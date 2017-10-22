Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: With tough matchups on the way, can you trust Keenan Allen, Mike Evans?

Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end zone. Can that continue with Aaron Rodgers sidelined? Check out what our experts have to say.

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 9 a.m. EST Sunday. 

Week 7 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE)
2A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN)
3Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT)
4Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF)
5Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB)
6Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF)
7Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL)
8Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR)
9Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL)
10Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC)
11Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC)
12Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL)
13Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG)
14Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS)
15Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL)
16Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK)
17Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI)
18Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ)
19John Brown ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO)
20Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO)
21Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE)
22Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) John Brown ARI (at LAR)
23Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI)
24Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC)
25Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN)
26Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC)
27Eric Decker TEN (at CLE) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL)
28Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI) Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) Eric Decker TEN (at CLE)
29Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND)
30T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF)
31Willie Snead NO (at GB) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO)
32DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI) Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI)
33Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA)
34Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI)
35Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CIN)
36Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs SEA)
37Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs SEA) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA)
38Jordan Matthews BUF (vs TB) Eric Decker TEN (at CLE) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS)
39Sterling Shepard NYG (vs SEA) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE)
40Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN)
41Bennie Fowler DEN (at LAC) Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND)
42Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs TB)
43Mohamed Sanu ATL (at NE) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs TB) Mohamed Sanu ATL (at NE)
44Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA) Kasen Williams CLE (vs TEN) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI)
45Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs DAL)
46Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI) Donte Moncrief IND (vs JAC) Ted Ginn NO (at GB)
47Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Tyrell Williams LAC (vs DEN) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ)
48Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI)Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN)JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CIN)
