Fantasy Football Week 8: DFS contrarian plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

When it comes to contrarian plays in DFS it's important to remember these are only for tournaments. I think everyone knows that. But it brings up a second point. There's not a lot of purpose in looking for high-floor contrarian plays because high-floor plays aren't generally winning you any money. Which means you're chasing high-ceiling plays (often low-floor) that nobody else wants to play. This is why we don't load our lineup with these guys. The odds are not in their favor. But when they hit, it's a beautiful thing.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

View Profile Derek Carr OAK • QB • 4 Projected FD Ownership 2% Projected DK Ownership 2.15%

It's not near as outlandish as it sounds. In fact, Derek Carr's ownership almost tells the story itself. Jordy Nelson (10 percent) and Martavis Bryant (eight percent) are both relatively popular options. Jared Cook (10 percent) is projected to be the third-most popular tight end. How do you think those guys are getting the ball?

Now, about that upside. Remember Week 4? At home, he threw for 437 yards and four scores against a good Browns defense. This is a better matchup against the Colts and there's little chance the Raiders defense is slowing Andrew Luck down. I expect a shootout.

View Profile Adrian Peterson WAS • RB • 26 Projected FD Ownership 2.21% Projected DK Ownership 2.47%

How often do I get to pick Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week as a contrarian play? Adrian Peterson has at least 90 rushing yards in three of his last four games and he's already topped 20 PPR Fantasy points twice this season. The Giants were a mediocre run defense before they traded away Damon Harrison and now they'll be without middle linebacker Alec Ogletree as well. Peterson should run right through this defense.

View Profile Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • 16 Projected FD Ownership 3.72% Projected DK Ownership 4.25%

There's some pretty serious risk with Tyler Lockett any given week now that Doug Baldwin is back. But the Lions' secondary is not good and their run defense just got better with the addition of Harrison. Lockett already has four plays this season of at least 39 yards and a pair of touchdowns over 50. He's a boom-bust receiver that could meet value on any given play.

View Profile George Kittle SF • TE • 85 Projected FD Ownership 5.56% Projected DK Ownership 5.01%

George Kittle should never be contrarian. Not with his involvement in this offense. He's scored at least 12.9 PPR Fantasy points in five of seven games this year. He's topped 20 in two of his last four games. Kittle is one of the top five tight ends in the league and this is a slate without Zach Ertz (London) or Rob Gronkowski (Monday night). Travis Kelce is rightfully considered the chalk in Week 8, but Kittle is a great pivot.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.