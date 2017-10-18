Fantasy Football Week 7: What you missed Tuesday, with DeMarco Murray splitting work and Wendell Smallwood expected back
Ezekiel Elliott will play in Week 7
I covered what this means last night, and you should check it out here. In short: Elliott is playing in Week 7. And probably Week 8. After that, things are still very much up in the air, putting his availability for the Fantasy playoffs very much in doubt.
DeMarco Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury
Murray had a smaller role than usual in Week 6, and it's possible a tight hamstring might have played a part. Coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Tuesday Murray didn't miss anything, though, and spoke yet again about how he wants to split work in the backfield with Murray and Derrick Henry .
Murray and Henry split work fairly evenly, with both getting 39 snaps Monday against the Indianapolis Colts . Henry actually got more touches than Murray, 20 to 16, though much of that difference came on a late drive to close the game out, on which Henry rumbled for a 72-yard touchdown.
The workload share has fluctuated throughout the year, but Mularkey's goals are starting to come into focus. Murray will likely get most of the snaps and touches in the first three quarters, especially when the game is close or they are trailing. If they have a lead to lock down, that's when Henry becomes the go-to guy late.
That could lead to some frustrating performances for both, because you'll have to guess how the flow of the game will go when setting your lineup. However, for Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns , both should be in play as No. 2 running backs, in what should be another game like Monday's.
Wendell Smallwood (knee) expects to return in Week 7
After missing two games with a knee injury, Smallwood returned to practice Tuesday for the Philadelphia Eagles . He hasn't provided much detail on the nature of the injury, though it is the same knee he suffered an MCL sprain that ended his 2016 season.
Assuming Smallwood can get back to full health without a setback this week, he should be back in the running back rotation. While LeGarrette Blount isn't going anywhere, Smallwood played 44 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 4, finishing with 79 yards on 14 touches. With the work he should get in both the passing and running game, Smallwood figures to be in play as a No. 3 RB for Monday night against Washington, assuming he avoids a setback.
Other notes
-
Tyreek Hill
(neck) was a full participant in practice… Hill was initially feared to have suffered a concussion, but it looks like that is not a concern. He looks likely to play Thursday, but we'll keep an eye on how Wednesday goes.
-
Josh Doctson
is expected to have an expanded role… Doctson has scored in two of the last three games, but has played a limited role overall for Washington. That should change, as coach Jay Gruden says the team plans to "actively expand" his role. He could be a nice sleeper heading into the week.
-
Robert Turbin
(elbow) is out for the season… Turbin suffered a pretty gruesome elbow injury Monday night, and is expected to be placed on IR.
Marlon Mack
should see an increased role in his absence.
- C.J. Prosise is expected back from an ankle injury in Week 7… Prosise hasn't played since Week 3, but Pete Carroll said he "looks like he's ready to go" Tuesday. He'll get on the field in passing downs for the
Seattle Seahawks
, while
Eddie Lacy
and
Thomas Rawls
battle for work in the running game.
-
Dustin Hopkins
(hip) was placed on IR… Hopkins was 9 for 11 on field goal tries in five games, and
Nick Rose
will step in to replace him. He has Fantasy value as a kicking option.
-
