Fantasy Football Week 8 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, not expect to play; Will Keenan Allen?
There's no shortage of big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action. Here's the latest on everyone you need to know about.
Week 8 brings us plenty of what has become the norm this season, namely, injuries to big names. Both Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan will sit Sunday, although Drew Brees is fully expected to make his return from thumb surgery against the Cardinals. We also have big names at running back, receiver and tight end already declared out or looking doubtful to play, so without further ado, let's get to the latest pertinent news for your Fantasy lineups as of early Sunday morning:
Week 8 Injuries
Injury Report Update
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chiefs begin life in earnest without Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night against the Packers after the star quarterback suffered a dislocated kneecap against the Broncos in the Week 7 edition of Thursday Night Football. The good news for Kansas City is that Mahomes was already able to return to practice on a limited basis this past week and thus has a good chance to suit up Week 9. Veteran Matt Moore will helm the offense in Week 8 against Green Bay after going 10-for-19 for 117 yards with one touchdown in emergency duty versus Denver.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Falcons' Matt Ryan will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, breaking a streak of 154 consecutive starts. Matt Schaub, who's thrown just 16 passes since the start of the 2016 season, will therefore be under center for struggling Atlanta. Schaub was sharp in Week 7 emergency duty, but Seattle undoubtedly at least partly prepared as if they were going to be facing Schaub this week, potentially making his path to success much more difficult.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, but as per early Sunday morning reports, the future Hall of Famer will be under center against Arizona. Brees originally suffered his injury in Week 2, and as per earlier reports, he'll wear a brace on his surgically repaired thumb for the remainder of the season. Teddy Bridgewater, who went 5-0 in Brees' stead, returns to the No. 2 quarterback role.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Panthers' Cam Newton will remain out in Week 8 against the 49ers, although he's on a road trip with the team for the first time since suffering his injury. Kyle Allen, who is 4-0 as a starter and has a 7:0 TD:INT over that span, will face a 49ers defense that's allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (8.0) in standard scoring formats.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Saints' Alvin Kamara is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. That leaves Latavius Murray, who excelled to the tune of 150 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Bears, in line for another start. Dwayne Washington will serve as Murray's primary backup after Zach Zenner, who filled that role alongside Washington in Week 7, was let go Tuesday and snapped up by Arizona.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cardinals' David Johnson is officially questionable to face the Saints in Week 8, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play against New Orleans, nor on Thursday night against the 49ers to open Week 9. Chase Edmonds, who enjoyed a breakout 126-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Giants last Sunday in Johnson's stead, should take on a lead role once again versus a New Orleans defense allowing the third-fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs (10.7) in standard scoring formats. Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, both of whom signed just this week, will serve as his backups.
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Lions' Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a chance to return to action later in the season. Ty Johnson, a 2019 sixth-round pick, is expected to take on a role closest to that of primary back, while J.D. McKissic primarily serves in the change-of-pace/pass-catching role he's been known for during his career.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per late-week beat writer reports, coach Jon Gruden is cautiously optimistic that Jacobs will be able to suit up, and an early Sunday morning report backs that up. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, two backs that are usually more suited for change-of-pace work, would presumably share the majority of the workload should Jacobs miss.
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Rams' Malcolm Brown will not play in Sunday's contest against the Bengals in London. Darrell Henderson, who already filled in for Brown as Todd Gurley's primary backup in Week 7 against the Falcons, is expected to fill the No. 2 role once again versus the vulnerable Cincinnati run defense.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Steelers' Jaylen Samuels is officially questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Dolphins despite practicing in full all week coming out of Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye. Samuels would appear to be trending toward suiting up if his practice participation is any indication, but rookie Benny Snell would fill in again as James Conner's primary backup should Samuels be deemed inactive.
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Falcons' Ito Smith will not play in Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Seahawks. Smith's absence will vault Brian Hill into the primary backup role behind Devonta Freeman, with Kenjon Barner also around in a complementary role.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Patriots' Rex Burkhead is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 showdown against the Browns after another week of limited practices. Burkhead has now missed three straight games, so his status against Cleveland retains an element of doubt as of early Sunday morning. James White and Brandon Bolden would continue to get any leftover backfield work that doesn't go to starter Sony Michel if Burkhead were to sit again.
