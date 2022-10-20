With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected back in Week 7, I don't really have a lot of interest in starting Chase Claypool. I expect Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to get more targets than Claypool even after his spectacular Week 6. But that doesn't mean I don't want to add him.

Week 7 Previews: QB TE RB

Claypool's name is one of many that has circulated in trade rumors since before the season. And he's one of a handful of players I could see being a big winner. The most obvious, and speculated, location for Claypool would be Green Bay. If he somehow got there, he could vault into must-start territory with just one good game. But just about any trade location would figure to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers behave like they do. And there's a decent chance anyone who trades for him has better quarterback play.

A trade isn't the only way Claypool's value could spike. He could catch a long touchdown from Pickett in Week 7 and earn more targets from the rookie. Or someone else on the Steelers could get hurt and move Claypool up in priority. Either way, coming off a great game, I'd like to add and stash Claypool for at least one week anywhere he's available.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. DeAndre Hopkins, Robbie Anderson and Rondale Moore should be the top three wide receivers for the Cardinals. Randall Cobb WR GB Green Bay • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Amari Rodgers should get an opportunity in the slot, but we aren't using him.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

59% -- Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn't perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance.

Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn't perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance. 9 -- Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine.



-- Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine. 101 -- Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers.



-- Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers. 15 -- Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards.



-- Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards. 2 -- Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games.



-- Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games. 94.4% -- After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker's route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6.

-- After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker's route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6. 34 -- Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes).



-- Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes). 14 -- Wan'Dale Robinson played just 14 snaps in his first game back from injury, but ran a route on 11 of those snaps



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 271 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 389 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 17.8 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.2

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (WR Preview) Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 For as long as Marquise Brown is out, and that may be the rest of the season, I would anticipate Moore locking down the high-volume slot role in this offense. He's far more valuable in full PPR than he is in non, but this week he's a potential starter in both. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 335 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Reynolds missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He'll need to get on the field on Friday before can feel comfortable starting him, but the Lions can't stop anyone, which means there should be plenty of targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, and Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has 28 targets in his last three games, and the two games he earned 10 targets came when St. Brown was on the field. They're both starters this week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 36 REYDS 225 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 One good game shouldn't be enough to move Claypool into your starting lineup, but it should be enough to get him rostered in most leagues. He has the physical traits; it just hasn't quite translated to production. Circumstances could improve in the coming weeks.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 18.9 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 60 REYDS 409 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.6 Dak Prescott is back and the matchup against the Lions is spectacular. Lamb has earned a dominant target share the past month; now it's time for some dominant Fantasy performances.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 335 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 I expect everyone forgot just how good Reynolds, and this Lions offense, was before the bye. His Week 7 pricing certainly suggests that's the case.