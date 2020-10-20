Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers ( 5:20 )

If you stayed up late on Monday night and you have a Dallas Cowboy on your roster, I would understand if you were concerned. If you have a Cowboys receiver, you might just be freaking out and considering selling low. For the most part, I would consider that a mistake.

There are a lot of things that go into making a wide receiver good in Fantasy -- talent, opportunity, quarterback play and more. Most of those factors remain in the Cowboys' receivers favor. The talent part is obvious. Opportunity? Amari Cooper had 10 targets in Week 6 and has at least nine targets in five of six games. Lamb also saw 10 targets on Monday night and has 28 in his past three games. If anyone is to be concerned about volume, it would be Michael Gallup, who only saw six targets, which was his second-highest total of the season.

Of course, then we get to quarterback play, and I am not about to say anything positive about Andy Dalton's performance. What I will say is that it was his first start of the year, and his stat line would look a lot different had Michael Gallup caught his touchdown. It would look even better if the officials had called the obvious pass interference on Dalton's first pick. In other words, I'd expect Dalton's numbers to be better than they have been so far. Ands hopefully the offensive line can give him a little bit more help.

Maybe the biggest mitigating factor in the value of the Cowboys receivers is just how bad their defense is. They've given up 31 points or more in five straight games. Four times this season they've surrendered 38 or more. The Cowboys will have no choice but to throw the ball 40-plus times per game, which will ensure that Cooper and Lamb remain startable wide receivers, maybe even top-15 options. Gallup may be the odd man out, but I'd still hold him if I could. He's a good boom-or-bust option as a bye week replacement.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time:

Out Week 4 Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Chase Claypool is a borderline No. 2 receiver, but it's hard to trust JuJu Smith-Schuster.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- Jamison Crowder is still the only receiver in football with double-digit targets in every game he's played. That makes him a must-start despite his disappointing Week 6.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 14th Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 38 REYDS 339 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 35th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Waivers Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 51% It was easy to call Week 4 a fluke, Fulgham only had three targets. And Week 5 he just caught the opponents off guard. Well, after Week 6 it's probably time to accept Fulgham as Carson Wentz's best option. He has more targets than any other Eagle over the past two weeks and nearly as many as Greg Ward and John Hightower combined. DeSean Jackson may return this week, but I'd still expect Fulgham to be the team's No. 1. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 39% I keep waiting for Jerry Jeudy to take over as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver and Tim Patrick keeps scoring Fantasy points while I wait. He has 15 targets to Jeudy's nine in the Broncos past two games and he's been better on a per-target basis as well. The Broncos should be chasing the score against Kansas City in Week 7, and Patrick should be a solid No. 3 receiver. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 31% Cole shares a lot with Fulgham and Patrick in that we're much more excited about D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault. Cole's currently the No. 23 wide receiver in PPR scoring, ahead of D.J. Moore, Devante Parker and Odell Beckham. There's enough pass volume for multiple receivers to be good in Jacksonville, and more often than not this season one of them has been Cole. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 55% I'll be honest. This feels like a trap. But Green saw 11 targets last week and made a couple of plays that looked like the A.J. Green of old instead of the old A.J. Green. At the very least, you need to add Green and watch his role in Week 7. It's a great matchup, but I wouldn't blame you for not wanting to start him.

Stashes Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It's Williams' bye week and he's not exactly the caliber of player you'd feel like you have to stash, but Devante Parker has battled a variety of injuries and the Dolphins just made a quarterback change. We don't know who Tua Tagovailoa will favor, but Williams could have a hand up if he's the only healthy outside receiver for the rookie's first week of practice as the starter.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 18.8 WR RNK 11th FANDUEL $6,300 DRAFTKINGS $5,900 Between the injuries and the poor performance in Week 6, I kind of get it, but it's really weird that the leader in targets per game is priced around six thousand on both sites. The Bills haven't been good at all against the pass this year, and Crowder has 29 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his past three games against them.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK NR FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,800 Davis is back off the Covid list and in a really interesting spot. I'm not sure the Titans can run on Pittsburgh, and I'm pretty sure the Steelers will do whatever it takes to take A.J. Brown away. That could leave Davis in a very interesting spot as a tournament play only. And no one is going to play him.