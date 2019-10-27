Fantasy Football Week 8 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, Keenan Allen out

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe The Packers' Davante Adams is doubtful for Sunday night's interconference clash against the Chiefs after not practicing this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play in the contest. Green Bay will once again roll with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard as its top receiving trio versus a Chiefs team that will be less potent than usual with Matt Moore drawing the start for Patrick Mahomes.

Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Chargers' Keenan Allen is active for Sunday's matchup against the Bears after missing the last two practices of the week. The outlook for Allen is bleak even though he is active, however, as head coach Anthony Lynn already noted the veteran would be on a snap limit, making him a risky Fantasy play. Allen tested the hamstring out before the game and will give it a go, but there have been plenty of reports indicating Allen will likely be limited. Mike Williams, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton appear to be in line for extra work under any scenario, while tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler could also be big beneficiaries.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Texans' Will Fuller is out for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Raiders. Fuller's absence pushes Kenny Stills, who tallied 105 receiving yards after Fuller exited the Week 7 loss to the Colts, into the starting lineup, while Keke Coutee will operate in his usual slot role. Both players and teammate DeAndre Hopkins will draw a solid matchup against an Oakland defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (28.7) in standard scoring formats.

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee The Patriots' Josh Gordo was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will reportedly be released by early November. His absence moving forward is offset by the recent trade acquisition of Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons, promising rookie Jakobi Meyers and the eventual return of first-round pick N'Keal Harry (IR-ankle).

Marquise Goodwin WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Person The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. If Goodwin isn't able to suit up, the newly acquired Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis would serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's top three targets against Carolina.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Jaguars' Dede Westbrook is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets despite only managing a limited Friday practice this week. He is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion The Giants' Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday's tilt against the Lions. Golden Tate and Darius Slayton will once again serve as Daniel Jones' top two wideout targets, while Cody Latimer will serve as the third receiver.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Cardinals' Christian Kirk is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, his first game being active since Week 4. Kirk will slot in next to Larry Fitzgerald as the top wideout options for Kyler Murray, and Kirk had 37 targets in four games before the injury. It's tough to trust him this week, but if you're desperate — and you might be this week — Kirk should have a solid role.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Abdomen The Eagles' DeSean Jackson will remain out in Week 8 versus the Bills. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest The Patriots' Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he did practice in limited fashion all week. Edelman has been carrying the same designation and following the same practice pattern for multiple weeks, so he's expected to suit up against Cleveland.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bengals' A.J. Green will remain sidelined in Week 8 against the Rams in London, but he did manage to turn in a full week of limited practices this past week for the first time this season. Tyler Boyd will continue to serve as Cincinnati's top wideout Sunday against Los Angeles.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Foot The Raiders' Tyrell Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Texans after missing the last two games with a case of plantar fasciitis. Williams would slot back into the top receiver role if he suits up, and he'll draw an attractive matchup against a Texans defense allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27.4) in standard scoring formats.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Abdomen The Colts' Parris Campbell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after a week of limited practices. Campbell would slot in behind the top trio of T.Y Hilton, Zach Pascal and Deon Cain when healthy anyhow.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week.