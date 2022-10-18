In Week 6 the Arizona Cardinals lost Marquise Brown for an extended period, possibly the rest of the season, due to a foot injury. In Week 7, they'll welcome back DeAndre Hopkins. In the same week, they're adding Robbie Anderson. Now is the time for us to make our best guesses what this passing game will look like.

Without Brown, Hopkins should be the clear alpha wide receiver, even if that doesn't mean a huge percentage of the targets, as it did for Marquise Brown earlier. Brown averaged 10.5 targets per game, which is very close to where Hopkins was at in 2020. In 2021, he saw a more modest seven targets per game, but posted a career-best 12.5% touchdown rate. I expect eight-to-nine targets per game, with some touchdown regression. This will make him a mid-range No. 2 wide receiver, though he ranks higher than that this week due to the fact that Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Justin Jefferson are all on a bye.

Moore's role seems pretty locked in. It's the slot role that has earned either him or Greg Dortch eight-to-10 targets per game in five of six games. Anderson's role is the most difficult to project because he should eventually take A.J. Green's place in the lineup and Green hasn't been going downfield at all. I would expect Anderson to see around five targets per game, with a much higher aDOT than Green. We don't expect Anderson to matter much for Fantasy without an injury but Hopkins, Moore, and Zach Ertz could all be weekly starters.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

DeAndre Hopkins, Robbie Anderson, and Rondale Moore should be the top-three wide receivers for the Cardinals.

Amari Rodgers should get an opportunity in the slot, but we aren't using him.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

59% -- Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn't perform very well when they did give him a chance.

Isaiah McKenzie only ran 59% of the routes in Week 7 and he didn't perform very well when they did give him a chance. 9 -- Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine.



-- Allen Robinson is tied for first in the league in end zone targets with nine. 101 -- Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers.



-- Chris Godwin has at least 101 receiving yards in four of his last five matchups versus the Panthers. 15 -- Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards.



-- Despite missing last week, Chris Olave still leads the NFL with 15 targets of over 20 yards. 2 -- Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games.



-- Deebo Samuel has just two rushing attempts in each of his last three games. 94.4% -- After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker's route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6.

-- After not receiving a single target in Week 5, DeVante Parker's route participation increased from 40.9% to 94.4% in Week 6. 34 -- Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes).



-- Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with a 34% target per route run rate (minimum 100 routes). 14 -- Wan'Dale Robinson played just 14 snaps in his first game back from injury, but ran a route on 11 of those snaps



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 271 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 389 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 17.8 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.2

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (WR Preview) Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

For as long as Marquise Brown is out, and that may be the rest of the season, I would anticipate Moore locking down the high-volume slot role in this offense. He's far more valuable in full PPR than he is in non, but this week he's a potential starter in both.

Pierce played a season-high 65% of the snaps in Week 7 and I wouldn't expect that to be his season-high for long. He looks like the clear No. 2 wide receiver in an offense that is surprisingly second in the NFL in pass attempts.

The Lions can't stop anyone, which means there should be plenty of targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, and Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has 28 targets in his last three games and the two games he earned 10 targets came when St. Brown was on the field. They're both starters this week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

One good game shouldn't be enough to move Claypool into your starting lineup, but it should be enough to get him rostered in most leagues. He has the physical traits, it just hasn't quite translated to production. Circumstances could improve in the coming weeks.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Dak Prescott is back and the matchup against the Lions is spectacular. Lamb has earned a dominant target share the past month, now it's time for some dominant Fantasy performances.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

I expect everyone forgot just how good Reynolds, and this Lions offense, was before the bye. His Week 7 pricing certainly suggests that's the case.