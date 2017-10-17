Fantasy Football Week 7: What you missed Monday, with Derrick Henry taking on more work, and Golden Tate and Emmanuel Sanders sidelined

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday:

Marcus Mariota played fine despite his hamstring injury

He didn't look great, especially early in the game. Mariota was picked off for a touchdown in the third quarter, and the Tennessee Titans ' offense settled for five field goals in the first three quarters. However, Mariota got going in the fourth, putting the game away by going 6 for 6 for 103 yards, including a 53-yard strike to Taywan Taylor .

It wasn't a great game for Mariota, who was noticeably limited in his mobility. However, 16 Fantasy points isn't a bad effort, especially for someone who was missing a huge part of his game. As Mariota's hamstring continues to heal, he'll remain a viable starting Fantasy option.

The Titans backfield looks like a real timeshare

We've been burned by assuming the Titans' backfield was shifting toward Derrick Henry in the past, only for DeMarco Murray to grab hold of the job yet again, so we'll see if Monday was just an aberration. However, after leading the backfield in touches 18-4 in Week 5, Murray was on the smaller side of the share in Week 6, receiving 16 touches to Henry's 20.

It is worth noting, Murray was having the better night of the two before the final two drives of the game, when Henry got six of his 19 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown. They used Henry as the hammer to put the game away, and it's fair to assume if they hadn't been sitting on a lead, things may have shifted back toward Murray.

Still, the Titans talked about getting Henry more involved after last week, and the went out and did it. I would still bet on Murray being the go-to guy in this backfield moving forward, but Henry isn't going to disappear. And he looks like a must-add player in the 20 percent of CBSSports.com leagues where he is currently unowned.

For what it's worth, Murray had a tremendous game in his own right, and will remain a must-start Fantasy option, even in a time share with Henry. Especially if he keeps getting around 16 touches.

Other notes

T.Y. Hilton's on-and-off play continued… Hilton is on pace for another big season, but he's been tough to rely on, with two games of 17-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR, and four with 5 or less. That's going to be the story until Andrew Luck is back.



Hilton is on pace for another big season, but he's been tough to rely on, with two games of 17-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR, and four with 5 or less. That's going to be the story until is back. There is no No. 1 WR in Tennessee… Eric Decker had a nice game Monday, racking up 88 yards, his second game in a row leading the team in receiving yards. However, he had just 34 in Week 5 to pace the team, while Rishard Matthews currently has more than 100 yards on him for the season. Both are WR3 at best for Fantasy moving forward.



had a nice game Monday, racking up 88 yards, his second game in a row leading the team in receiving yards. However, he had just 34 in Week 5 to pace the team, while currently has more than 100 yards on him for the season. Both are WR3 at best for Fantasy moving forward. Marlon Mack isn't ready for primetime… Chuck Pagano told us Mack wasn't ready for a huge role, so if you started him, you knew the risks. Mack played 14 snaps (seven fewer than Robert Turbin !), and had just two carries for 18 yards. He remains a longer term stash play.



What else you need to know from around the NFL Thursday

Golden Tate (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks

While we're still waiting for the results of his MRI, the Detroit Lions fear Tate will miss a few weeks with his shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Jim Caldwell did not provide an update on Tate's injury Monday, which he suffered sometime during the third quarter of Sunday's loss. Tate was in the middle of his best game of the season, having caught seven passes for 96 yards and a score, his second of the season.

This won't be an issue for Fantasy players immediately, because the Lions are on a bye in Week 7. Hopefully that will be enough time to get him to full health, though that looks like it may not happen based on the initial report. If Tate does have to sit out Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers , Marvin Jones would be expected to step up as the team's No. 1 receiver, with T.J. Jones and Kenny Golladay also benefiting. Marvin Jones could be in the WR2 discussion for that one.

Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) will miss Week 7

It looked like it might have been worse, but Sanders came away from his ugly injury Sunday night with just a sprain. However, that sprain is bad enough that the team ruled him out for Week 7 Monday, a sign that this will likely linger. With their bye week already out of the way, the Denver Broncos won't have any time for Sanders to take off, though they do have an extra day before Week 8, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Get him out of your lineup for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers . There is nobody on the Broncos who has shown they are worth adding in Sanders' absence.

Jameis Winston is dealing with an AC joint sprain

He downplayed the injury after Sunday's game, and it seems like he may have been able to return if the game had been closer. However, this is still an injury that could keep Winston out for Week 7, as the team is considering him day to day at this point.

Dirk Koetter told reporters Monday Winston is expected to be cleared by doctors to play, so it will be about pain tolerance for the young passer. However, the team does not expect him to throw the football or practice much during the week, so at this point, he certainly looks like a long shot for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills . Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a bad fallback option given the weapons he has in the offense, but you probably won't want to rely on him against a tough defense like Buffalo's.

