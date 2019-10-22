Fantasy Football Week 8 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kerryon Johnson, DET
X
X
X
Giovani Bernard, CIN
X
X
X
Wayne Gallman, NYG
X
X
X
Derrius Guice, WAS
X
X
X
Dion Lewis, TEN
X
X
X
Ito Smith, ATL
X
X
X
Chris Thompson, WAS
X
X
X
Tony Pollard, DAL
X
X
Darrel Williams, KC
X
X
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
Adrian Peterson, WAS
X
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Nelson Agholor, PHI
X
X
X
Randall Cobb, DAL
X
X
X
Marquise Goodwin, SF
X
X
X
Allen Lazard, GB
X
X
X
X
X
X
Deebo Samuel, SF
X
X
X
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
Mecole Hardman, KC
X
X
Jarvis Landry, CLE
X
Dante Pettis, SF
X
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Will Dissly, SEA
X
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
X
X
O.J. Howard, TB
X
X
X
Delanie Walker, TEN
X
X
X
Jack Doyle, IND
X
X
Darren Fells, HOU
X
Jason Witten, DAL
X
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Derek Carr, OAK
X
X
X
Andy Dalton, CIN
X
X
X
Baker Mayfield, CLE
X
X
X
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
X
Daniel Jones, NYG
X
X
Kyle Allen, CAR
X
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
X
