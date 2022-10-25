What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Mike Boone, DEN X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X James Cook, BUF X X X Kenyan Drake, BAL X X X Chase Edmonds, MIA X X X Justice Hill, BAL X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Caleb Huntley, ATL X X X Deon Jackson, IND X X X J.D. McKissic, WAS X X X Darrel Williams, ARI X X X Kenneth Gainwell, PHI X X

Mark Ingram, NO X X

Tyler Allgeier, ATL X



A.J. Dillon, GB X



Antonio Gibson, WAS X



Melvin Gordon, DEN X



Jerick McKinnon, KC X



Jaylen Warren, PIT X



Jeff Wilson, SF X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X Noah Brown, DAL X X X Treylon Burks, TEN X X X Nico Collins, HOU X X X Corey Davis, NYJ X X X Romeo Doubs, GB X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Julio Jones, TB X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Skyy Moore, KC X X X Elijah Moore, NYJ X X X K.J. Osborn, MIN X X X DeVante Parker, NE X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Robert Woods, TEN X X X Chase Claypool, PIT X X

Michael Gallup, DAL X X

Zay Jones, JAC X X

Isaiah McKenzie, BUF X X

Sammy Watkins, GB X X

Christian Watson, GB X X

Marquise Brown, ARI X



Mecole Hardman, KC X



Drake London, ATL X



Rondale Moore, ARI X



Allen Robinson, LAR X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X



Garrett Wilson, NYJ X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Noah Fant, SEA X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Hunter Henry, NE X X X O.J. Howard, HOU X X X Cole Kmet, CHI X X X Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN X X X Austin Hooper, TEN X X

Dawson Knox, BUF X X

Logan Thomas, WAS X X

Robert Tonyan, GB X X

Hayden Hurtst, CIN X



Irv Smith, MIN X





Quarterbacks