Fantasy Football Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for PPR Leagues

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Dolphins at Texans

Brock Osweiler (4.9) Deshaun Watson (6.8) Kenyan Drake (6.9) Lamar Miller (7.0) Frank Gore (4.7) DeAndre Hopkins (9.7) Danny Amendola (5.0) Will Fuller (6.0) DeVante Parker (3.3) Texans DST (7.8) Jakeem Grant (3.2)



Dolphins DST (4.8)





Eagles vs. Jaguars

Carson Wentz (8.2) Blake Bortles (3.9) Wendell Smallwood (5.9) T.J. Yeldon (6.5) Corey Clement (5.1) Carlos Hyde (5.6) Alshon Jeffery (7.9) Donte Moncrief (4.8) Nelson Agholor (5.7) Dede Westbrook (4.2) Zach Ertz (9.2) Keelan Cole (3.4) Dallas Goedert (5.4) Jaguars DST (6.6) Eagles DST (7.2)





Broncos at Chiefs

Case Keenum (5.8) Patrick Mahomes (9.9) Phillip Lindsay (8.2) Kareem Hunt (9.9) Emmanuel Sanders (8.8) Tyreek Hill (8.4) Demaryius Thomas (7.5) Sammy Watkins (6.7) Courtland Sutton (3.7) Travis Kelce (9.3) Broncos DST (4.2) Chiefs DST (4.9)

Redskins at Giants

Alex Smith (5.4) Eli Manning (6.6) Adrian Peterson (8.7) Saquon Barkley (9.5) Jordan Reed (5.7) Odell Beckham (9.8) Vernon Davis (4.8) Sterling Shepard (7.3) Redskins DST (6.4) Evan Engram (5.5)



Giants DST (3.3)

Seahawks at Lions

Russell Wilson (8.3) Matthew Stafford (6.9) Chris Carson (7.2) Kerryon Johnson (8.1) Doug Baldwin (8.0) LeGarrette Blount (4.2) Tyler Lockett (6.1) Kenny Golladay (7.7) David Moore (4.3) Golden Tate (7.0) Seahawks DST (6.9) Marvin Jones (5.6)



Lions DST (5.2)

Buccaneers at Bengals

Jameis Winston (9.4) Andy Dalton (8.4) Peyton Barber (5.8) Joe Mixon (9.4) Ronald Jones (4.6) A.J. Green (9.3) Mike Evans (8.3) Tyler Boyd (8.1) Chris Godwin (6.9) C.J. Uzomah (7.0) DeSean Jackson (6.3) Bengals DST (5.4) Adam Humphries (3.5)



O.J. Howard (7.8)



Cameron Brate (5.3)



Buccaneers DST (4.3)





Jets at Bears

Sam Darnold (3.6) Mitchell Trubisky (8.7) Isaiah Crowell (5.3) Tarik Cohen (9.0) Trenton Cannon (4.5) Jordan Howard (6.4) Jermaine Kearse (4.6) Taylor Gabriel (7.2) Robby Anderson (4.5) Allen Robinson (5.8) Chris Herndon (6.5) Anthony Miller (4.4) Jets DST (2.7) Trey Burton (7.2)



Bears DST (9.0)

Ravens at Panthers

Joe Flacco (7.4) Cam Newton (8.1) Alex Collins (5.2) Christian McCaffrey (8.5) John Brown (7.1) Devin Funchess (6.5) Michael Crabtree (6.8) Greg Olsen (6.3) Willie Snead (4.0) Panthers DST (6.0) Ravens DST (6.7)





Browns at Steelers

Baker Mayfield (5.9) Ben Roethlisberger (8.5) Nick Chubb (7.3) James Conner (9.8) Duke Johnson (5.7) Antonio Brown (9.5) Jarvis Landry (7.8) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.7) Antonio Callaway (3.1) Vance McDonald (6.6) Damion Ratley (3.0) Steelers DST (7.3) David Njoku (7.5)



Browns DST (4.5)





Colts at Raiders

Andrew Luck (9.3) Derek Carr (5.3) Marlon Mack (8.3) Jalen Richard (6.8) Nyheim Hines (5.5) Doug Martin (4.9) T.Y. Hilton (8.6) Jordy Nelson (5.9) Chester Rogers (5.3) Martavis Bryant (3.6) Eric Ebron (7.6) Jared Cook (7.1) Colts DST (7.1) Raiders DST (1.5)

49ers at Cardinals

C.J. Beathard (4.0) Josh Rosen (4.8) Raheem Mostert (6.7) David Johnson (8.6) Alfred Morris (4.4) Larry Fitzgerald (6.6) Marquise Goodwin (4.9) Christian Kirk (6.2) George Kittle (8.2) Ricky Seals-Jones (5.6) 49ers DST (5.8) Cardinals DST (7.0)

Packers at Rams

Aaron Rodgers (9.5) Jared Goff (8.6) Aaron Jones (5.4) Todd Gurley (10.0) Jamaal Williams (4.3) Brandin Cooks (9.0) Davante Adams (9.6) Robert Woods (8.5) Geronimo Allison (6.4) Rams DST (6.1) Randall Cobb (3.8)



Jimmy Graham (7.3)



Packers DST (3.2)





Saints at Vikings

Drew Brees (9.7) Kirk Cousins (8.0) Alvin Kamara (9.7) Latavius Murray (7.1) Mark Ingram (6.6) Adam Thielen (9.4) Michael Thomas (9.2) Stefon Diggs (9.1) Tre'Quan Smith (5.5) Kyle Rudolph (6.8) Cameron Meredith (4.1) Vikings DST (5.1) Benjamin Watson (6.2)



Saints DST (5.6)





Patriots at Bills