With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected back in Week 7, I don't really have a lot of interest in starting Chase Claypool. I expect Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to get more targets than Claypool even after his spectacular Week 6. But that doesn't mean I don't want to add him. 

Claypool's name is one of many that has circulated in trade rumors since before the season. And he's one of a handful of players I could see being a big winner. The most obvious, and speculated, location for Claypool would be Green Bay. If he somehow got there, he could vault into must-start territory with just one good game. But just about any trade location would figure to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers behave like they do. And there's a decent chance anyone who trades for him has better quarterback play.

A trade isn't the only way Claypool's value could spike. He could catch a long touchdown from Pickett in Week 7 and earn more targets from the rookie. Or someone else on the Steelers could get hurt and move Claypool up in priority. Either way, coming off a great game, I'd like to add and stash Claypool for at least one week anywhere he's available.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DeAndre Hopkins, Robbie Anderson and Rondale Moore should be the top three wide receivers for the Cardinals.
headshot-image
Randall Cobb WR
GB Green Bay • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Amari Rodgers should get an opportunity in the slot, but we aren't using him.
Numbers to Know
  • 59% -- Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn't perform very well when the Bills did give him a chance.
  • 9 -- Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine.
  • 101 -- Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers
  • 15 -- Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards. 
  • 2 -- Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games. 
  • 94.4% -- After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker's route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6. 
  • 34 -- Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes). 
  • 14 -- Wan'Dale Robinson played just 14 snaps in his first game back from injury, but ran a route on 11 of those snaps
headshot-image
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
29
REYDS
271
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.2
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
15.4
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
42
REYDS
389
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.2
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
42
REYDS
235
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.7
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
17.8
WR RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
47
REYDS
345
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 7 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Rondale Moore WR
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO ARI -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
68%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
23
REYDS
128
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.6
For as long as Marquise Brown is out, and that may be the rest of the season, I would anticipate Moore locking down the high-volume slot role in this offense. He's far more valuable in full PPR than he is in non, but this week he's a potential starter in both.
headshot-image
Josh Reynolds WR
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
34
REYDS
335
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.7
Reynolds missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He'll need to get on the field on Friday before can feel comfortable starting him, but the Lions can't stop anyone, which means there should be plenty of targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, and Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has 28 targets in his last three games, and the two games he earned 10 targets came when St. Brown was on the field. They're both starters this week.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Chase Claypool WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -7 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
55%
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
36
REYDS
225
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.5
One good game shouldn't be enough to move Claypool into your starting lineup, but it should be enough to get him rostered in most leagues. He has the physical traits; it just hasn't quite translated to production. Circumstances could improve in the coming weeks.
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
18.9
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
60
REYDS
409
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.6
Dak Prescott is back and the matchup against the Lions is spectacular. Lamb has earned a dominant target share the past month; now it's time for some dominant Fantasy performances.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Josh Reynolds WR
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
34
REYDS
335
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.7
I expect everyone forgot just how good Reynolds, and this Lions offense, was before the bye. His Week 7 pricing certainly suggests that's the case.
Heath's Projections