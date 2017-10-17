Play

Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Rankings: Can Jordy Nelson keep thriving without Aaron Rodgers?

Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end zone. Can that continue with Aaron Rodgers sidelined? Check out what our experts have to say.

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Monday. 

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE)
2 Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN)
3A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT)
4Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF)
5Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) Michael Thomas NO (at GB)
6Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF)
7 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL)
8 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC)
9 Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL)
10 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI)
11 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR)
12Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC)
13Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG)
14Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL)
15 Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL)
16 Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ)
17Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO)
18Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Davante Adams GB (vs NO)
19 DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS)
20Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK)
21Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC)
22Davante Adams GB (vs NO) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI)
23 Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN)
24 Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE)
25 Willie Snead NO (at GB) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC)
26John Brown ARI (at LAR) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) John Brown ARI (at LAR)
27Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL)
28Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND)
29 Eric Decker TEN (at CLE) Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA)
30T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF)
31Josh Doctson WAS (at PHI) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Randall Cobb GB (vs NO)
32Randall Cobb GB (vs NO) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs ARI) Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI)
33Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE)
34Robert Woods LAR (vs ARI) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Eric Decker TEN (at CLE)
35Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Taylor Gabriel ATL (at NE) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CIN)
36Marqise Lee JAC (at IND) Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA)
37 Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS)
38Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at MIA) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND) Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN)
39Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ) Kasen Williams CLE (vs TEN) Allen Hurns JAC (at IND)
40Robby Anderson NYJ (at MIA) Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at PHI)
41 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI) Donte Moncrief IND (vs JAC) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs DAL)
42Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs ARI) Ted Ginn NO (at GB)
43Mike Wallace BAL (at MIN) Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NYJ)
44 Bennie Fowler DEN (at LAC) Tyler Lockett SEA (at NYG) Jaron Brown ARI (at LAR)
45 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CIN) Brice Butler DAL (at SF) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs CIN)
46 Ricardo Louis CLE (vs TEN) Tyrell Williams LAC (vs DEN) Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR)
47Kendall Wright CHI (vs CAR) Ted Ginn NO (at GB) Willie Snead NO (at GB)
48Martavis Bryant PIT (vs CIN) Ryan Grant WAS (at PHI)Tyrell Williams LAC (vs DEN)
