Fantasy Football Week 8 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, not expect to play; Will Keenan Allen?

Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle The Saints' Alvin Kamara is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. That leaves Latavius Murray, who excelled to the tune of 150 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Bears, in line for another start. Dwayne Washington will serve as Murray's primary backup after Zach Zenner, who filled that role alongside Washington in Week 7, was let go Tuesday and snapped up by Arizona.

David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle The Cardinals' David Johnson is officially questionable to face the Saints in Week 8, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play against New Orleans, nor on Thursday night against the 49ers to open Week 9. Chase Edmonds, who enjoyed a breakout 126-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Giants last Sunday in Johnson's stead, should take on a lead role once again versus a New Orleans defense allowing the third-fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs (10.7) in standard scoring formats. Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner, both of whom signed just this week, will serve as his backups.

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Lions' Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a chance to return to action later in the season. Ty Johnson, a 2019 sixth-round pick, is expected to take on a role closest to that of primary back, while J.D. McKissic primarily serves in the change-of-pace/pass-catching role he's been known for during his career.

Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Shoulder The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per late-week beat writer reports, coach Jon Gruden is cautiously optimistic that Jacobs will be able to suit up, and an early Sunday morning report backs that up. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, two backs that are usually more suited for change-of-pace work, would presumably share the majority of the workload should Jacobs miss.

Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Ankle The Rams' Malcolm Brown will not play in Sunday's contest against the Bengals in London. Darrell Henderson, who already filled in for Brown as Todd Gurley's primary backup in Week 7 against the Falcons, is expected to fill the No. 2 role once again versus the vulnerable Cincinnati run defense.

Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Steelers' Jaylen Samuels is officially questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Dolphins despite practicing in full all week coming out of Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye. Samuels would appear to be trending toward suiting up if his practice participation is any indication, but rookie Benny Snell would fill in again as James Conner's primary backup should Samuels be deemed inactive.

Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion The Falcons' Ito Smith will not play in Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Seahawks. Smith's absence will vault Brian Hill into the primary backup role behind Devonta Freeman, with Kenjon Barner also around in a complementary role.

Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Foot The Patriots' Rex Burkhead is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 showdown against the Browns after another week of limited practices. Burkhead has now missed three straight games, so his status against Cleveland retains an element of doubt as of early Sunday morning. James White and Brandon Bolden would continue to get any leftover backfield work that doesn't go to starter Sony Michel if Burkhead were to sit again.

Darren Sproles RB PHI Philadelphia • #43

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Injury Quad The Eagles' Darren Sproles will miss his third straight game in Week 8 against the Bills. Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard will continue to helm the Philadelphia backfield.

Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee The 49ers' Raheem Mostert is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 8 after a trio of limited practices this week. With Tevin Coleman back to health, he and Matt Breida are taking the majority of backfield touches anyhow, while Jeff Wilson, Jr. continues to be a viable red-zone option for coach Kyle Shanahan.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Calf The Chargers' Justin Jackson is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion this week. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are slated to log the overwhelming majority of backfield work even if Jackson suit sup.