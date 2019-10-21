Fantasy Football Week 8 Early Waiver Wire: Young running backs Chase Edmonds, Mark Walton, Ty Johnson ready?

David Johnson was active for Week 7, just like we expected. Johnson got the start for the Cardinals in their game against the Giants. Just like we expected. Johnson even got the very first carry of the game for the Cardinals. Just like we expected.

Nothing else in Week 7 went how we expected, of course, and now it's created a potentially critical situation for Fantasy players to sort through. Johnson finished the game with just the one carry on three snaps, as Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game Johnson was available only in the event of an emergency. It was Chase Edmonds' day to lead the backfield, and he put together the kind of performance that begs for a longer leash, rushing for 126 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns, all from 20 yards out or further.

Edmonds added 24 receiving yards on two catches and four targets, good for second on the team as they beat the Giants 27-21. That performance gives Edmonds 287 yards on 51 carries on the season, a 5.6 yards per carry average that dwarfs Johnson's 3.9 mark. It also gives Edmonds three games in a row with at least 10 Fantasy points in a PPR league, a sign that he was carving out a role long before Johnson ever got there.

Edmonds should be the clear top option on waivers in the 30% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he is still available, but this performance does more than just cements him as a must-own Fantasy option; it raises questions about the hierarchy in Arizona.

After all, we haven't seen a performance like this from Johnson since 2016. He has just three games in his entire career with more rushing yards than Edmonds had Sunday, and had a season high of just 91 yards coming into Week 7. Could Johnson find himself in a timeshare when he is back to full health — presumably in Week 8, given that he was at least active in Week 7?

I wouldn't bet on it. Or, at the very least, I wouldn't bet on the Cardinals changing Johnson's role in a significant way. We already saw Edmonds forcing his way into a more significant role over the last few weeks prior to Week 7 anyway, and Johnson still managed 100-plus yards in each game, with two scores in Week 6. Edmonds is going to have a role, and given his usage in the passing game as well as the strides he has made as a runner, he'll be well worth being a must-add player when waivers run this week.

But I don't think we just saw a changing of the guard in Arizona. Given the way the last few weeks have gone, how many plays this team runs, and how many touches are available, there should be more than enough room for both backs to flourish in Arizona.

Week 8 Early Waiver Targets