trade Martavis Bryant despite his ridiculous demands, but they might start playing Smith-Schuster more than Bryant moving forward. And it's worth stashing Smith-Schuster to see what develops since eventually the Steelers passing game should get going in the right direction. Smith-Schuster only has 10 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets in his past three games, but there could be more on the horizon, especially if Bryant continues to struggle. Smith-Schuster is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 61% Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR Ginn had a solid game in Week 6 against Detroit with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he's now scored in two of this past three games. We hope it's something he can build off, but he also has not caught more than four passes in a game this year and has fewer than 70 yards in every game. With Willie Snead now back, we could see Ginn struggle to be consistent, but he's always capable of one big play. Because of that he's worth stashing in deeper leagues and is should be added with 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 25% Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR In the first game with Parker out this year, Stills had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 6 at Atlanta. We're not sure if Parker will return this week against the Jets, and Stills had four catches for 51 yards on 10 targets in the first game with New York in Week 3. Stills is a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Parker is out again this week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson had 12 targets in Week 6 against New England, and he finished the game with four catches for 76 yards. He only has one touchdown on the season, but he's headed for some big games if the targets continue to remain at a high level moving forward. He's still just the No. 3 target at best for the Jets behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Kearse, but Anderson isn't a bad stash candidate in deeper league. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 24% Jordan Matthews Buffalo Bills WR We hope Matthews is back soon from his hand injury because the Bills need him with Charles Clay (knee) also banged up. Matthews might not play in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, but he could return for this favorable stretch of games upcoming in Buffalo. With that in mind, you might want to stash Matthews starting now. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. And for this week, look for Brandon Tate (0 percent) to be the best receiving option for the Bills against the Buccaneers. 2% Bennie Fowler Denver Broncos WR Fowler is worth a look in deeper leagues with Sanders expected to be out for Week 7 at the Chargers. Fowler had eight targets in Week 6 against the Giants with three catches for 21 yards, and he scored in Week 1 against the Chargers with three catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. Fowler is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list

* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Tyrell Williams (65 percent) :Williams has one game with double digits in Fantasy points on the season in standard leagues and has combined for two Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Giants and Raiders. With Mike Williams back, it's time to dump Tyrell Williams in the majority of leagues.

(65 percent) :Williams has one game with double digits in Fantasy points on the season in standard leagues and has combined for two Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Giants and Raiders. With Mike Williams back, it's time to dump Tyrell Williams in the majority of leagues. J.J. Nelson (64 percent): Nelson is not worth trusting with John Brown back on the field and healthy, and Nelson has 10 Fantasy points combined in a standard league in his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he's too volatile with his production to trust on a weekly basis. It's easy to cut Nelson in the majority of leagues.

Jamison Crowder (58 percent): Crowder has been among the biggest disappointments at any position this year, and he's combined for just eight Fantasy points in a standard league for the season. He's been above 50 receiving yards just once, and he's still searching for his first touchdown. It's time to move on from Crowder in all formats.

Tight ends



Injuries of note: Charles Clay (knee) and Tyler Eifert (back)



On a bye: Ryan Griffin and Eric Ebron



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Hunter Henry (81 percent), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (75 percent), Evan Engram (78 percent) and Jason Witten (75 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 64% Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE In the Falcons' past two games with Sanu injured or out, we've seen Hooper significantly involved with a combined 16 targets against Buffalo and Miami. The production hasn't been great yet with only 12 catches for 98 yards and no touchdowns, but this could be his breakout game in Week 7 at New England. The Patriots are awful against tight ends with five touchdowns allowed to the position in six games, and Hooper scored against New England in the Super Bowl with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE O'Leary benefits in a big way with Clay out, and the Bills are running thin on reliable pass catchers. O'Leary played well in Week 5 at Cincinnati after Clay got hurt with five catches for 54 yards on six targets, and we expect him to build on that performance this week. Tampa Bay has allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two weeks, and O'Leary is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 13% George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle didn't have a huge game in Week 6 at Washington, but he continues to be involved in the offense. He has 17 targets in his past two games against the Colts and Redskins, and he's finished those outings with 11 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. This week, Kittle faces a Dallas defense that has been stingy against opposing tight ends, but Kittle is definitely worth stashing where available -- and using if needed. He's worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 25% Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE Miller has two relatively fluky touchdowns in the past two games against Minnesota and Baltimore, which makes him hard to trust. Still, the hope is Mitchell Trubisky gets him going, and we can feel comfortable about starting him in the coming weeks. In Week 5 against Minnesota, Trubisky and Miller hooked up on a touchdown, which was tipped in the end zone and should have been an interception. Then, in Week 6 at Baltimore, Miller caught a touchdown on a pass from Cohen. His other stats over that span are five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Miller is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this week against Carolina, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 57% Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Dickson had a quiet game in Week 6 against Philadelphia with four catches for 36 yards on eight targets, but that was a season-high in targets, which could be something to build off of. He has a favorable matchup in Week 7 at Chicago, and the Bears have allowed Kyle Rudolph and Benjamin Watson to catch 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the past two games. Now, Dickson's time as the starter could be coming to a close if Greg Olsen (broken foot) is able to return in about a month, and it's not a bad idea to stash Olsen (47 percent) now if you have the roster spot. In the meantime, Dickson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 14% Tyler Kroft Cincinnati Bengals TE With Eifert out for the season, Kroft is now the main tight end in Cincinnati. And he's had 12 targets in the past two games prior to the Bengals' bye in Week 6. He had a big game at Cleveland in Week 4 with six catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns, but he only had four catches for 38 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo. With the chance at six targets on a weekly basis, Kroft is worth adding in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 23% Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis has been better than Jordan Reed this season, including each of the past two games. While Reed still has more upside, Davis is worth using in deeper leagues. He had two catches for 89 yards on three targets in Week 4 at Kansas City and three catches for 65 yards on four targets against San Francisco. You're not starting Davis in most leagues, but in deeper formats he is definitely worth a look. And there's always the potential injury looming for Reed, which could make Davis a standout Fantasy option. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 3% Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE Smith is a Hail Mary play this week because of the matchup with the Giants. New York has allowed a tight end to score in every game this season, and Smith has more receiving touchdowns this year than Delanie Walker , with two to none. I'm still starting Walker in all leagues this week, but Smith could be helpful in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list

* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Martellus Bennett (85 percent): Bennett has been bad so far this season, and losing Rodgers isn't expected to help things. He's been held to five Fantasy points or less in every game this season and is still without a touchdown. At this point, with Clay sidelined, I'd rather have O'Leary on my roster than Bennett.

Jared Cook (66 percent): Cook has combined for five Fantasy points in the past three games, and he has a tough matchup coming up against the Chiefs in Week 7 on Thursday night. Cook only has one good game this year, which was Week 3 at Washington when he scored 10 Fantasy points. Otherwise, he's combined for 12 Fantasy points in his other five games.

(66 percent): Cook has combined for five Fantasy points in the past three games, and he has a tough matchup coming up against the Chiefs in Week 7 on Thursday night. Cook only has one good game this year, which was Week 3 at Washington when he scored 10 Fantasy points. Otherwise, he's combined for 12 Fantasy points in his other five games. Coby Fleener (58 percent): Fleener had one target last week against Detroit. One. He played just 18 snaps in the game, and you can't trust him. He also has four Fantasy points in his past three games. It's just not worth stashing him at this point if you're never going to play him.



DST streamers

Bills (36 percent) vs. TB

Saints (4 percent) at GB

Giants (33 percent) vs. SEA

Dolphins (14 percent) vs. NYJ

Jets (19 percent) at MIA

Titans (35 percent) at CLE