PHI Philadelphia • #43
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
The Eagles' Darren Sproles will miss his third straight game in Week 8 against the Bills. Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard will continue to helm the Philadelphia backfield.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers' Raheem Mostert is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 8 after a trio of limited practices this week. With Tevin Coleman back to health, he and Matt Breida are taking the majority of backfield touches anyhow, while Jeff Wilson, Jr. continues to be a viable red-zone option for coach Kyle Shanahan.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Justin Jackson is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion this week. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are slated to log the overwhelming majority of backfield work even if Jackson suit sup.
SF San Francisco • #44
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk will remain out for Sunday's game against the Panthers -- his third straight absence – although he did resume running this past week.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Packers' Davante Adams is doubtful for Sunday night's interconference clash against the Chiefs after not practicing this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play in the contest. Green Bay will once again roll with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard as its top receiving trio versus a Chiefs team that will be less potent than usual with Matt Moore drawing the start for Patrick Mahomes.
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Chargers' Keenan Allen is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bears after missing the last two practices of the week. The outlook for Allen is bleak even if he is able to play, as head coach Anthony Lynn already noted the veteran would be on a snap limit. Moreover, early Sunday morning reports indicate Allen isn't too optimistic about his chances of playing, although he'll still test himself in pregame warmups. Mike Williams, Geremy Davis and Andre Patton appear to be in line for extra work under any scenario, while tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler could also be big beneficiaries of a limited or absent Allen.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Texans' Will Fuller is out for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Raiders. Fuller's absence pushes Kenny Stills, who tallied 105 receiving yards after Fuller exited the Week 7 loss to the Colts, into the starting lineup, while Keke Coutee will operate in his usual slot role. Both players and teammate DeAndre Hopkins will draw a solid matchup against an Oakland defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (28.7) in standard scoring formats.
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots' Josh Gordo was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will reportedly be released by early November. His absence moving forward is offset by the recent trade acquisition of Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons, promising rookie Jakobi Meyers and the eventual return of first-round pick N'Keal Harry (IR-ankle).
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. If Goodwin isn't able to suit up, the newly acquired Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis would serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's top three targets against Carolina.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jaguars' Dede Westbrook is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after only managing a limited Friday practice this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants' Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday's tilt against the Lions. Golden Tate and Darius Slayton will once again serve as Daniel Jones' top two wideout targets, while Cody Latimer will serve as the third receiver.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals' Christian Kirk is once again questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, and as per late-week reports, he'll be a true game-time call. Larry Fitzgerald will continue as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray if Kirk misses a fourth straight game, with Damiere Byrd, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson slotting in behind him.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Eagles' DeSean Jackson will remain out in Week 8 versus the Bills. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
The Patriots' Julian Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he did practice in limited fashion all week. Edelman has been carrying the same designation and following the same practice pattern for multiple weeks, so he's expected to suit up against Cleveland.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bengals' A.J. Green will remain sidelined in Week 8 against the Rams in London, but he did manage to turn in a full week of limited practices this past week for the first time this season. Tyler Boyd will continue to serve as Cincinnati's top wideout Sunday against Los Angeles.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Raiders' Tyrell Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Texans after missing the last two games with a case of plantar fasciitis. Williams would slot back into the top receiver role if he suits up, and he'll draw an attractive matchup against a Texans defense allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (27.4) in standard scoring formats.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Colts' Parris Campbell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after a week of limited practices. Campbell would slot in behind the top trio of T.Y Hilton, Zach Pascal and Deon Cain when healthy anyhow.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
BUF Buffalo • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year
The Bills' Duke Williams is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. Isaiah McKenzie would presumably bump up to No. 3 receiver against Philadelphia should Williams sit.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Buccaneers' O.J. Howard has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans after missing the last two practices of the week. His absence will vault capable veteran Cameron Brate, who has a pair of touchdowns this season among his 12 receptions, as the top option at tight end for Jameis Winston.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
The Titans' Delanie Walker is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after aggravating his injury in Week 7 versus the Chargers. Jonnu Smith, who displayed some solid rapport with new starter Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 and generated a 3-64 line against Los Angeles, will vault into the top tight end role versus a Tampa defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points per game to the position (11.0) in standard scoring formats.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
