In Week 7 of the NFL season, we saw eight games top 50 total points, including four in the 4 p.m. or late-night block out of five. So, of course, there was no shortage of Fantasy scoring this week. Five quarterbacks had at least 39 Fantasy points, seven running backs had 20 or more, seven wide receivers had 25-plus and even five tight ends had 15 points.

Some of the names who put up big performances were predictable, but a few are worth noting. Before I get to my recap for every Week 7 game — including the biggest winners and losers from each — here are the biggest standout performances Sunday from each position from around the NFL and what they might mean for Fantasy:

Justin Herbert, QB2 — 347 PASS YD, 3 TD, 66 RUSH YD, 1 TD: Herbert continues to exceed expectations. This was the first time he used his athleticism to make some plays, but the passing is still the highlight here. It helps that he has a sneaky-good collection of weapons.

Giovani Bernard, RB7 — 37 RUSH YD, 5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YD, 1 TD: That's now eight games for Bernard with double-digit carries since Joe Mixon was drafted in 2017, and he has 19 PPR points in five of them. The frustrating thing is watching Bernard get the kind of passing game role we rarely see from Mixon.

A.J. Brown, WR4 — 8 TAR, 6 REC, 153 YD, 1 TD: Three games since coming back from his knee injury, and Brown has 18 catches, 293 yards and four touchdowns. He's a top-12 WR.

Rob Gronkowski, TE2 — 8 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YD, 1 TD: I was deeply skeptical Gronk would make an impact for Fantasy after a year away, but he's looked at least a little like his old self the past three games, hauling in 13 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. What's going to be interesting is how usage gets split up in the passing game when Antonio Brown signs and is cleared to play, but that is true of everyone, not just Gronk. He's clearly back in the top 10 at tight end.

Bills 18, Jets 10

The Bills scored six times, but they were all field goals in what was a pretty disappointing game all around. The Jets remain the Jets, and the return of Sam Darnold didn't fix that.

Winner: Denzel Mims. It's hard for anyone to have much upside in this Jets offense; Jamison Crowder is the only person who has managed it so far this season. Mims didn't have a standout game, but for his first NFL action, after missing much of his rookie training camp and the first six weeks of the season, it was pretty good. Four catches, 42 yards on a team-high seven carries is a good starting point. Mims isn't a must add player, but it's worth looking for him if you've got a deep bench just in case he breaks out in the second half of the season.

Lions 23, Falcons 22

The Falcons found another new way to lose a game, but it might not have been so close if the Lions had opened up the passing game earlier.

Winner: T.J. Hockenson. It would be nice if the Lions would play a bit more aggressively, but you have to love Hockenson's role near the end zone. He scored for the third game in a row Sunday, and the Lions have made a point of looking his way when they get in close. Hockenson was down at the 3-yard line on one drive in the second quarter, and then scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired. He had five catches for 59 yards on six targets, and he still leads the team in targets. If the Lions do opt to throw more, Hockenson could boom in the second half of the season.

Browns 37, Bengals 34

An epic back and forth between two recent top pick QBs, the Browns came out on top, but it wasn't exactly a Fantasy bonanza with David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones combining for four touchdowns.

Injuries: Odell Beckham (knee) — Out for season.

Steelers 27, Titans 24

Another wild finish, facilitated by some bad decision making and bad luck for Ben Roethlisberger.

Winner: Diontae Johnson. Johnson had another injury scare in this one, but was finally able to make it through a game and cemented his place as the No. 1 target in this offense. He was targeted 15 times to lead the team, scoring two touchdowns on nine catches for 80 yards. That's his third game with double-digit targets in his third game where he played the majority of the snaps. Johnson actually hasn't been great overall — averaging 5.5 yards per target — but he clearly has Ben Roethlisberger's trust and will remain worth starting as long as that's the case.

Washington 25 , Cowboys 3

The Cowboys are such a mess that they made Washington look dominant. And now they may be down to their No. 3 QB in Week 8.

Injuries: Andy Dalton (concussion) — Had to be helped off the field, did not return.

Packers 35, Texans 20

The Packers didn't miss Aaron Jones in this one, as Davante Adams and Jamaal Williams carried the Packers to an easy win.

Saints 27, Panthers 24

Joey Slye came up about 1 yard short of hitting a 65-yard field goal to tie a game the Panthers led for just under four minutes overall.

Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

Chiefs 43, Broncos 16

The scoreboard might paint a different picture of how this one went, as the Chiefs actually had under 300 yards of total offense; the defense and special teams contributed two scores.

Injuries: Phillip Lindsay (concussion), Tim Patrick (hamstring)

49ers 33, Patriots 6

The Patriots offense totally flat-lined in this one, as they benched Cam Newton after he was picked off three times.

Injuries: Jeff Wilson (ankle), N'Keal Harry (head), Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Chargers 39, Jaguars 29

Justin Herbert continues to exceed all reasonable expectations, and he's been an absolute boon for the Chargers offense.

Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34

This matchup of two of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL lived up to the expectations, despite the starting running back for both teams leaving with injuries.

Injuries: Chris Carson (foot), Kenyan Drake (ankle)

There wasn't much doing for Fantasy in this game, but at least in the Rams' case, it seemed to by by choice. The Bears are just bad.