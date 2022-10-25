jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Mike Boone, DENXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
James Cook, BUFXXX
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
Chase Edmonds, MIAXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Caleb Huntley, ATLXXX
Deon Jackson, INDXXX
J.D. McKissic, WASXXX
Darrel Williams, ARIXXX
Kenneth Gainwell, PHIXX
Mark Ingram, NOXX
Tyler Allgeier, ATLX

A.J. Dillon, GBX

Antonio Gibson, WASX

Melvin Gordon, DENX

Jerick McKinnon, KCX

Jaylen Warren, PITX

Jeff Wilson, SFX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Noah Brown, DALXXX
Treylon Burks, TENXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXXX
Corey Davis, NYJXXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Skyy Moore, KCXXX
Elijah Moore, NYJXXX
K.J. Osborn, MINXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Chase Claypool, PITXX
Michael Gallup, DALXX
Zay Jones, JACXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXX
Christian Watson, GBXX
Marquise Brown, ARIX

Mecole Hardman, KCX

Drake London, ATLX

Rondale Moore, ARIX

Allen Robinson, LARX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Garrett Wilson, NYJX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXXX
Albert Okwuegbunam, DENXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXX
Logan Thomas, WASXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXX
Hayden Hurtst, CINX

Irv Smith, MINX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX
Russell Wilson, DENXX
Jared Goff, DETX

Daniel Jones, NYGX

Jameis Winston, NOX