The Saints' Jared Cook will miss a second consecutive game in Week 8 against the Cardinals. Josh Hill, who posted a 3-43-1 line versus the Bears as the No. 1 tight end in Week 7, will reprise that role against a Cardinals defense that's allowed the second-most receptions (49) along with the most receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (eight) to the position.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Colts' Jack Doyle is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos after apparently sustaining his injury during Friday's practice. If Doyle were to miss, it would mean even more snaps for Eric Ebron, while Mo Alie-Cox would vault up to the No. 2 role at tight end.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Chris Herndon will remain out for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars. Herndon has yet to play this season after serving a four-game suspension to open the campaign and then hurting his hamstring while prepping for a return. Ryan Griffin will remain the top option at the position for the Jets in Week 8.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Patriots' Matt LaCosse is out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Ben Watson, who generated a 3-18 line in his Week 7 season debut against the Jets, will make another start with Ryan Izzo (concussion) also ruled out for New England.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Packers' Robert Tonyan is doubtful for Sunday night's showdown against the Chiefs after going from full to limited to non-participant in practice this week. Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis will remain the top two options at tight end for Green Bay.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers' Michael Badgley is once again questionable to make his season debut in Week 8 after practicing in full all week, but as per late-week reports, he's not expected to be available against the Bears. Chase McLaughlin, who's gone 5-for-7 on field goals and has made all five of his extra points over his first three games, is therefore expected to handle kicking duties once again for Los Angeles.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 battle versus the Colts after missing practicing all week.
- The Seahawks' Tre Flowers (neck) is questionable to face the Falcons after three limited practices this week.
- The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after turning in a limited Friday practice
- The Eagles' Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) has been ruled out for Week 8 against the Bills.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's conference clash against the Broncos after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Meanwhile, position mate Kenny Moore (knee) shares the same designation after a week of limited sessions.
- The Falcons' Desmond Trufant (toe) will not play against the Seahawks in Week 8, his third straight absence.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Steelers, but he did manage to practice in limited fashion all week and has stated he expects to play.
- The Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams in London.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) are both questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders after both corners practiced in limited fashion all week.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (head) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after three limited practices this week.
- The Texans' Tashaun Gipson (back) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 battle against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) will not play on Monday night versus the Steelers after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (back) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 8 but did finish with two limited practices this week. Meanwhile, his new teammate Quandre Diggs (hamstring) carries the same designation due to the injury that traces back to this time with the Lions.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (hamstring) will remain out versus the Patriots in Week 8 after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after qualifying as a full participant Wednesday and then turning a pair of limited sessions to close out the practice week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Savage is expected to play.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) is questionable to face the Falcons in Week 8 after three limited practices this week.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (neck) is out against the Chiefs on Sunday night after missing practice all week.
- The Bengals' Carl Lawson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams in London.
- The Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson (oblique) is out against the Falcons in Week 8.
- The Jaguars' Marcell Dareus (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week wit a chance to return later in the season.
- The Chargers' Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday, but he did manage to work back to a full practice Friday. Meanwhile, teammate Brandon Mebane (knee) will not play in the contest.
- The Bears' Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers after turning in a limited practice Friday.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (groin) is questionable to face the Giants in Week 8 but finished the week with a full practice.
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) remains out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Bills.
- The Chiefs' Chris Jones (groin) is out Sunday night versus the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Justin Jones (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's Week 8 tilt versus the Bears after another week of missed practices.
Linebackers
- The Steelers' Mark Barron (hamstring) is questionable to face the Dolphins on Monday night but did turn in a full practice on Saturday.
- The Eagles' Nigel Bradham (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's Week 8 battle with the Bills.
- The Cardinals' Jordan Hicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday. Meanwhile, teammate Haason Reddick (knee) is questionable after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jaguars' Leon Jacobs (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Jets after missing practice all week. Teammate Quincy Williams (hamstring) will also miss the contest.
- The Packers' Blake Martinez (wrist/hand) is questionable for Sunday night's interconference matchup against the Chiefs, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Jets' Neville Hewitt (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after three limited practices this week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (hamstring) is questionable to face the Eagles on Sunday after a trio of limited practices this past week.
- The Rams' Clay Matthews (jaw) remains out for Sunday's London matchup versus the Bengals.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) will not play against the Jaguars on Sunday after aggravating his groin injury Monday night versus the Patriots.
