Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: Can Jordy Nelson keep thriving without Aaron Rodgers? Can you trust Keenan Allen and Mike Evans?

Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end zone. Can that continue with Aaron Rodgers sidelined? Check out what our experts have to say.

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 EST Thursday. 

Week 7 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE)
2 A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN)
3 Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT)
4 Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF)
5 Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB)
6 Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF)
7 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL)
8 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL)
9 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR)
10 Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC)
11 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI)
12 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC)
13 Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG)
14 Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL)
15 Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL)
16 Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK)
17 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ)
18 Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO)
19 John Brown ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO)
20 Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS)
21 Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE)
22 Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN)
23 Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) John Brown ARI (at LAR)
24 Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC)
25 Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI)
26 Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC)
27 Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL)
28 Willie Snead NO (at GB) Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND)
29 DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF)
30 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA)
31 Eric Decker TEN (at CLE) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO)
32 Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI) Eric Decker TEN (at CLE)
33 Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI)
34 Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI)
35 Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CIN)
36 Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE)
37 Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA)
38 Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Eric Decker TEN (at CLE) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS)
39 Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI) Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN)
40 Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND)
41 Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA) Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI)
42 Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs DAL)
43 Bennie Fowler DEN (at LAC) Kasen Williams CLE (vs TEN) Ted Ginn NO (at GB)
44 Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI) Donte Moncrief IND (vs JAC) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ)
45 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI) Tyrell Williams LAC (vs DEN) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CIN)
46 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CIN) Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI)
47 Ricardo Louis CLE (vs TEN) Tyler Lockett SEA (at NYG) Willie Snead NO (at GB)
48 Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CIN) Brice Butler DAL (at SF) Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR)
