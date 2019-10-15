Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Minus Watkins again, young Chiefs WRs in play on TNF

Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Week 7. It's a terrible thing for his Fantasy owners and I'm sure the Chiefs will miss him, but there are three young receivers with one more opportunity to shine. It just so happens to come in primetime.

Tyreek Hill will draw Chris Harris for most of the night, and there is a little history of secondary receivers having success against this defense. Adam Humphries, Mike Williams, Dede Westbrook, Marquez Valdes-Scantling have all led their team in receiving and scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points against the Broncos.

Of course, the problem with the Chiefs is figuring out which secondary guy it will be.

Demarcus Robinson shined in Week 2 and hauled in a touchdown in Week 3 but has 66 yards in his past two games combined and was shut out in Week 6.

Mecole Hardman had his best game in Week 3 with 97 yards and a touchdown but then followed that up with two catches for nine yards against the Lions. He's been better than Robinson the past two weeks, but not as good as Byron Pringle.

Pringle made his first real impact in Week 5 with both Watkins and Hill out, catching six passes for 103 yards and a score. He's caught 10 of his 14 targets this season and he's averaging better than 10 yards per target.

Any of these receiver could catch a 50-yard bomb from Mahomes this week and help your Fantasy team. But who is the most likely?

In terms of opportunity, Pringle has 12 targets over the past two games, while Hardman and Robinson both have 10. But Pringle only played 34 snaps last week, compared to 50 for Robinson. Hardman was even worse with 32 snaps.

I have these receivers projected for very similar target shares with Pringle being slightly better in PPR because the types of targets I expect him to run out of the slot should lead to a higher catch rate. Robinson is still my second favorite because he's playing so much more than the other two and Hardman is a very close third.

If you're desperate at receiver this week, you could do a lot worse than any of these Chiefs receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. This is a great matchup against the Eagles, and I'd expect big things from Michael Gallup whether Cooper plays or not. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. If Gordon misses Week 7, that could open the door for Jakobi Meyers against the Jets. Geronimo Allison WR GB Green Bay • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Allen Lazard stepped up big time in Week 6 and should get a big opportunity if Allison and Davante Adams both miss Week 7. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie There's now more opportunity for Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, but this is a run-heavy offense without a No. 1 receiver.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

52% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards. He's the only receiver above 50%. It's hard to bench him even against a terrible matchup.

- DeAndre Hopkins' average depth of target. That's down from last year and well below Will Fuller. That's made even worse by the fact that his target share is down.

- Tyler Boyd's targets per game. I'm not going to let Week 6 scare me away from him.

- Alshon Jeffery's aDOT in Week 6. He's getting peppered with targets, but seeing very little down the field. That causes a disparity in his value in PPR vs. non-PPR.

- Darius Slayton's average targeted air yards. He could be a nice boom-or-bust flex until Sterling Shepard returns.

- JuJu Smith-Schuster's on-target catch rate. Don't do anything silly with him during his bye week. When Mason Rudolph returns, he'll be a fine starter.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 64% You'd be hard-pressed to find a receiver who made more impressive catches in Week 6 than Tate. He caught five passes for 91 yards and seemingly everyone one of them belonged on a highlight reel. He now has 34 targets across the past four games and double digit Fantasy points in three of those games. It's not a great matchup, but Jacksonville's defense hasn't been as stingy on the road. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 33% Beasley is the floor play, but everyone's upside goes up against the Dolphins. He has at least 12 PPR points in three of the past four games and did that without reaching the end zone. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 66% If you subscribe to the theory that the Patriots take away a team's No. 1 option, maybe Crowder will benefit. Then again, Crowder has 26 targets in two games with Sam Darnold, so he may just be the No. 1 option. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 23% If Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are both out this week, Lazard becomes a No. 3 receiver with upside. Byron Pringle WR KC Kansas City • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 6% Any of the Chiefs receivers are fine dart throws that could become more than that if they separate from the pack.

Stashes N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #50

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 15% Harry is returning to practice this week and Gordon is banged up. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $5,600 Boyd's price dropped to $5,600 this week after one of the biggest disappointments of 2019 for this series. Still he's averaging 9.9 targets per game and just flashed his upside two weeks ago with 28.3 PPR points against Arizona. I'm going to buy into the volume and it will pay off ... sooner or later.

Contrarian Plays John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,500 Early ownership projections have Brown well below five percent ownership in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Brown has at least 69 yards in four of five games and has been a little unlucky to not reach the end zone since Week 1. That changes this week.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR PPR FPTs 1 1 Michael Thomas 13.67 22.38 2 2 Julian Edelman 13.45 20.58 3 3 Cooper Kupp 12.65 19.30 7 4 Tyler Boyd 11.84 19.13 5 5 Julio Jones 12.10 17.86 16 6 DeAndre Hopkins 11.24 17.86 4 7 Tyreek Hill 12.16 17.64 11 8 Larry Fitzgerald 11.70 17.61 8 9 T.Y. Hilton 11.80 17.49 6 10 John Brown 11.89 17.05 9 11 D.J. Chark 11.78 16.84 23 12 Alshon Jeffery 9.99 16.76 12 13 Courtland Sutton 11.69 16.72 17 14 Will Fuller 11.23 16.66 10 15 Michael Gallup 11.70 16.64 15 16 Tyler Lockett 11.35 16.54 13 17 Terry McLaurin 11.58 16.47 14 18 Kenny Golladay 11.40 16.33 18 19 Adam Thielen 11.17 16.04 20 20 Keenan Allen 10.22 15.72 21 21 Allen Robinson 10.06 15.35 22 22 Robert Woods 10.02 15.01 19 23 Stefon Diggs 10.75 14.84 24 24 Golden Tate 9.78 14.61 27 25 Auden Tate 9.44 13.93 25 26 Brandin Cooks 9.64 13.83 38 27 Jamison Crowder 7.64 13.69 26 28 Mike Williams 9.52 13.62 29 29 Calvin Ridley 9.12 13.37 34 30 Cole Beasley 8.10 13.34 28 31 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 9.33 13.07 39 32 Mohamed Sanu 7.54 13.03 31 33 Robby Anderson 8.54 13.03 30 34 Marvin Jones 8.76 12.81 33 35 Dede Westbrook 8.13 12.74 32 36 Allen Lazard 8.25 12.63

