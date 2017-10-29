Fantasy Football Week 8 DFS plays: Weather to play a significant role in passing and kicking games

I've gotten a lot of questions about weather this week and my answer has mostly been the same: Ask me Sunday.

As a rule I think weather effects are overstated in football and the likelihood of a weather event is pretty hard to predict multiple days out. But now it's Sunday morning and this looks like a whopper.

We've got weather concerns in New York (ATL @ NYJ), Tampa Bay (CAR @ TB), Washington D.C. (DAL @ WAS), New England (LAC @ NE) and Philadelphia (SF @ PHI). Now, not all of these concerns are the same, and you couldn't fade them all even if you wanted to. With six teams on a bye and two teams in London, the slate is already looking bare. So here's how I'm handling it.

I've given a small downgrade to Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins. Cousins is doubly impacted, because of injuries on his offensive line. I've given a major downgrade to Jameis Winston and Cam Newton, where the wind is supposed to be the worst. With that being said, I actually like Christian McCaffrey a little bit more. The same could be said for guys like Jason Witten, Keenan Allen, Cameron Brate, Zach Ertz, etc. These conditions should mean fewer deep passes and more dump offs.

I'm also avoiding the kickers in all of these games. The safest thing you can do in that regard is just pick a kicker in New Orleans or Detroit (on FanDuel).

Here are Week 8's rankings with ownership estimates from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here. Also, if you're looking for last-minute weather updates I always check in with @KevinRothWx.